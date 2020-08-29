• GMC
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Deanna Zimmerman
Last season: Fourth in GMC, 25th at district.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Teryn Bour (Sr.), Kelly Limbaugh (Sr.), Karley Mansfield (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Victoria Klinger (Fr.).
Strength: “The team is divided between upperclass and freshman girls. The older girls will be excellent leaders.”
Weakness: “Incoming freshmen need to get used to high school running.”
FAIRVIEW
Head coach: Katrina Tonneas
Last season: Sixth in GMC, Sixth at district.
Letterwinners lost: Taylor King, Leah Layman.
Returning letterwinners: Karrie Smith (Sr.), Brook Mavis (Sr.), Samantha Rohrs (Jr.).
Promising newcomer: Summer Krill.
Strength: "We have a very coachable hardworking group of young ladies."
Weakness: "Half of the team are young and inexperienced. We are a small team and won't be able to score points as a team."
TINORA
Head coach: Jim Winseman
Last season: Sixth in GMC.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Heidy Monnin (Jr.), Claire McMaster (Sr.), Claire Westrick (So.), Emily Harr (So.), Lydia Evinger (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Isabel Ferguson (So., hurt last season), Lauren Sattler (Fr.), Addison Lee (Fr.).
Strength: “They have a lot of talent.”
Weakness: Inexperience.
Season outlook: “They’re a young team that’s going to take some lumps early in the season. I’m very excited because when they finally figure it out and run to their full potential, they will be amazed at what they can accomplish.”
League outlook: “Fairview and Edgerton are always the teams to beat. Hoping that we’re in the mix at the end, but we’ll have to be running our best to compete with those two teams.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman
Last season: Second in NWOAL.
Lettwinner lost: Shylo Richardson.
Returning letterwinners: Alison Roehrig (So.), Annika DeLong (So.), Meg Mellow (So.), Natalie Seibert (So.), Sophie Rupp (So.), Chloe Merillat (Jr.), Karley Ramirez (Jr.), Camryn Hudson (Sr.), Kylie Sauder (Sr.), Brittney Ramirez (Sr.), Delaney Garrow (Sr.), Montana Stamm (Sr.), Regan Ramirez (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Kalyn Baker (Jr.), Allie Buehrer (Fr.), Elizabeth Theobald (Fr.).
Strength: "We have all of our top seven that were ninth in the state meet last year back. We have great experience at those high-level meets and we have depth. We have added some great freshmen and a strong junior class that will help us tremendously."
Weakness: Big gap between some of the runners.
Overall outlook: "The girls will be gunning for a NWOAL title this year but the league is always competitive so we will have to be ready. Once we get to the district, our goal will be in the top teams to move on each week and return to the state meet again this year."
BRYAN
Head coach: Matthew Kaullen.
Last season: Fifth in NWOAL.
Letterwinner lost: Audrey Zimmerman.
Retuning letterwinners: Lydia Psurny (So.), Lily Dixon (Jr.), Alyssia Foust (Sr.), MaKenna Lane (Sr.), Addison Oberlin (Sr.), Adrienne Struble (Sr.).
Promising newcomer: Alexis Nieves (Fr.).
Strength: "Many of our runners have been putting some miles in over the summer. We have some opportunities to take advantage of packing up our runners when it comes to meets this season."
Weakness: Depth.
Overall outlook: "We sat down and set some realistic goals for our runners. If times go the way we plan, I think the postseason looks rather interesting for a couple of our girls."
DELTA
Head coach: Lee Mitchell.
Retuning letterwinners: Jenna Hallett (Sr.), Keirsten Culler (Sr.).
Promising newcomer: Leigh Morris (So.).
Strength: Jenna Hallett and Kiersten Culler.
Weakness: "Girls will not be able to achieve a team score and we have not had a team score at the NWOAL meet since 2017."
EVERGREEN
Head coach: Andrea Hesson.
Last season: Sixth in NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Angie Tipping.
Returning letterwinners: Kennedy Keller (Sr.), Morgan Foster (Sr.), Kayla Glecker (Sr.), Jocelyn Schuster (Jr.), Deanna Hoffman (So.), Lyndi Williamson (So.), Izzy Barkhimer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jessica Campbell (Fr.), Brooke Sintobin (Fr.).
Strengths: Strong leadership, optimistic attitudes, pack running.
Weakness: Small incoming class, depth.
Overall outlook: Be competitive, able to finish season, help runners achieve their fullest potential.
League outlook: Finish in top four.
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Tim Atkinson.
Last season: First in NWOAL, fourth at state.
Letterwinners lost: Bailey Johnson, Keirstin McClure.
Returning letterwinners: Hope Oelkrug (all-Ohio), Sydney Miller (all-Ohio), Dalayna Ashbaugh, Sophie Long, Cassie Elieff, Mallory Stark, Gwyn Murrey, Ashley Rall, REagan Dulle, Alexa Shaneyfelt.
Promising newcomers: Trinite Woolace (Sr.), Gracie Miller (Fr.), MaKayla Meller (Fr.), Kristine Minnich (Fr.), Kylie Diemer (So.), Hannah Roth (Fr.).
Strength: "Our team consists of very talented and experienced athletes with state meet experience. This is one of thee most depth filled teams we have ever had."
Weakness: Team's mental outlook due to COVID-19.
Overall outlook: "We have a fantastic core of runners this year and the girls have worked really hard this summer building their base mileage. Our goal is to represent our school and community at the state championship for the 14th consecutive year and improve upon our fourth place finish from a year ago."
League outlook: "We will look to contend with league favorites Wauseon and Archbold to defend our championship. Our team returns six all-league runners from a year ago."
SWANTON
Head coach: Andy Artiaga.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Ellie Hartford (So.).
Strength: "We currently don't have enough girls to score as a team, but we do have multiple runners who have finished in the top half of the NWOAL championship."
Weakness: "We simple don't have the numbers to achieve competition between the runners during training."
Overall outlook: "We have some girls who could individually so well at the league and district levels."
WAUSEON
Head coach: Joe Allen
Last season: Second in NWOAL.
Letterwinner lost: Megan Carroll.
Returning letterwinners: Josie Callan (Sr.), Natasha Miller (Sr.), Bailey McGuire (Sr.), Maggie Duden (Jr.), Serena Matthews (Jr.), Alona Mahnke (So.), Grace Rhoades (So.), Emilie Wasnich (So.).
Strength: “We return eight letterwinners from last year’s team. They have a better understanding of what it takes to be a successful team in cross country.”
Weakness: “We have to develop a group of front runners in some races this year. We have to also work on developing a more of a pack mentality within our four through seven runners.”
Overall outlook: “Our primary goal is to qualify as a team to state. We need to stay healthy and develop our pack of 4-7 runners to push themselves to do that. The girls have been working very hard with this as their end goal.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Head coach: Holly Flueckiger.
Returning letterwinners: Abby Schroeder (Jr.), Elyse Schroeder (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Chloe Schnipke (Jr.), Marissa Beckett (So.), Alexa Fortman (So.), Morgan Inkrott (Fr.), Madelyn Hovest (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “I am excited to start the 2020 cross country season with some very talented underclassmen. Freshmen Madelyn Hovest and Morgan Inkrott demonstrated their athleticism and dedication throughout the summer months conditioning and getting in the miles. First year sophomore Alexa Fortman has demonstrated her unwavering determination through her commitment to conditioning and running to prepare for the season. We have a young team with no returning seniors and only three returning juniors. There is so much talent, compassion and heart in this group of young runners, ready to take on the challenges ahead.”
• BBC
HILLTOP
Head coach: Dan Hurd.
Last season: Sixth at BBC.
Letterwinners lost: Maddie Schaper, Leanna Baker, Ashlie Higdon.
Returning letterwinners: Jacquelyn Wagner (So.).
Weakness: "Only one varsity high school girl runner."
Overall outlook: "I wish we had enough varsity girls for a team score in meets."
MONTPELIER
Head coach: Hollie Carroll
Letterwinners lost: Brinn Miller, Alison Lamontagne.
Retuning letterwinners: Lyndsi Engels (Sr.), Rachel McIntosh (Sr.), Gabby Stefanelli (So.), Tristen Bexten (Sr.), Emily Fritsch (Sr.), Allison Sommer (Sr.).
Strength: Experience, good leadership.
Overall outlook: "We look to finish in the upper half of the BBC."
STRYKER
Head coach: Kevin Beck
Letterwinner lost: Trinitie Woolace.
Returning letterwinners: Alexia Wickerham (So.), Adryan Sanchez (So.).
Strength: "All of them ran last year so using that to help get familiar with certain meets will help."
Weakness: No seniors.
Overall outlook: "Looking to build on last year's races to improve their overall times and become better runners."
• PCL
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Bob Kaple
Returning letterwinners: Paige Hoersten (Sr.), Hannah Wenzlick (So.).
Promising newcomers: Faith Gamble (Sr.), Isabelle Furley (Fr.), Jocie Geise (Sr.), Skyler Turnwald (So.), Ryann Schroeder (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We have Paige Hoersten, who is in the list of the top 10 in school history. We have freshman Isabelle Furley, that will finish in the top 10. We have five new runners that look to be good third, fourth and fifth runners.”
