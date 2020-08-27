HAVILAND — With the most experienced signal-caller in the Green Meadows Conference returning in Trevor Speice, Wayne Trace hopes to be in the mix for the program’s first league title since 2012 this season.
To do so, however, the senior QB and three-year letterman will have to shoulder the load early while some new faces get acquainted following the graduation of the Raiders’ top two receivers from last season, first team all-GMC wideout Alex Reinhart (42 catches, 808 yards, 13 TDs) and Nate Gerber (30 catches, 408 yards, 4 TDs).
The running game will also have some new blood with second team all-GMC running back Kameron Bevis (465 yards, 4 TDs) and four-year letterman Nate Showalter (191 rush yards, 3 TDs, 94 receiving yards, 1 TD) also departing.
Spiece has 6,315 career passing yards and 1,171 rush yards in his career with the Raiders, compiling 88 total touchdowns. Speice tallied 1,805 yards through the air with 20 TD tosses while rushing for 502 yards and four more scores.
6-1 senior Owen Manz is the leading pass-catcher returning for Wayne Trace after hauling in 29 catches for 504 yards and four scores for the 4-6 Raiders in 2019.
Senior slot receivers Gabe Sutton (21 catches, 293 yards, 1 TD) and Gage Tinlin are also back, along with Cameron Cox (Sr.) and Joel Reinhart (Jr.).
The Raiders’ offensive line should provide a strength for the Red, White and Blue this fall, as Joe Munger (Sr., 6-3, 240), Jacob Stouffer (Jr., 5-11, 255), Landyn Whitman (Jr., 6-5, 270), Brayson Parrish (Jr., 6-2, 170), and Nate Sinn (Jr., 6-0, 240) all lettered a year ago and will suit up this fall.
“We’ve got a good number of returning lettermen,” said WT coach Mike Speice, entering his 18th year with the program and fifth season as head coach in Haviland. “This team has a strong work ethic and a real bond of team unity. They’re willing to work hard.”
Munger, Stouffer, Whitman, Sinn and and Parrish will likely make up the front for the Raider offense to protect Speice and establish a ground game.
Stouffer (21 tackles) and Parrish (24 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) will also be leaned on when the Raider defense takes the field, setting up in the trenches. The play of graduated senior Reid Zartman (37 tackles) will have to be addressed in the WT front seven.
Speice will have the chance to affect the game not only with his throwing arm but with his tackling skills, a second team all-league pick at linebacker a season ago following a 104-tackle campaign.
The two-way standout will join the defensive backfield with Manz (37 tackles), Sutton (37 tackles) and Reinhart (31 tackles).
“We look to be competitive each week and improve every Friday night,” said Speice. “We will lean on our upperclassmen until our inexperienced guys gain some game experience.”
A tough non-conference schedule from last season tested the Raiders over the first three weeks, including a 48-20 setback to eventual D-VII state semifinalist Patrick Henry. Wayne Trace’s two league wins came over 0-10 Antwerp and 1-9 Ayersville but came close to evening that mark with a narrow week four loss at Tinora.
The Raiders will go from the frying pan of the offseason into the fire of the regular season quickly, traveling to defending league champion Fairview to start the season.
A non-league trip to Troy Christian is sandwiched by clashes with Defiance County foes in Ayersville (Sept. 4) and at Hicksville (Sept. 18). A trio of home games against Tinora, Antwerp and Edgerton consecutively will lead up to the first week of the OHSAA playoffs.
Non-league contests are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16 at Patrick Henry and at home Oct. 23 against rival Paulding.
