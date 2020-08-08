• GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: 14-0 (second place GMC, sectional champions, 11th districts).
Head coach: Scott McMichael (third year).
Letterwinners lost: Jake Eaken (second team all-GMC, T-fifth sectionals), Jayvin Landers, Chase Friend.
Returning letterwinners: Eric Thornell (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC, T-fifth sectionals), Gaige McMichael (Jr., second team all-GMC), Jon Meyer (Jr.), Ethan Lichty (So.), Ross Lee (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kaden Recker (Fr.).
Strengths: “Eric and Gaige give us some experience from last season.”
Weaknesses: Depth.
Overall outlook: “We’re capable of being very competitive.”
AYERSVILLE
Last year: Eighth GMC, 13th sectionals.
Head coach: Don Gorrell (second season).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Kolton McCloud (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Cameron Cook (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Luke Schroeder (So.); Ethan Tressler (Jr.); Stephen Baker (Jr.); Isaiah Joseph (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Luke Delano (Jr.), Trevor Johnson (Jr.), Tyson Schlachter (So.), Autumn Osborne (Fr.), Abraham Delano (Fr.).
Strengths: “We’re young but our one through four golfers are very solid. Autumn is new to the team but could provide a boost for us, Trevor too.”
EDGERTON
Last year: Fifth GMC, fifth sectionals.
Head coach: Toby Kennerk.
Letterwinners lost: Zach Ivan, Rocco Green (second team all-GMC, T-ninth sectionals).
Returning letterwinners: Noah Landel (Sr., first team all-GMC, T-23rd sectionals); Esten Kennerk (Jr., T-23rd sectionals); Preston Bartlett (So.).
Promising newcomers: Nathan Swank (So.), Kaden Kennerk (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We have players who can score around 80-90 so if we can get a fourth to fall in that area, that would be great!”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 8-10 (third place GMC, seventh place sectionals).
Head coach: Andy Singer (19th year).
Letterwinners lost: JT Nusbaum (four-year letterman, 40 low nine-hole score, second team all-GMC); Jasi Laguna (two-year letterman, honorable mention all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Ronnie Adkins (Sr., three-year letterman, 40 low nine-hole, 85 low 18-hole); Nathaniel Adkins (Jr., first team all-GMC, 39 low nine-hole, 83 low 18-hole); Brendan Degryse (Jr., 42 low nine-hole, 99 low 18-hole).
Promising newcomers: Samuel Clemens (Jr.), Ethan Grant (Jr.), Blake Zeedyk (Jr.), Reed Singer (Jr.), Kolton Schooley (So.), Lester Smith (So.), Wesley Joice (So.), Michael Mansel-Pleydell (So.), Kasen Kauffman (Fr.), Jack Karzynow (Fr.), Dawson Sines (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a lot of returning players. The Adkins brothers showed great improvement last season as well as Brendan Degryse. We have many newcomers to the boys team so as they gain experience, we look to become more competitive.”
Weaknesses: “We have to get ourselves back into the routine of golfing every day to make ourselves better. With the summer coming to an end, they will get back to where they need to be. Losing some key scorers from last season will be hard to replace, especially at the beginning of the season.
Overall outlook: “We want to get to the point where an individual or the team makes it out of sectionals. This is going to be tough but it gives each athlete something to work toward. We look for and hope that our conference teams will be successful when it comes to tournament time.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Seventh place GMC, ninth place sectionals.
Head coach: Jeff Haught.
Letterwinners lost: Jacob Rickman (honorable mention all-GMC), Josh Swift, Josh Carns, Gavin Wilhelm, Gabe Bland.
Returning letterwinners: Brandon Thornburg (Sr.), Gabe Layne (Jr.), Maverick Keesbury (So.).
Promising newcomers: Alex Gordon (So.), Noah Harmon (Fr.), Aidan Pollick (Fr.), Ethan Potter (Jr.), Logan Potter (Fr.), Brandon Silcott (Fr.), Jacob Taylor (Fr.).
Strengths: “These guys have a good work ethic. Most of them have put in extra time out on the course after practice. They are a great group to work with.”
Weaknesses: “We don’t have many returning lettermen. Inexperience will be our main weakness.”
Overall outlook: “We look to continually improve throughout the season. The guys will gain a lot of experience this year.”
HOLGATE
Last season: Sixth GMC, 10th sectionals.
Head coach: Alex Miller (12th year).
Letterwinners lost: Robbie Thacker.
Returning letterwinners: Josh Tobias (Sr., T-10th GMC, 11th sectionals, second team all-GMC); Joey Kelly (Sr.); Micah Bok (So.); Connor Haase (So.).
Overall outlook: “I hope to be improved from last season. We return three of our four main scorers from last season and in our practice rounds, we’re scoring better and more consistently. Hopefully we can carry that over into the season and continue to get better.”
League outlook: “I think the GMC is wide open. Last season ended with only 10 strokes separating first and third place with fourth and fifth not too far behind. If I had to choose early season favorites, I’d go with Wayne Trace and Antwerp.”
TINORA
Last season: 11-5 (fourth GMC, fourth sectionals).
Head coach: Dan Gustwiller (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Dylan Von Deylen (four-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC, sectional champion, district runner-up, T-21st at state); Caden Trefzger (four-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Kevin Keber (Sr.), Joe Melia (Sr.), Sammy Sinn (Jr.), Ethan Sattler (Sr.), Carter Bernal (So.)
Promising newcomers: BJ Morlock (Fr.), Aiden Rittenhouse (Fr.), Korbin Casteel (So.), Lane Maassel (Fr.), Jason DeWyse (Fr.).
Strengths: Five lettermen returning.
Weaknesses: Four freshmen on the roster.
Overall outlook: “We have room for improvement but the boys are willing to work at it.
• NWC
PAULDING
Head coach: Steve Heilshorn, 10th season.
Letterwinners lost: Kolson Egnor (first team all-NWC); Noah Pessefall (honorable mention all-NWC).
Returning letterwinners: Kyle Harris, Hailey Harzell, Hunter Kauser, Kyle Dominique, Josh Carper, Boston Pease, Logan Tope.
Promising newcomers: Blake McGarvey, Andrew Adams, Kyle Mobley, Wyatt Beckman, Aiden Miller.
Overall outlook: “Even though we lost two valuable players, we still have six returning letterwinners from last year’s team. We will be led by juniors Kyle Dominique and Josh Carper. Our two returning senior letterwinners (Kyle Harris and Hailey Hartzell) along with the other juniors will also compete for a varsity spot. We do have two newcomers to the mix in seniors Blake McGarvey and Andrew Adams. Although this will be their first year playing for the school, both have played a lot of golf and will help our team tremendously. Another addition to the team is Hunter Kauser, who will also competing on the gridiron for the football team. Hunter played both his freshman and sophomore years and we are excited to have him part time for our team this year. We are rounded out by one incoming freshman (Aiden Miller), who I hope will use this year to get ready to step into a varsity role next year.”
League outlook: “I do believe we have a shot to win the conference in our last year in the NWC. That would be a great way to exit the conference. As far as the league competition, I think that it will be very competitive with almost all the teams having a shot to win the title.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Fourth place NWOAL, fifth place sectionals.
Head coach: Mike Rosebrook (ninth year).
Returning lettermen: Josh Nofzinger (Sr., district qualifier); Kenny Williams (Sr.); Luke Rosebrook (So.); Isaac Riegsecker (So.).
Promising newcomers: Cahle Roth (Fr.).
Season strength: “We have three golfers coming into day one with summer tournament experience.”
Overall outlook: “This year there will be less swing instruction and more focus on scoring, which is always a good sign for my team.”
BRYAN
Last season: First place NWOAL, fourth place sectionals.
Head coach: Todd Grosjean, first season.
Lettermen lost: Case Hartman (NWOAL medalist, state qualifier).
Returning lettermen: Nolan Kidston, Clayton Rupp, Nathan Hess, Colin Shirkey, Drew Dauber.
Promising newcomers: Noah Huard, Gideon Mejia, Karter Brown.
Season strength: Good depth and numbers, Kidston and Rupp have experience, should be solid leaders.
Overall outlook: “Hope to build upon the success the program has had the last several seasons.”
League outlook: “Hope to factor into the league race and advance in the tournament.”
DELTA
Last season: Fifth NWOAL.
Head coach: Jon Mignin (seventh year).
Returning letterwinners: Chase Stickley (Sr.), Cael Chiesa (Sr.), Zack Mattin (Sr.), Jayce Helminiak (Sr.), Lane Oyer (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Simon Munger (Sr.), Gavin Cousino (So.).
Strengths: “The biggest strength ... is the five returning senior golfers that all lettered the previous season. The upperclassmen will need to be great leaders and are expected to post low scores. We have a great chemistry as a team.”
Weaknesses: “We have to post consistent low scores to be competitive. We are furtunate that even if someone has a bad day, I have experienced golfers to fill the scoreboard.”
Overall outlook: “I am hoping to be in the top half this season in the NWOAL championships. I believe we will be much improved from last year, where we finished fifth. Though the beginning of the season is always a struggle, I am excited to see where we end.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 2-14 in dual meets, 1-7 NWOAL, 7th NWOAL tournament.
Head coach: Brett Yungmann, 2nd season.
Lettermen lost: Aiden Breece.
Retuning letterwinners: Trey Woods, Lee Hogrefe, Ethan Rohrs, Nick Myers.
Promising newcomer: Jaxson Guelde.
Season strength: “Good experience as we have four returning letterwinners in Trey Woods, Lee Hogrefe, Ethan Rohrs and Nick Myers. Trey Woods is back as our No. 1 golfer and hoping for a great season. Freshman Jaxson Guelde shows a lot of promise to be our No. 3 of 4 scorer this year.”
Weakness: “Looking for some consistency with our top golfers. Last year, you never knew who our top four golfers were going to be. Hoping to see a lot of promise for consistent scorers this year.”
Overall outlook: “This is going to be a fun year. We have a group of hard-working and respectful young men. This summer I have already seen improvement from last year. If the guys can master the mental side of the game and shoot with consistency, we should be able to win quite a few matches.”
League outlook: “Looking forward to league play this year. Our goal is to land in the top half of the league.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 61-29-1 (NWOAL runner-up, sixth sectionals)
Head coach: Mark Britsch (second year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Dylan Grahn (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district, 42 nine-hole average, 82 18-hole average); Andy Scherer (Jr., two-year letterwinner, NWOAL Golfer of the Year, first team all-NWOAL, district qualifier, honorable mention all-district, 41 nine-hole average, 84 18-hole average); Jaxon Radabaugh (Sr., three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL, 45 nine-hole average, 90 18-hole average); Luke Wheeler (Sr., three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL, 46 nine-hole average, 91 18-hole average); Ben Gype (So., 49 nine-hole average, 98 18-hole average); Jackson Gleckler (So., 48 nine-hole average).
Promising newcomers: Zach Puehler (Fr.), Jesse Rittichier (Fr.).
Strengths: “Having lost no seniors to graduation last year, we have a wealth of experience coming back. Dylan Grahn and Andy Scherer are past district qualifiers ... Jaxon Radabaugh and Luke Wheeler are three-year letterwinners who have played in plenty of matches. Ben Gype and Jackson Gleckler are capable of the others of putting up a solid number.”
Weaknesses: “Consistency. Golf is a difficult sport to stay consistent in. In the past, we have been prone to take a big number at any time in a match. We need to be able to make the right decisions on the course and try to avoid the big number.”
Overall outlook: “Looking at our schedule, we should be able to compete with just about anyone. We have a couple of invitationals early on that will be very challenging. We will find out early what we are made of. We certainly have the potential of having a quality season. I am excited to see how we perform.”
League outlook: “Bryan is the defending champion. The loss of Case Hartman is significant, but the cupboard isn’t bare. Bryan has been at the top (or near the top) of the league for many years and I don’t see that changing. Swanton has pretty much everyone returning from a district-qualifying team last season. Archbold made some great strides last season. Luke Rosebrook finished near the top of the NWOAL Golfer of the Year standings as a freshman and is only getting better. I don’t want to overlook Delta, Evergreen and PH. Golf is a funny game. Anyone can have a good nine holes.”
• BBC
HILLTOP
Last season: 3-15, 2-4 BBC, fifth BBC tournament.
Head coach: Nelson Turner, third year.
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Ethan Siebenaler, Dominik Schmitt, Kasin Deck, Elijah Kuszmaul.
Promising newcomers: Kaleb Gillespie, Dylan Siebenaler.
Season strength: “We lost no letterwinners from last year. The boys have played more this summer than any year past, allowing us to improve our game.”
Weakness: Lack of depth.
Overall outlook: “We will be more competitive this year than we were last year. Several of our players played n tournaments this summer, helping to improve their games.”
League outlook: “We play in a very good league, with Pettisville being the favorite and Montpelier close behind them.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 6-5 overall, 3-3 BBC, third in BBC tournament.
Head coach: Brandon Shoup, fourth year.
Lettermen lost: Romar Sommer.
Returning letterwinners: Hunter Burlew, Ethan Marihugh, Brayden JoHantgen, Aidan Higbie, Easten Richmond.
Promising newcomers: Cooper Clark, Trent Thorp, Jaxon Richmond, Drake Sommer, Noah Jay.
Season strength: “Eleven athletes on the roster gives us a a lot of flexibility. Returning five letterwinners is going to help a lot with our experience going into matches. This group has golfers that won the BBC two years ago and moved on to the district last year.”
Weakness: “As a team, we can struggle to play to our abilities at other courses. We play our best golf at our home course (Suburban) and we’ll need to replicate those scores on the road.”
Overall outlook: “Our team goal has been the same for the past few years, compete all season to put us in position to win the BBC title and qualify for the district.”
League outlook: “The BBC lost a few really good players. North Central, Fayette and Hilltop had some really good players graduate and it will be interesting to see how they replace them. The BBC has been a competitive league for as long as I can remember and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: 79-27, 10-2 BBC, 2nd BBC.
Head coach: Eric Smeltzer, fifth year (288-183 overall).
Lettermen lost: none.
Returning lettermen: Zack Hayes, Colin Patten, Mason Sanford.
Promising newcomers: Kaiden Russell, Sam Wheeler, Ben Pettit.
Season strength: “We return three experienced golfers who were a part of the team last year.”
Overall outlook: “The Eagles look to continue the success of the golf program by competing for the league championship and making it back to the district.”
STRYKER
Last season: 1-9 (1-6 BBC, sixth at sectionals).
Head coach: John Ruffer (16th year, 167-36 overall).
Letterwinners lost: Max Wonders.
Returning letterwinners: Spencer Clingaman (Sr., third BBC, sectional runner-up, T-11th districts); Devon Weirauch (Sr., 10th BBC, eighth sectionals, district qualifier).
Promising newcomers: Brandon Bowers (Sr.), Logan Stuckey (Jr.), Michael Donovan (Fr.), Angela Soellner (Fr.), Gavin LaBo (Fr.), Mattias Cheeseman (Fr.).
Strengths: “We should have good senior leadership and should be very solid at the top of our lineup with two district qualifiers back in Spencer Clingaman and Devon Weirauch.”
Weaknesses: “Finding consistency in the three through six slots on our team from our young and inexperienced golfers.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to be a much improved team from last year as we have more golfers out this year and more overall depth.”
League outlook: “As always, we hope to compete for our league title but that will be a difficult challenge as Pettisville looks to be very strong and the preseason favorite to win our league.”
• PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last season: 16-16 (6-4 PCL, 5-9 NWC, fifth place sectionals).
Head coach: Travis Gallmeier (13th season).
Returning lettermen: Noah Macke (Jr.), Nick Wolverton (Jr.), Gabe Hardeman (Sr.), Brayden Keck (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Tayt Birnesser (Sr.), Ethan Williams (So.), Maddox Halker (So.), Taylor Schroeder (So.), Luke Otto (So.), Isaac Ricker (So.), Ryan Hardeman (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “This year we return four of our top six that finished third in the PCL and sixth in the NWC. We will need tome new members to step up and push these returners to improve this year. We hope to be competitive in the NWC and PCL this season and have a better finish in the OHSAA tournament.”
FORT JENNINGS
Head coach: Todd Hoehn (23rd year).
Returning lettermen: Gavin Schimmoeller (Jr.), Aiden Grothouse (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Evan Hoersten (Sr.), Zach Schulte (Sr.), Nick Trentman (Jr.), Alex Meyer (Fr.)
Overall outlook: “We have limited experience but hopefully our two returning lettermen can help us have a competitive season.”
KALIDA
Head coach: Ken Schnipke, 25th year.
Returning lettermen: Ryan Klausing, Justin Siebeneck, Kayla Nartker.
Promising newcomers: Brandt Brinkman, Ethan Warnecke, Drew Buss.
Overall outlook: “We lost a lot but have some good players coming back and other players with the potential to be good. With some work, I think we can have another successful season.”
LEIPSIC
Last season: 17-4 overall, 5-1 PCL/5-2 BVC).
Head coach: Kevin Brandt, 13th season. (85-168 overall).
Returning lettermen: Jaden Siefker, Alex Gerdeman, Mason Brandt.
Promising newcomers: Mitchell Maag, Adam Lammers, Luke Spoors.
Season strength: “Very coachable kids that are willing to listen and learn.”
Weakness: “Putting. This is a key for any team, but we will spend a lot of time working on this.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to build off last season’s success. Winning 17 matches last year was a school record, and we are proud of that. However, we will have to replace five seniors three of which were key contributors each match. We will need Brandt and Siefker to be consistent, while the younger players gain experience and confidence as the season progresses. We are going to take one day at a time and just focus on improving each day. With consistent practice habits and effort, the wins will come.”
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Todd Pester, fourth season. (43-30 overall).
Returning letterwinners: TJ Michel, Dillon Peck, Isabelle Vance, Thomas Weis, Brian Wank, Caleb Niese.
Promising newcomers: Chelsea Erford, Jon Wank.
Overall outlook: “2020 looks to be a good year for the Miller City golf program. In early open practices I have seen a lot of growth with the team. We have a solid four or five players on the team this year. Our sixth position will likely be rotated among three different players. We have just two seniors on this years team and both expect to have a great year. Of our eight players this year, we have two girls on our team this year. I have added some events for just them to participate in and this should be exciting to watch. We have three players that will definitely compete for first-team PCL this year.”
OTTOVILLE
Last season: Fourth in PCL, eighth in sectionals.
Head coach: Keith Utendorf (first season).
Returning letterwinners: Jack Langhals (Sr.), Carter Schnipke (Jr.), Dru Hilvers (Jr.), Chad Schnipke (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Grant Kortokrax (Sr.).
Strengths: “We have four returning players, including two PCL honorees. We are still young but have a tremendous amount of interest and competition throughout the program.”
Overall outlook: “We have much of our roster back from last year, new faces that are giving golf a try for the first time and others that will be freshmen coming in. We have six freshmen that are coming into the program and are excited about our roster from top to bottom in terms of work ethic and involvement. We hope to be competitive and continue to improve from day to day throughout the year.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 11-1 (8-1 WBL, third place WBL, third place sectionals, sixth place district).
Head coach: Tom Von Sossan (10th year).
Letterwinners lost: Parker Schomaeker (first team all-WBL), Alex Ellerbrock (honorable mention all-WBL), Brayden Buckland.
Returning letterwinners: Carter Schimmoeller (first team all-WBL), Dylan Meyer, Zach Stechschulte (first team all-WBL).
Promising newcomers: Carson Fuka (Jr.).
Strengths: Schimmoeller and Stechschulte returning first team all-WBL golfers.
Weaknesses: Depth, who will take on fourth through sixth roles.
Overall outlook: Positive and good experience; played a lot this summer.
Girls
• GMC
EDGERTON
Last season: Fourth GMC, seventh sectionals.
Head coach: Toby Kennerk.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Brianna Walkup (Jr., first team all-GMC, 22nd sectionals), Breanna Reliford (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC), Madison Brown (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC), Greta Brown (Jr.), Charlotte Blalock (So.).
Promising newcomers: Lola Giesige (Fr.).
Strengths: Experience.
Overall outlook: “The experience is there for this team. I am hoping it all comes together and we can compete. I have seen lots of promise in practice this year. We hope to compete in the GMC.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 12-7 (third place GMC, sectional runner-up, 14th place district).
Head coach: Andy Singer (15th year).
Returning letterwinners: Emily Singer (Sr., three-year letterwinner, 49 low nine-hole, 96 low 18-hole); Lorelle Hetrick (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 43 low nine-hole, 99 low 18-hole); Eva Wermer (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 44 low nine-hole, 103 low 18-hole); Andrea Macsay (Jr., 51 low nine-hole, 111 low 18-hole).
Promising newcomers: Jamie Reineck (Jr.).
Strengths: “Emily Singer will lead the girls team as her work ethic proves it pays off. Our junior class is very strong and made great strides towards the end of last season. The girls made it to districts last year and have got a taste of success in tournament time. One of their goals is to make it back there as a team again this year.”
Weaknesses: “Consistency is going to be critical throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “We look for and hope our conference teams will be successful when it comes to tournament time. We also want to be competitive in the GMC this season.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Fifth GMC, fifth sectionals).
Head coach: Sean Bergman (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Serenity Keesbury.
Returning letterwinners: Kenzie Schroeder (So., first team all-GMC, T-third GMC, third sectionals), 48.3 average); MaKeegan Bailey (So., 60.7 average); Morgan Fogle (So., 64.1 average); Leah Seitz (So., 64.9 average); Alyssa Seitz (So., 66.9 average); Tori Perna (So., 67 average); Julia Garza (So., 71.6 average).
Promising newcomers: Emily Harmon (Jr.), Reyna Mazur (So.).
Strengths: “Everyone but one senior from last year are returning. Kenzie Schroeder made it to the districts last year as a freshman and continues to improve. The other returners have shown improvement since last year and all the girls have fun playing the game and work hard at improving their skills.”
Weaknesses: “We are still a young team with eight sophomores and one junior. Most of the girls have only been playing golf since last year but they will continue to improve with experience.”
Overall outlook: “I look for the girls to improve their scores from last year and be competitive throughout the season.”
• NWOAL
EVERGREEN
Last season: Sixth place NWOAL, ninth place sectionals.
Head coach: Lucas Burkholder (third year).
Returning letterwinners: Lila Johnson (Sr.), Allie Herr (Sr.), Josa Beatty (Sr.), Chloe Creque (Jr.).
Strengths: Experience.
Weaknesses: New home course.
DELTA
Head coach: Jon Mignin (first year).
Returning letterwinners: None — first girls team in school history.
Promising newcomers: Tori Hockenberry (Sr.), Elizabeth Huffman (Sr.), Gabby Ford (Jr.), Layla Stickley (Fr.).
Strengths: “Delta will have its first girls team ever in school history ... These girls are very coachable, eager to learn the game of golf and have passion to get better.”
Weaknesses: “We have to be consistent and get better each and every day. None of these girls have ever golfed in a real match. Obviously, experience will be a weakness but I’m confident they will work hard and improve a great deal throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “I just want these ladies to improve each and every day, be consistent, learn the game of golf and most importantly: have fun. It is awesome to see so many girls on the golf course these past few years from other schools, and now Delta has a team as well. Six years ago, when I took over as golf coach, my goal was to have a girls team.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 44-14 (4-1 NWOAL, NWOAL champion, third place sectionals, 11th place districts).
Head coach: Mike Marshall (second year).
Returning letterwinners: Lexi McQuillin (Sr., 39.95 average, NWOAL medalist, sectional runner-up, 15th at districts); Ellie Oyer (Sr., 59.88 average); Halle Frank (Jr., 51.8 average); Jordan King (Jr., 54.6 average); Calaway Gerken (So., 48.0 average, third place NWOAL, 11th place sectionals).
Promising newcomers: Ashley Fisher (So.)
Strengths: “Everyone is back from a successful season last year. This year with two seniors, they will show great leadership.”
Weaknesses: “Having all the girls showing some consistency throughout the season with low scores, especially in our tournament action on the same day.”
Overall outlook: “We finished last season 40-4 during the regular season before heading into districts. Our schedule has been beefed up with two additional tournaments, as well as a very difficult tri-match with two outstanding teams, so we are hoping for another successful season.”
• BBC
HILLTOP
Head coach: Nelson Turner (third year).
Returning letterwinners: Avrie Reed (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 48.71 average, ninth at sectionals); Ella Calvin (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 49.14 average, 14th at sectionals); Jamie Chester (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 49.43 average, 26th at sectionals).
Strengths: “All three ladies have played a lot this summer and all played in the Toledo Junior Golf Association tournaments. There is very good competition on tough golf courses in the tournaments.”
Weaknesses: “We only have three girls.”
Overall outlook: “We will play some girls matches and in the state tournament, but with our lack of a fourth girl, these young ladies will be competing for spots on the boys team this fall. We will look to make some noise in the sectional tournament as individuals. Last year Avrie Reed lost in a playoff to move on to districts.”
• PCL
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Keith Utendorf (first year).
Returning letterwinners: Allie Honigford (Sr., seventh place sectionals), Brooke Kortokrax (Sr.), Laura Kimmet (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Lexie Honigford (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We have three seniors that have dedicated themselves to improve and an incoming freshman that has been working hard. We hope to be competitive throughout the season and get better every day.”
