Friday, Aug. 28
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
Hicksville at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Antwerp at Ayersville
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Southview at Napoleon
Bryan at Archbold
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Delta at Evergreen
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Hilltop at Tiffin Calvert
Montpelier at Hopewell-Loudon
Lakota at Edon
Columbus Grove at Bluffton
Riverdale at Leipsic
8-man
Holgate at Stryker
Friday, Sept. 4
Defiance at Van Wert
Tinora at Edgerton
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Hicksville
Fremont, Ind. at Antwerp
Crestview at Paulding
Napoleon at Springfield
Archbold at Liberty Center
Wauseon at Swanton
Bryan at Delta
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Hiltop at Edon
Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf
Ada at Columbus Grove
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
8-man
Toledo Christian at Holgate
Stryker at Danbury
Friday, Sept. 11
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Antwerp at Edgerton
Tinora at Hicksville
Ayersville at Fairview
Spencerville at Paulding
Napoleon at Maumee
Delta at Archbold
Evergreen at Wauseon
Swanton at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Ottawa Hills at Hilltop
Montpelier at Northwood
Edon at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys
Columbus Grove at Allen East
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
8-man
Holgate at Danbury
Toledo Christian at Stryker
Friday, Sept. 18
Kenton at Defiance
Ayersville at Edgerton
Antwerp at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Paulding/Columbus Grove — First Round NWC Tournament, matchups TBD
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Archbold at Evergreen
Wauseon at Patrick Henry
Swanton at Delta
Liberty Center at Bryan
Northwood at Hilltop
Edon at Montpelier
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
8-man
Stryker at Holgate
Friday, Sept. 25
Elida at Defiance
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Hicksville at Ayersville
Fairview at Antwerp
Paulding/Columbus Grove — Second Round NWC Tournament, matchups TBD
Northview at Napoleon
Archbold at Swanton
Delta at Wauseon
Bryan at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Cardinal Stritch at Hilltop
Ottawa Hills at Montpelier
Northwood at Edon
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
8-man
Danbury at Stryker
Saturday, Sept. 26
Leipsic at Lima Central Catholic
Friday, Oct. 2
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Edgerton at Fairview
Ayersville at Tinora
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Paulding/Columbus Grove — Third Round NWC Tournament, matchups TBD
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Wauseon at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Delta
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Swanton at Bryan
Hilltop at Montpelier
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf
McComb at Leipsic
8-man
Danbury at Holgate
Saturday, Oct. 3
8-man
Stryker at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic
Friday, Oct. 9
First Round OHSAA Playoffs
8-man
Holgate at Toledo Christian
Friday, Oct. 16
8-man
Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic at Holgate
Stryker at Toledo Christian
Friday, Oct. 23
8-man
Holgate at Stryker
Friday, Oct. 30
8-man
Northern 8 Football Conference Championship/Third-Place Games, matchups TBD
