• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: James Kidder (195-41-33 record).
Last season: 16-2-3, 4-0-2 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Chloe Nofziger (NWOAL player of the year, first team all-district, first team all-Ohio); Madison Gigax (first team NWOAL, honorable mention all-district).
Returning letterwinners: Macy Peterson (Sr.); Brittney Ramirez (Sr.); Grace Mayer (Sr.); Emma Hall (Jr.); Kalyn Baker (Jr.); Karsyn Hostetler (Jr.); Reagan Kohler (Jr.); Leah Hall (So.); Mikayla Welch (Sr.); Montana Stamm (Sr.); Delaney Garrow (Sr.); Camryn Hudson (Sr.); Natalee Rose (Jr.); Addison Moyer (Jr.); Joelle Waidelich (Jr.); Karley Ramirez (Jr.); Zoe Arend (Jr.); Anna Horst (Jr.); Carlee Meyer (So.); Natalie Bentz (So.); Amber Gericke (So.); Sydney Hageman (So.); Jenna Mahnke (So.); Sophie Rupp (So.).
Overall outlook: ”I have very high expectations for this group. I am hopeful we will make a long tournament run again this year. We are looking forward to matching up with league competition as well as historic rival Liberty-Benton and Lake, a new addition to the schedule this year. We have phenomenal numbers this year and tremendous depth. The preseason for our team has been great this year and the girls are playing really good soccer. I am excited to see them in the their first outing. They will be fun to watch play this year. We have a lot of talent and are looking forward to a really great season.”
League outlook: ”I expect that the NWOAL race will be tight again this year with all schools competing. With the number of returning players we have, I think we have a very good chance to be close to the top. No. 1 goal of the year is to earn the league championship again.”
BRYAN
Head coach: Adam Subasic (2nd season, 8-8-2 record).
Last season: 8-8-2, 3-2-1 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Jess Mueller (three-year letterwinner); Ali DuBois (one-year letterwinner); Alissa DeWitt (four-year letterwinner); Audrey Zimmerman (three-year letterwinner); Meg Voigt (four-year letterwinner, second team all-Ohio).
Returning letterwinners: Ella Miller (So.); Sarah Knight (So.); Riley Smith (So.); Allie Zimmerman (Jr.); Delilah Taylor (Jr.); Addie Arnold (Jr.); Lily Schlade (Jr.); Aquilina Cordic (Jr.); Shallyn Miley (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Maci Tinkel (Sr., two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Avery Brown (Fr.); Ella Rau (Fr.); Kailee Thiel (Fr.); Tabitha Taylor (Fr.); Ella Voigt (Fr.); Rachel Fireovid (Fr.); Marah Smith (Fr.); Molly Hess (Fr.); Calysta Wasson (Fr.); Marlee Yoder (Fr.); Tania Palos (Fr.); Alyssa Varner (Fr.); Bre Long (Sr.).
Strength: ”We have a great incoming freshmen class that will really help fill in for the seniors we lost and also provide great support to our returning players. The girls have a better understanding of what I expect from them this year and the style of play I want to employ. The girls are a very tight-knit group already, which will help us throughout the season.”
Weakness: ”Our main weakness will be transitioning our freshmen into the starting lineup and helping them understand their role on the team. Once we overcome that hurdle, we have a great chance of doing well.”
Overall outlook: ”Overall, I’m really looking forward to the season. It’ll be great having a lot more players to choose from and mix into the lineup and develop over the course of the season. I anticipate another top half finish in the league and a solid tournament run.”
DELTA
Head coach: Paige Triana (3rd season, 6-24-1 record).
Last season: 1-14, 0-6 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Marisa Cargill.
Returning letterwinners: Paulina Arroyo (Sr.); Keirsten Culler (Sr.); Lindsey Hambly (Sr.); Courtny Helton (Sr., second team NWOAL); Annabelle Hughes (Sr., honorable mention NWOAL); Kayla Kunar (Sr.); Mariah Mattimore (Sr.); Olivia Schneider (Sr.); Kaytlin Siewertsen (Sr.); Summer Bates (Jr.); Anna Munger (Jr., honorable mention NWOAL); Samantha Maurer (Jr.); Brooklyn Napier (So.).
Promising newcomers: Dianne Eckenrode (Jr.); Faith Circle (So.); Grace Armstrong (Fr.); Hannah Barnes (Fr.); Ella Demaline (Fr.); Grace Munger (Fr.); Teagan Postlewait (Fr.); Sophia Schneider (Fr.); Olivia Turi (Fr.); Saige Walter (Fr.).
Strength: ”Delta is extremely excited to have a full roster for the first time in a number of years. The growth in numbers has increased team competition, brought a new level of experience and brought about a new level of energy to the team. With the upperclassmen having a large amount of field experience in the past couple of years, Delta brings a very well-rounded team with the newcomers as additions.”
Weakness: ”In the past, Delta has struggled with numbers and in return, players have been asked to play multiple positions instead of a single position. This year will become a year where players can really grow into their individual position. Due to the growth in numbers, we have a handful of very skilled players that do not have that varsity experience yet. It will take some time for those players to gain varsity experience and adjust to the varsity level but we are confident they have the ability to adjust.”
Overall outlook: ”The 2020 season brings about some exciting and unprecedented times for everyone. Throughout the season, we are excited for the growing team and the ability to rotate multiple players into the game. The growing team also brings about a new level of energy and excitement. We are very excited about the potential the freshman class brings.”
EVERGREEN
Head coach: Joshua Radel (5th season, 25-33-1 record).
Last season: 9-8, 2-4 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Five letterwinners lost.
Returning letterwinners: Paige Radel (Jr., first team NWOAL, second team all-district); Sydney Woodring (Jr., second team NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Anna Huntzinger (Sr., second team NWOAL); Jazmin Todd (Sr.); Riley Lumbrezer (Sr.); Kaylee Hein (Jr.); Kenzie Mitchey (Jr.); Callie Benner (Jr.); Izzy Barkhimer (Jr.); Kiersten Taylor (So.).
Promising newcomers: Raegan Radel (Fr.); Brooklyn Camacho (Fr.); Morgan Kohler (Sr.).
Strength: ”Our upperclassmen bring a ton of experience and some of our juniors are the best in Northwest Ohio.”
Weakness: ”We need to fill several holes as we lost a few girls to graduation and some who decided to step away from the game.”
Overall outlook: ”This will be our fifth year as a varsity sport and this may be one of the best all-around groups I have coached. Our overall roster is young, but they are dedicated and eager to learn. Depending on how many games we get to play, we should be over .500 this year.”
League outlook: ”Nothing has changed as the NWOAL is one of the strongest in the state for girls soccer, so you can’t take anyone lightly. Bryan is on the rise, but Archbold is still the team to beat. But don’t be surprised if we shake the league standings at the end of the year.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Chad Ball (1st season).
Last season: 12-3, 4-2 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Lydia Ball; Mallory Vollmar; Libby Crawford; Riley Miller.
Returning letterwinners: Sam Engler (Sr.); Cassidy Chapa (Sr.); Erica Rae Herrick (Sr.); Brenna Storer (Sr.); Morgan Garber (Sr.); Jillian Hoffman (Sr.); Carly Roth (Jr.); Aubree Hollenbaugh (Jr.); Kylee Kern (Jr.); Delaena McClure (Jr.); Taylor Jenkins (Jr.); Allysa Giesige (So.); Peyton Armey (So.); Taryn Hollenbaugh (So.); Maddie Brogan (So.); Sophia Segura (Sr.); Emma Reckner (Jr.); Mariah Bostelman (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kate Mohler (Jr.); Catrin Kahle (So.); Hannah Roth (Fr.); Kendall Sweet (Fr.); Marleigh Rego (Fr.).
Strength: Returning eight starters, knowledge of game, keeper has varsity experience, talent, great character, commitment, exceptional work ethic, team of soccer players.
Weakness: ”As always, when you lose your graduating seniors you have a few holes to fill. So filling a few holes and looking to try a new formation may bring some growing pains.”
Overall outlook: ”We will be looking to keep building, improving and learning through the season.”
League outlook: ”The league is always challenging. Archbold is always tough and Bryan and Evergreen were solid last year. We expect them to be just as solid. Swanton has a new coaching staff but regardless, we expect them to come out with some momentum from last year.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Brandon Schroeder (7th season, 57-65-2 record).
Last season: 5-13, 2-4 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Amanda Wendt, Briley Rupp, Mercedez Osley, Daisy Giguere.
Returning letterwinners: Kadence Carroll (first team NWOAL, second team all-district), Ava Manz, Kya Foote, Jane Richer (second team NWOAL), Eva Mennetti, Ellie Rodriguez, Marie Hutchinson (honorable mention NWOAL), Macy Gerig (second team NWOAL, honorable mention all-district), Rylee Vasvery (honorable mention NWOAL), Ezra Dixon.
Promising newcomers: Emily Parker (Sr.), Abby Smith (Fr.), Aariyah Hallett (Fr.), Ann Spieles (Fr.), Teagan Rupp (Fr.), Kasmyn Carroll (Fr.), Maria Shema (Fr.), Nicole Stein (Fr.), Hannah Pilch (Fr.), Megan Newland (So.).
Strength: ”This group has grown through some adversity. I am proud of their response to the uncertainty swirling around the current situation and they have learned to stick together and take ownership of those things they can control so that they are better prepared for those things that are out of their control. This maturity, paired with their dynamic playmaking ability, will provide a strong foundation for the success of our team.”
Weakness: ”While we return a good number of letterwinners, we will struggle with depth at some levels on the field. Some programs are able to run two and three deep across the entire roster, which allows them to do some more things creatively in practices, but these girls are learning to work together and learn role responsibilities across the whole field. They are responding well to this situation.”
Overall outlook: ”We return 10 letterwinners who have all played extensive minutes. We were competitive with each team on our schedule last season before bowing out of the tournament play to a strong Toledo Central Catholic team. We have been able to bring up another dynamic class of freshmen, many of whom will contribute quality minutes. Our team has been responding well to the adversity caused by the current situation, and I believe they have grown together as leaders as the school year kicks off. I expect for us to compete for a spot as one of the top-tier teams in the league and to put up a strong showing in tournament play.”
League outlook: ”Provided the season goes as planned, this is looking to be another strong year for the NWOAL. Of course, Archbold made a run to the regional finals last season and returns a lot of talent in key positions.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Toby Bidlack.
Last season: 11-6, 3-1 PCL.
Returning letterwinners: Maddie Burke (three-year letterwinner); Shelby Collier (three-year letterwinner); Trinity Prowant (three-year letterwinner); Sierra Salinas (three-year letterwinner); Hannah Soto (three-year letterwinner); Jensen Armey (two-year letterwinner); Kayden Centers; McKenzy Mayes; Myan Bishop; Jensen Prowant; Alli Scott.
Promising newcomers: Bryn Tegenkamp, Destiny Pier, Tori Searfoss, Kaitlyn Bidlack, Marissa Becher.
Strength: ”We have a great work rate and great team cohesiveness. Our passing is much improved from past seasons.”
Weakness: Defending and offensive effciency.
Overall outlook: ”We have a good combination of youth and experience. We have several talented players and if we can develop our defensive pressure and offensive efficiency, we could have a successful season.”
FT. JENNINGS
Head coach: Rob Warnecke (5th year, 19-61-5 record).
Last season: 2-13-2, 0-3-1 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: Kristen Luersman, Sydnie Siebeneck, Mackenna Stechschulte.
Returning letterwinners: Elizabeth Howbert (Sr., three-year letterwinner), Maddison Dickman (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Reilly Fitzpatrick (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Grace Fischbach (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Savanna Siebeneck (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Grace Martz (Sr.), Abigail Koester (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Ellie Lindman (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Tayla Finn (So.), Taylor Liebrecht (So.), Elizabeth Meyer (So.), Madison Tumlinson (So.), Rachel Von Sossan (So.,), Gloria Webken (So.).
Promising newcomers: Haven Knieppen (Jr.), Reagan Ricker (So.), Ashley Beining (Fr.), Lydia Dickman (Fr.), Elizabeth Freund (Fr.), Hannah Grote (Fr.), Alexandra Maag (Fr.), Vanessa Warnecke (Fr.), Chelsea Whitney (Fr.).
Strength: “The Lady Musketeers have a good number of returning varsity letterwinners bringing great leadership and a positive attitiude onto the field. These girls are ready to work hard and are motivated to push themselves to a higher level of performance.”
Overall outlook: “The Ft. Jennings Lady Musketeer soccer team is looking to improve our record from last year. We have a talented group of hard-working athletes that are motivated yo improve our game. Communication and field awareness will key areas of focus on our journey to a successful season.”
League outlook: “We look to be competitive in the Putnam County League this year abd look forward to our league matches.”
KALIDA
Head coach: David Kehres (15th season, 161-68-29 record).
Last season: 12-7, 4-0 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: McKenna Bockrath, Kyla Fortman, Madison Langhals, Carlie Rampe, Bailey White, Abby Wurth, Delaney Vorst.
Returning letterwinners: Melanie Meyers (Sr.), Dayna Schimmoeller (Sr.), Mya Schmitz (Sr.), Kathryn Siebeneck (Sr.), Brenna Smith (Sr.), Kenzie Fortman (Jr.), Kendal Bockrath (So.), Livia Recker (So.), Allie Stechschulte (So.), Jordyn Vandemark (So.).
Promising newcomers: Hannah Basinger, Katherine Bendele, Kassidy Hipsher, Audra Hovest, Camrfyn Recker, Carly Webken.
Strength: ”The Kalida Wildcats come to practice with a positive attitude and a good work ethic. This is a well disciplined group of athletes who are anxious for a soccer season.”
Weakness: More efficient on offense.
Overall outlook: ”For the 2020 soccer season, we plan to continue the Ladycat tradition of excellence. We play a very competitive schedule and hope to be playing our best soccer at tournament time.”
League outlook: ”Any team can win in the always-competitive PCL.”
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Kurt Rosengarten (1st season).
Last season: 5-7-5.
Returning letterwinners: Natalie Koenig (Sr.); Maddison Ellerbrock (Sr.); Hannah Brown (Sr.); Abi Reyna (Sr.); Lauren Hermiller (Sr.); Kayleen Maas (Sr.); Lexi Heuerman (Jr.); Abi Long (Jr.); Tava Schroeder (Jr.); Ava Rosengarten (So.); Taylor Wilhelm (So.); Hallie Kamphaus (So.); Carly Hermiller (So.); Megan Ellerbrock (So.).
Promising newcomers: Chelsea Wilhelm, Ava Ruck, Maddie Erford, Belle Reyna.
Strength: Communication and leadership.
Weakness: ”Being consistent for the whole year.”
Overall outlook: ”We will have a deep bench this year. I look for our leadership and experience to compete for a league title.”
League outlook: ”The PCL should be a good, balanced league this year. If we are able to be consistent, hopefully we will compete for a league title.”
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Doug German (3rd season, 16-12-3 record).
Last season: 7-7-2, 0-2-2 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: Ashlee Landin (four-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Nicole Knippen (three-year letterwinner), Faith Gamble (two-year letterwinner), Tori Thomas (one-year letterwinner), Riley Wannemacher (two-year letterwinner), Peyton Wannemacher, Shayla German (two-year letterwinner), Aly Saxton (two-year letterwinner), Leah Brinkman (two-year letterwinner), Alexis Sanders (two-year letterwinner), Maddie Turnwald, Skylar Turnwald, Becca Turnwald, Eryn Kemper, Dani Swint.
Promising newcomers: Jessa Burgei (Fr.), Maddison Hoersten (Fr.), Delaney Boecker (Fr.), Reese Horstman (Fr.), Gabby Metzger (Fr.).
Strength: 10 returning starters, five freshmen who will compliment the team.
Weakness: ”I feel that some of the weaknesses that come with this season is not knowing how long the season will be with what is going on outside of sports. Also, not being able to have the preseason games against other opponents.”
Overall outlook: ”My overall outlook is that we have very high numbers, which will make out for having a well-rounded team that will make sure to put out a tough fight for any opponent.”
League outlook: ”I feel that the league will be very competitive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.