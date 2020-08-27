AYERSVILLE — With just five starters lost from a year ago and a bevy of experience coming back, year two of Chris Dales’ second stint as Ayersville coach has plenty of potential in the 2020 season.
The Pilots went 1-9 in 2019, though the Blue and Gold fought gamely in a seven-point loss to North Baltimore in week two and a two-point setback to Wayne Trace in week seven.
Both sides of the ball will see familiar faces suit up again for Dales’ squad, including Jakob Trevino at quarterback and a bevy of receivers to throw to.
Growing pains stung Ayersville last season with freshman and sophomores earning a lot of playing time. Now as sophomores and juniors, those players have Dales optimistic about the season ahead.
Trevino tallied 463 passing yards and five touchdowns, one of seven different players to attempt a pass for the Pilots last season. With the shifty 5-8 junior behind center, backs Blake Eiden (Sr., 58 rush yards) and Weston McGuire (So., 190 yards rushing, 9 catches, 186 yards, 2 TDs) will flank Trevino to power the run game.
6-0 sophomore Blake Hauenstein will serve as tight end in the Pilot offense with a solid group of athletes seeing time at receiver in Ike Eiden (Jr.), Owen Berner (So., 7 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD), Hayden Dales (Jr., 6-1), Isaac Miler (Jr.), Dominic Johnson (Sr.) and Derian Treat (Jr.).
All five O-line starters saw time on the field last season. Ricky Sherman (Jr.), and Conner Youngker (Sr.) will flank the line at tackles, joined by 6-3, 240-pound senior twins Ryan and Evan Clark at guards and junior Jacob Stitlner at center.
Seniors Cyrus Siebeneck and Alex DeSota and juniors Parker Sifuentes and Dominic Moore will provide depth in the trenches.
Both Clarks will help anchor the defensive line for the Pilots, joined by DeSota and Hauenstein as Ayersville shores up a defense now led by former Defiance High School defensive coordinator Steve Rittenour. Ryan Clark tallied 30 tackles and three sacks last season while Evan recorded 32.
Blake Eiden (39 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT), Berner (14 tackles) and McGuire (18 tackles) will see major time at the linebacker positions for the Pilots while Trevino (7 tackles), Miler, Ike Eiden (44 tackles, 2 INTs), Sherman and Dales will patrol the defensive secondary.
Ike Eiden will also likely play a role as a weapon in the return game after averaging nearly 20 yards per kick return last season.
With numbers in the low 30s on the varsity roster, the Pilots will have to stay healthy to continue their positive growth but Dales cited positive attitudes and work ethic as some strengths of this year’s Pilot roster.
Ayersville will face all six of its GMC contests this season in the season’s first six weeks ahead of the Oct. 9 playoff start date as the Pilots’ league off week falls on Oct. 30.
The Pilots will open the season at Craig McCord Field with Antwerp before three straight road contests at Wayne Trace, Fairview and Edgerton. A pair of county clashes finish the Green Meadows Conference slate of games, with the Pilots traveling to Tinora to try and capture the Victory Bell on Oct. 2.
Pending any playoff runs, longtime non-league foe Ottawa Hills will return to the Ayersville schedule after a one-year absence on Oct. 30.
