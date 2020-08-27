Friday, Aug. 28

Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance

Hicksville at Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Antwerp at Ayersville

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Southview at Napoleon

Bryan at Archbold

Liberty Center at Wauseon

Delta at Evergreen

Patrick Henry at Swanton

Hilltop at Tiffin Calvert

Montpelier at Hopewell-Loudon

Lakota at Edon

Columbus Grove at Bluffton

Riverdale at Leipsic

8-man

Holgate at Stryker

Friday, Sept. 4

Defiance at Van Wert

Tinora at Edgerton

Ayersville at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Hicksville

Fremont, Ind. at Antwerp

Crestview at Paulding

Napoleon at Springfield

Archbold at Liberty Center

Wauseon at Swanton

Bryan at Delta

Evergreen at Patrick Henry

Hiltop at Edon

Montpelier at Cardinal Stritch

Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf

Ada at Columbus Grove

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton

8-man

Toledo Christian at Holgate

Stryker at Danbury

Friday, Sept. 11

Defiance at Lima Shawnee

Antwerp at Edgerton

Tinora at Hicksville

Ayersville at Fairview

Spencerville at Paulding

Napoleon at Maumee

Delta at Archbold

Evergreen at Wauseon

Swanton at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Bryan

Ottawa Hills at Hilltop

Montpelier at Northwood

Edon at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys

Columbus Grove at Allen East

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

8-man

Holgate at Danbury

Toledo Christian at Stryker

Friday, Sept. 18

Kenton at Defiance

Ayersville at Edgerton

Antwerp at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Hicksville

Paulding/Columbus Grove — First Round NWC Tournament, matchups TBD

Perrysburg at Napoleon

Archbold at Evergreen

Wauseon at Patrick Henry

Swanton at Delta

Liberty Center at Bryan

Northwood at Hilltop

Edon at Montpelier

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

8-man

Stryker at Holgate

Friday, Sept. 25

Elida at Defiance

Tinora at Wayne Trace

Hicksville at Ayersville

Fairview at Antwerp

Paulding/Columbus Grove — Second Round NWC Tournament, matchups TBD

Northview at Napoleon

Archbold at Swanton

Delta at Wauseon

Bryan at Evergreen

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Cardinal Stritch at Hilltop

Ottawa Hills at Montpelier

Northwood at Edon

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

8-man

Danbury at Stryker

Saturday, Sept. 26

Leipsic at Lima Central Catholic

Friday, Oct. 2

Defiance at Wapakoneta

Edgerton at Fairview

Ayersville at Tinora

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Paulding/Columbus Grove — Third Round NWC Tournament, matchups TBD

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Wauseon at Archbold

Patrick Henry at Delta

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Swanton at Bryan

Hilltop at Montpelier

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf

McComb at Leipsic

8-man

Danbury at Holgate

Saturday, Oct. 3

8-man

Stryker at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Friday, Oct. 9

First Round OHSAA Playoffs

8-man

Holgate at Toledo Christian

Friday, Oct. 16

8-man

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic at Holgate

Stryker at Toledo Christian

Friday, Oct. 23

8-man

Holgate at Stryker

Friday, Oct. 30

8-man

Northern 8 Football Conference Championship/Third-Place Games, matchups TBD

