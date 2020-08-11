The following is a capsule preview of area girls tennis teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Logan Wyse (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Elizabeth Mignin (three-year letterwinner); Sara Lovejoy (three-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Maggie Henry (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Adrianna Thompson (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Mya Stuckey (Jr.); Abby Short (Jr.); Abby Elkins (So.); Katie Rose (So.).
Promising newcomers: Aburi Delayny (Fr.); Caitlyn Nafzinger (Fr.).
Strengths: “We are returning six letterwinners, all of whom have made improvements to their tennis games.”
Weaknesses: Lack of depth. “With only eight people on the team, we cannot afford injury this year. Our eight players will get a lot of playing time this year.”
Overall outlook: “I think 2020 is going to be a good year for our tennis team. With so many varsity letterwinners back, I hope we can convert that experienced varsity play into quality wins.”
AYERSVILLE
Last year: 0-6.
Head coach: Jeff Strata (29th year).
Returning letterwinners: Kara Retcher (Sr., three-year letterwinner), Abigail Baldwin (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Katie White (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Haleigh Wright (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Tisha Martinez (Jr.), Lana Culp (Jr.), Peyton Martin (So.), Elizabeth McCloud (So.).
Promising newcomers: Katie Burke (Fr.).
Strengths: “We’re looking forward to the eight returning letterwinners to bring on solid play and create keen inter-team competition. Expecting high hopes for seniors Abi Baldwin and Kara Retcher!”
BRYAN
Last year: 19-2.
Head coach: Mitchell Owens (13th year).
Letterwinners lost: Jennessa Johnson (three-year letterwinner), Kyla Fox, Sydney Davis, Abby Snider.
Returning letterwinners: Gabriella Bany (Sr.), Emilee Bassett (Jr., district qualifier), Kaitlyn Posey (Jr., district qualifier), Haylee Wheeler (Jr.), Brooke Taylor (Jr.), McKenzie Adams (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Reese Grothaus (So.).
Strengths: “We have several letterwinners returning this year, including district qualifiers. We are a little older and a little wiser this year so we need to use that to our advantage.”
Weaknesses: “We have a mix of experience and youth on our team. Blending those two factors on the court may prove challenging at times. The girls have been working hard at being more aggressive at the net and if we can execute a more aggressive playing style, I think we can overcome some of our youthfulness.”
Overall outlook: “Coming off a 19-win season, it will be difficult to sustain that same high level of play having lost four seniors from last season. However, we do have some depth and experience coming back this year so we should be strong enough to put together a solid season. Whether we can beat some of the elite teams will remain a question mark until we can go out and prove it on the court.”
WAUSEON
Last year: 4-14.
Head coach: Kody Moden (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Alizia Kudlica (first singles), Paige Smith (first doubles), Sam Aeschliman (first doubles).
Returning letterwinners: Kim Aiken (So., second doubles), Tatum Barnes (Jr., second singles), Ema Starkweather (So., second doubles), Mary Andrews (So.), Gabbi Bowers (Sr.), Kelsey Bowers (So.).
Promising newcomers: Valeria Armas-Villarreal (Fr.), Brianna Hays (Fr.), Emily Holcomb (Fr.), Ashley Roblero (Fr.), Yasmin Roblero (So.), Zorah Siefker (Fr.), Alayna Spiess (Fr.), Kassidy Zientek (Fr.).
Strengths: “A core group of girls coming back with some experience.”
Weaknesses: “We’re still a young group of girls learning how to be competitive in a sport fairly new to them. Even though they have all been through a season, the skill level of some of the other competitors who many play all year long is very high. We lost a very good first doubles team and a solid first singles from last year and many of the girls find themselves in different positions on the team.”
Overall outlook: “It will be a season with some growing pains for sure but all the girls have improved even with the shortened open court season due to all the COVID-19 madness. Even though last year’s record may not look good on the surface, there were many matches that were very close and competitive. I look for this large group of mostly freshmen to come in and press those who may be in a a varsity position to improve their game to hold onto those spots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.