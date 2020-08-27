SWANTON — Second-year coach Denton Saunders is hoping experience pays off for a Swanton team that went 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the NWOAL a season ago
The team brings back 15 letterwinners with experience, with the playing time spread on both sides and all levels of the field.
“We went 2-8, and lost a few games that we could have won if we made 2-3 more plays,” Saunders said of the 2019 season. “We had some injuries to five key positions last year and for two weeks we had all our captains injured at the same time.”
Senior Trent Weigel (6-1, 150) is back at quarterback. He was 59 of 115 passing for 630 yards with six TDs last year. Weigel will have some varsity veterans alongside him in the backfield as senior running back Devon Crouse (6-0, 160) is back after running for 258 yards and hauling in 14 passes for 137 yards.
His top target will be senior Josh Vance (6-2, 170). Vance was a second team all-NWOAL performer who caught 44 passes for 461 yards and four scores.
“We installed a new offensive and defensive systems and had a young coaching staff last year,” said Saunders. “The coaching staff is more experienced and the players understand what we are trying to do better on both sides of the ball.”
Experience will also be a key factor to both trenches. Seven returnees are back, led by a pair of honorable mention all-NWOAL players in senior Connor Cass (6-0, 205) and Eric Betinger (5-10, 195).
Also returning are junior Bryce Marvin (5-10, 195), junior Austyn Gossett (6-0, 210), sophomore Andrew Smigelski (6-0, 220), senior Josh Towns (5-7, 200) and junior Aaron Thomas (6-3, 240).
“We are bringing back a lot of starters on both sides of the ball and five players who received all-league honors,” said Saunders. “Overall, we are returning 12 players on offense who started multiple games and 11 players on defense who started multiple games for us.”
Still, Saunders is worried about the depth he has on the lines.
“If a player or two gets injured, I am not sure we will have the quality depth to fill their spots,” said the coach. “We also need to improve our play in the offensive and defensive lines.”
The Bulldogs do have a couple spots they’ll need to fill. One is at linebacker, where Swanton will lose second team all-league linebacker Xavier Wiemken and his 100 tackles.
Another big loss comes on special teams, where Swanton lost all-district kicker Riley Hensley, who made 16 PATs and five field goals. Hensley also scored four touchdowns are a receiver.
Saunders sees one of the two teams that shared the league crown in 2019 as the early favorite this season.
“Archbold has a lot of great talent coming back and is my pick to win the league again,” he said. “Liberty Center, Wauseon and Patrick Henry all made the playoffs last year as well and will be looking to knock off Archbold. Bryan is always big and tough, Evergreen and Delta will be much improved as well this year and will be looking to jump into the top half of the league, same as us.”
