The road to improvement took a big jump in 2019 for Tinora as the Rams rebounded from their first losing record in 13 years in 2018 (3-7) to win six games in 2019.
That campaign featured a five-game winning streak, three shutout wins, a 21-0 upset blanking of Edgerton and a solid amount of playing time for a youthful roster.
With that trial by fire behind them and nine returning starters on both sides of the ball, Kenny Krouse’s 24th Tinora football team now has their sights targeted at not just improving, but contending.
The Rams’ entire skill position corps on offense and four of five lineman will be back on that side of the ball while only one safety spot and the nose guard in defensive coordinator Mike Heilshorn’s 5-2 scheme will see a new starter.
“It’s been a big advantage for us,” said Krouse, 161-81 in his tenure at Tinora. “We’re able to shuffle a lot of kids in and out and not have to play a lot of guys both ways.”
When Tinora’s Wing-T offense takes the field, junior Nolan Schafer will lead the offense in his second year under center, looking to build on a 2019 campaign with 1,001 yards and seven passing touchdowns. The Rams’ top three rushers from last season also return, led by junior wingback Cole Commisso, who rumbled for 605 yards on 72 totes with nine touchdowns.
Junior KP Delarber (541 yards, 3 TDs) and 6-2, 210-pound bruiser Christian Commisso (So., 388 yards, 2 TDs) are also back to shoulder the load at halfback and fullback, respectively.
The passing game will still be a weapon for the Rams with senior speedster Max Grube (5-10, 29 catches, 568 yards, 5 TDs) at split end and the duo of Casen Wolfrum (Jr.) and Javen Gaines (So.) at tight end. Both Commisso’s had over 100 yards receiving out of the backfield last season, with Cole tallying 10 catches for 168 yards and a score.
“You can’t key on one of any of those young men in our backfield,” added Krouse. “It goes from our QB, two fullbacks, a halfback and a wingback. We think we’ve got a special split end in Max Grube as well. It’s as balanced a football team as we’ve had since 2014-15.”
Three seniors dot the slate for the Rams up front, as Elijah Ackerman and Owen Tong will suit up at guard with Braden Serres at one tackle and junior Tyler Hespe at the other. Junior center Eric Bohn (6-0, 240) will be the lone new starter in the unit.
Defensively, the Rams flexed their muscles more a season ago following a struggle in 2018.
Leading tackler Evan Willitzer (84 tackles, 4 pass breakups, honorable mention all-GMC) graduates, along with first team all-GMC defensive end Lucas Flory (24 tackles, 3 sacks) and second team all-league linebacker Mason Santos (37 tackles, 2.5 sacks).
The nine starters that are returning provide plenty of firepower, however, led by defensive tackle Baeden Hancock (Jr., 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, first team all-GMC), Christian Commisso at linebacker (51 tackles) and senior brothers Max (29 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 pass breakups) and Marcus Grube (29 tackles, 1 INT) at cornerback.
A trio of sophomores will get their chance to shine on the Tinora defense in Javen Gaines (nose guard, 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks), Gavin Eckert (safety, 18 tackles) and Brandon Edwards (2 tackles).
Senior Zaine Gaines (6-0, 260, 14 tackles) will suit up at tackle with Hancock while junior Bryce Bailey (4 tackles) and senior Ben Mendez (35 tackles, one fumble recovery, one INT) play the end spots.
Wolfrum (55 tackles, one INT) will join Commisso at linebacker with Eckert and Edwards holding down the safety spots.
“I think the biggest thing is we’re able to play a lot of guys in that front seven defensively and we’re finally learning how to tackle again and be physical,” noted Krouse. “I was really pleased with the way we came out against Defiance. We’ve got a tremendous amount of speed.”
Willitzer did prove to be a weapon in special teams for Tinora, averaging 33.6 yards per punt, and the booter will be replaced by Ben Mendez in 2020. Javen Gaines will handle kicking duties while Max Grube will be relied on in the return game.
The Rams will take to the road for three of their first four contests of the GMC slate. Week one will be an off date for Tinora before traveling to Edgerton and Hicksville in weeks two and three.
Antwerp will travel down Domersville Road on Sept. 18 ahead of a trip to Wayne Trace but the highlight of the slate comes in the final week before the OHSAA playoffs begin as Tinora hosts river rival Ayersville for the Victory Bell on Oct. 2.
The Rams’ final league game will come on Oct. 30 against Fairview, but if the two squads would meet in the Division VI postseason, that playoff game would also be counted as the league contest.
