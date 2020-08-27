HAMLER — Death, taxes and Patrick Henry postseason runs.
The Patriots added another memorable season to the program’s storied history with a 10-4 campaign last season that propelled PH to its seventh state semifinals in school history before falling to eventual champion Marion Local.
A repeat season will be tough to achieve with program stalwarts gone, but inexperienced teams are nothing new for head coach Bill Inselmann in his 29th year coaching at Patrick Henry.
The Patriots return just seven total starters, including two-way starters Clayton Feehan (Sr., 5-11, receiver/defensive back) and Noah Kistner (Jr., 6-0, fullback/linebacker, second team all-NWOAL linebacker).
The all-Ohio offensive trio of QB/nose guard T.J. Rhamy (95-175, 1,846 yards, 15 TD passes, 1,359 rush yards, 17 TDs, NWOAL, district and D-VII Ohio Defensive Player of the year, running back Wil Morrow (1,240 yards, 19 TDs, first team all-NWOAL, third team all-Ohio) and receiver Kolton Holloway (48 catches, 1,154 yards, 10 TDs, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio) will need to be replaced, along with 6-6, 250-pound tackle Garrett Schweibert, a first team all-Ohioan and now a University of Toledo footballer.
Tasked with filling Rhamy’s shoes will be sophomore Gavin Jackson at quarterback while a cast of characters will take on the receiving and running duties.
Seniors Corbin Johnson (238 yards, 6 TDs) and Owen Jardine and juniors Kistner (78 yards, 1 TD and Kijano Hill will take on roles in the backfield while Feehan (16 catches, 255 yards, 2 TDs), Timmy Johnson (Jr., 6 catches, 61 yards) and Aiden Behrman (So., 6-3, 3 catches, 37 yards) will be leaned on in the pass game as targets for Jackson.
The offensive front will replace Schwiebert and all-NWOAL guards Spencer Gerschutz and Josh Stout as well. 6-4, 195-pound senior Caleb Rosengarten returns at center to anchor the line. Emilio Raymundo (Jr.) and Landen Wensink (So.) will flank Rosengarten at the guard spots while junior Will Seedorf (6-4, 190) and sophomore Draken Kestner will fill in at tackle.
The defensive line will rely on a new anchor following the outstanding and gritty play from Rhamy (82 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL) at nose guard, now at Heidelberg University. Raymundo (5 tackles), senior Jose Bejarano (5-10, 285) and Chase Gillson (Jr.) will battle in the trenches for defensive coordinators Bob and Ben George.
Noah Kistner garnered second team all-NWOAL honors at linebacker as a sophomore following a team-high 91 tackles, five sacks, eight TFL and a pair of interceptions a season ago. Jardine (65 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) and Hill (31 tackles, 3 TFL) will fill out the linebacking corps in front of an experienced secondary. Seniors Feehan (53 tackles, 1 INT) and Jardine (65 tackles, 4 TFL) garnered honorable mention league status last season, as did junior Timmy Johnson (49 tackles).
In the special teams realm, the speedy Feehan and Corbin Johnson will return some kicks and punts this fall. Junior Ryan Kurtz and freshman Rey Moreno will take on the punting and place kicking duties, respectively.
Inselmann, who already owns an incredible 232-81 career record as Patrick Henry head coach, will have boosted numbers with a 53-man roster, but just nine seniors and seven juniors will mean some growing pains early.
The perennially tough Northwest Ohio Athletic League, which proved to be a gauntlet last season, appears to have just as much firepower in 2020 with D-VI playoff contenders Archbold and Liberty Center returning plenty and an athletic Wauseon squad eyeing another playoff trip.
The Pats will travel to Swanton to start the season and host Evergreen before a treacherous stretch of games in September. A Sept. 11 trip to Bryan leads into home tilts with Wauseon and Liberty Center and a road game with Delta that precedes the Pats’ D-VII playoff opener.
Wayne Trace will visit Big Red Stadium Oct. 16, pending first-round results from each team, and a home clash with Archbold will fall on Oct. 23 to round out the league schedule.
