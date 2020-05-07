GMC
ANTWERP
Head coach: Jason Hale.
Record: Eighth in the GMC.
Letter winners lost: Chelsea Johanns (sprints, 1-year letterwinner); Kaitlyn Hamman (sprints, 1-year letterwinner).
Returning letter winners: Heather Oberlin (Sr., conference champion/second place districts/fifth place regionals/13th place state shot put, regional qualifier relays); Sydney Miller (Sr., distance); Mady Bauer (Jr., sprints, jumps, regional qualifier relays); Kiera Reyes (So., regional qualifier pole vault); Kennadi Recker (So, regional qualifier relays, regional placer sprints); Leslie Pollock (So., conference champion/regional qualifier discus); Lydia Brewer (So., throws); Mia Altimus (So., sprints, regional qualifier relays).
Promising newcomers: Layla Copsey (So., sprints); Avin Johnson (Fr., distance); Makenna Smith (Fr., distance); Madelynn Odennell (Fr., sprints); Autumn Zuber (Fr., throws, sprints); Katryna Fish (Fr., throws).
Strengths: “There are 50 athletes again this year on the roster, the numbers are great. Our depth for this year in particular on the girls side (is good). The 4x100 girls relay regional qualifiers are all back. Heather Oberlin state placer in shot put is back and Leslie Pollock, a regional qualifier, is back. (There’s the) experience of the upper classmen, to help guide the younger grades. There’s a great mix of talent in all grades.”
Weaknesses: “The inexperience of the younger athletes. (We) need athletes to step up for us on the distance side. (We’re) counting on some younger athletes to play big roles.”
Overall outlook: “I am very excited for this year. We return all of our regional qualifiers from the 4x100 relay team of (Altimus, Bauer, Recker, Oberlin). They will only keep improving this year and we are going to keep pushing them to get back to that point. We are pretty deep and I have to find some pieces to fit into certain events. We will be looking to some freshman and sophomores to fill that void. If we can piece things together, we could be very good. I want (them) to rise to the occasion to compete every meet and get better. Our vaulter and regional qualifier and Leslie Pollock and Heather Oberlin both qualified for regionals in the discus and shot, respectively. I look forward to (Heather) and Leslie and all of my female throwers to have a big year. We have a new addition of Layla Copsey that could even add more to the sprint mix, as well. I look forward to having some of our kids healthy and we will count on our senior girls, Oberlin and Miller, to lead the girls.”
Other comments: “Our numbers are the best they have been in my coaching time here at Antwerp. I hope we can keep building upon the solid foundation. Success breeds success and we had success last year, which has helped to bring kids back. I think we can be competitive in every meet. If we can fill in some gaps from last year, I feel like we can improve tremendously and have a chance to be competitive in the conference. We will rely heavily on our three seniors and work to develop the rest, in the hopes of returning and continuing to build great numbers for Antwerp Track. I look forward to the challenge of coaching our kids up and getting them back to regionals and a chance to experience the state meet. Our goal is to come to practice every day and put the work in. We know it is not going to be easy, but look forward to the challenge.”
League outlook: “Our conference will be extremely stacked. I think Ayersville, Tinora and Holgate return many great athletes. You can never sleep on Fairview or Edgerton, as well. Honestly, in our conference, there are many great athletes, meaning (that) (we will) have to bring (our) best stuff, every time we are on the track. We look forward to that challenge this year and look for a great, exciting and fun year.”
FAIRVIEW
Head coach: Doug Rakes.
Record: Fifth in the GMC.
Letter winners lost: Ali Mavis, Mercedes Wagner.
Returning letter winners: Riley Mealer (Sr., three-year letter winner); Kendall Baker (Sr., three-year letter winner); Taylor King (Sr., two-year letter winner); Michelle Marshall (Jr., two-year letter winner); Karrie Smith (Jr., two-year letter winner); Ashton Gessner (Jr., two-year letter winner); Samantha Vance (Sr.); Emily Singer (Jr.); Summer Bates (So.); Kylie Gates (So); Samantha Rohrs (So.).
Promising newcomers: Zoe Appel; Julia Arend; Ellie Sliter.
Strengths: Hurdles and distance relays.
Weaknesses: Sprints and sprint relays.
Overall outlook: “Solid numbers allow us to be more flexible with the relays. We still have to get a lot better in sprints and field events, in order to compete.”
League outlook: “We need to get a lot better in order to compete with the top teams in our league. Ayersville, Holgate and Tinora return a lot of key pieces and should be very competitive.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Dave Blue.
Letter winners lost: Edith Avalos (throws); Angela Betz (mid distance); Tiffany Chiapetta; Riley Figgins (state qualifier high jump); Alexa Michael (sprints); Noelle Nuttle (hurdles, pole vault); Ema Payne (throws); Harlee Shuman (sprints, state qualifier long jump); Sydney Slattery (sprints, relays); Makayla Sullivan (state placer, 3200).
Returning letter winners: Janice Green (Sr., sprints); Sari Contreras (Sr., middle distance); Nathalie Swenson (Sr., middle distance); Summer Schooley (Jr., sprints); Addi Strubing (Jr., distance); Audrey Johnsonbaugh (Jr., pole vault, sprints); Emma Shuman (So., sprints); Taylor Metz (So., distance); Emily Taylor (So., pole vault, hurdles); Jade Sigman (So., hurdles); Mary Grace Siebenaler (So., throws); Emily Harmon (So., jumps, sprints).
Promising newcomers: Rachel Woenker (Fr.); Molly Crall (Fr.); Ella Clark (Fr.); Alaina Stuckey (Fr.); Tori Perna (Fr.); Reyna Mazur (Fr.); Maddie Stairhime (Fr.); Joda Freese (Fr.).
Strengths: “We think we have some strong individuals who will score points. Our numbers are down a bit, but we should be able to fill every event, to help in scoring. We have girls who want to get better and be successful.”
Weaknesses: “We graduated a bunch of talent. Depth could be an issue, especially if we run into injuries. (There are) many questions on what events people will fill.”
Overall outlook: “We will take some time to figure out where girls fit into events, while hoping to be competitive throughout the season and then be strong at the end and into tournament.”
League outlook: “Wow, I don’t know what to say about the league, it will certainly be interesting.”
HOLGATE
Head coach: Scott Giesige.
Letter winners lost: Ashley Freytag (Throws); Willow Marshall (throws); Grace Swary (high jump, sprints).
Returning letter winners: Rylie Schuller (Sr., regional qualifier 4 x 400 and 100); Raena Willett (Sr., fourth in the state 1600, regional qualifier 3200 and 4 x 400 relay); Cora Schwab (Jr., regional qualifier 4 x 400 relay); Makenzie Boecker (Jr., middle distance) Savannah Rothman (Jr., sprints); Justine Eis (So., throws); Carissa Meyer (So., long jump, sprints.)
Promising newcomers: Selina Steinbach (Sr., sprints); Mackenzie Roehl (Jr., middle distance); Jordyn Altman (Fr., sprints); Madison Clark (Fr., throws); Jolynn Eis (Fr., throws); Kianna Garza (Fr., throws); Lexa Schuller (Fr., sprints, hurdles); Elisabeth Willett (Fr., distance).
Strengths: “Seniors Willett and Schuller are both trenendous competitors. Our team should be balanced and extremely competititive, with the ability to score in most events, including relays. We are adding depth in our field events, sprints, spirint relays, middle distance and distance, with a good, diverse group of incoming freshmen and returning runners.”
Weaknesses: Lacks depth in distance events and sprint relay teams are young and inexperienced.”
Overall outlook: “We are coming off a second place finish in the GMC and (return numerous regional qualifiers. We will be deep in throwing events and relays.”
League outlook: “We won several individual events in the GMC but were not deep enough to claim the title. We lost a sizeable part of oiur scoring to graduation in Swary and two successful relay teams. We will have our work cut out for us in claiming a GMC title. Ayersville is the defending champ and Tinora, Hicksville and Fairview look to be top contenders.”
TINORA
Head coach: Waverly Rue.
Record: Third in the GMC.
Letter winners lost: Tristin Ackerman; Grayce Burkholder; Alaina Evinger; Sydney Grieser; Corbyn Paxton; Baylee Rex; Ashton Snow.
Returning letter winners: Gabby Garcia (Sr., regional qualifier, shot put); Miakaia Jimenez (Sr.); Tori Morlock (Jr., regional qualifier 400, sprints); Lexi Wachtman (Jr., state qualifier long jump, sprints); Lily Burkholder (So.); Emma Chafins (So., regional qualifier sprints); Amanda Meyer (So., regional qualifier sprints); Ellie Rose (So.); Kjerstin Scott (So., regional qualifier sprints).
Promising newcomers: Audrey Rittenhouse (Jr.); Emma Cramer (Fr.); Liv Mueller (Fr.); Isabel Ferguson (Fr.); Maggi Nagel (Fr.); Maryann Meyer (Fr.); Clara Westrick (Fr.); Emily Harr (Fr.); Suzi Justinger (Fr.); Jordan Eglar (Fr.).
Strengths: “Gabby Garcia: regional qualifier in shot put. Tori Morlock: regional qualifier in the 400 (eighth place). Lexi Wachtman: state qualifier in the long jump. Kjerstin Scott, Lexi Wachtman & Emma Chafins: 4x100 regional qualifiers return. Kierstin Scott, Emma Chafins, Tori Morlock & Amanda Meyer: 4x200 regional qualifiers return.”
Weaknesses: “Lack of numbers and lack of experience.”
Overall outlook: “(we want to finish in the top two in the GMC conference and to increase the numbers of regional and state qualifiers.”
League outlook: “Favorites for the GMC title is Ayersville.”
WAYNE TRACE
Head coach: Troy Branch.
Record: Sixth in the GMC.
Letter winners lost: Gracie Laukhuf (distance); Kaylee Shepherd (high jump, hurdles); Sadie Sinn (middle distance).
Returning letter winners: Cassidy Campbell (regional qualifier distance); Alexa Campbell (distance); Tiana Cooper (pole vault); Ashlynn Parrish (pole vault); Allison Dyson (sprints, long jump); Addie Etzler (middle distance); Christina Graham (sprints); Brandy Miller (shot put, discus); Rachael Stoller (high jump, regional qualifier and middle distance); Malia Wittwer (sprints, high jump); Hanna Sanderson (discus, pole vault); Molli Shepherd (shot put, discus); Katie Stoller (shot put, discus); Katrina Stoller (hurdles, mid distance); Chloe Thompson (sprints, high jump, long jump); Kaitlin Vest (sprints, long jump).
Promising newcomers: Brooklyn Elston (sprints); Alyssa Greathouse (sprints); Rylee Miller (distance); Abby Moore (long jump, sprints); Gracie Shepherd (high jump, hurdles, middle distance); Sydney Sinn (middle distance); Lexi Johnson (sprints); Elizabeth Mohr (shot put, discus); Astrid Martinez (sprints, middle distance); Kirstynn Roddy (sprints); Kara Stoller (shot put, discus).
Strengths: “(We have a) strong group of freshmen and a good group of returning letter winners.”
Weaknesses: “Inexperience at the varsity level.”
Overall outlook: “I think as the young girls get their high school experience, we could be very competitive.”
League outlook: “The conference should be very competitive this year. Edgerton and Fairview are probably the favorites, but I think we could be in the mix if everything comes together.”
NWOAL
DELTA
Head coach: Mary Reighard.
Record: Seventh in the NWOAL.
Letter winners lost: Cassandra Lee (state qualifier 300 hurdles).
Returning letter winners: Brooklyn Wymer (league champ/regional qualifier long jump and sprints); Ella Ford (league runner-up/regional qualifier high jump); Gabby Ford (regional qualifier 400); Sydney Shauwecker (regional qualifier throws, discus); Mindy O’Neill (throws); Jessica Galliers (throws); Keirsten Culler (pole vault); Jenna Hallet (distance).
Promising newcomers: Gabby Kosier-Rettig; Alana Hyott; Brook Napier; Lexi Ann Brown.
Strengths: “Field events will be our strength, with multiple regional qualifiers returning.”
Weaknesses: “We had many athletes from last year’s team not come out. This has left us short handed and we will struggle to be represented in all events.”
Overall outlook: “We have a hard working group of athletes (who) are dedicated to the sport and their team. We look to show improvement each week as our season progresses and we grow together as a team.”
League outlook: “We look to improve on our seventh place finish in the league.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last year: NWOAL, district champions.
Head coach: Pam Righi.
Letterwinners lost: Madison Atkinson (distance); Burgin Bachman (sprints/hurdles/high jump); Emma Bowers (throws); Morgan Jones (throws); Sydney Storrer (distance); Constance Roell (distance).
PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Emily Fuller, first year.
Letter winners lost: Brooke Bradford (discus); Sierra Prowant (high jump, 100, 200).
Returning letter winners: Katie Keller (100 hurdles, fifth in state 300 hurdles); Mkayla Hayes (400, 800); Shelby Collier (seventh in regional pole vault); Trinity Prowant (100, 200, long jump); Kayden Centers (400, 800).
Promising newcomers: McKenzy Mayes (So., sprints, hurdles); Jensen Prowant (Fr., sprints, hurdles); Alli Scott (Fr., throws).
Strengths: “We have some successful veteran athletes to lead the team. We also had some success at the district and regional meets, which has motivates the athletes to aim higher. We have quaite a few athletes who are willing to put in extra time and effort to get better and stronger.”
Weaknesses: Overall numbers and depth.
Overall outlook: “We would like to have more athletes qualify for the regional and state meet.”
League outlook: “We placed fifth in the PCL meet last year, so we would like to improve on our standing this year.”
BBC
STRYKER
Head coach: Kyle Norden.
Record: Fourth in the BBC.
Letter winners lost: Erica Breire (hurdles); Breanna Wolfrum (sprints).
Returning letter winners: Makenzie Cadwell (first in the BBC high jump); Trinitie Woolace (distance, second in the BBC 1600 and 3200); Kinsey Myers (sprints); Breanna Breier (sprints).
Promising newcomer: Emmalyn Westrick (Fr., pole vault).
Strengths: “We have several returning athletes who qualified for regionals with good leadership and experience on the team. We also have several good promising freshmen.”
Weaknesses: Small in numbers.
Overall outlook: “I think this will be a good year. We have a great group of athletes.”
League outlook: “We look forward to a great season in a very competitive league.”
