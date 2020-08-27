OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf, one of the most consistent winning programs in the six-county area, proved its might in the treacherous WBL and Division IV postseason in 2019 with a 9-4 season and narrow regional championship loss to eventual state titlist Clyde.
Ken Schriner’s 26th year at O-G has the potential to again keep the Titans in the WBL’s upper echelon with six starters returning on each side of the ball.
The core of the Titan offense returns with QB Jacob Balbaugh (Sr., 146-231, 2,008 yards, 17 TDs, 146 rush yards, 6 TDs, second team all-WBL), receivers Brennan Blevins (Sr., first team all-WBL, 33 catches, 711 yards, 7 TDs), Will Kaufman (Sr., second team all-WBL at tight end, 36 catches, 362 yards, 2 TDs) and Murray Niese (7 catches, 48 yards) and a pair of returning offensive linemen in Marco Rosales (Sr.) and WBL second teamer Tyler Leopold (Jr., 6-4, 280).
Replacing first team all-Ohio tackle and WBL Lineman of the Year Aaron Rieman (72.5 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL) will be a task, along with reliable running back Clay Recker (707 yards, 6 TDs) and versatile receiver/linebacker/returner Jarrod Beach (43 catches, 666 yards, 6 TDs, 4 rushing TDs).
“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us. Our skill guys are definitely the leaders of our team and we’re going to have to catch up with the guys up front,” said Schriner. It’s going to be a challenge to see if we’re ready to go.
Leopold anchors the defensive front with WBL honorable mention picks Caleb Kuhlman (Jr., 34 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 INTs) and Cy Rump (So., 84.5 tackles, 1 INT) at defensive back and linebacker, respectively. Kaufman returns in the Titan defensive backfield after picking off five passes a season ago.
The Titans’ 2019 season was very nearly a historic one, as O-G lost all four games by seven points or less. Those four opponents (Eastwood, Kenton, Wapakoneta and Clyde) all made the postseason and combined to go 37-10.
O-G’s running game will be a key area of improvement as juniors Parker Schnipke (74 yards), Owen Thomas and Clay Inkrott will form a committee of ballcarriers.
“I think our coaches do a great job of getting our guys ready to play,” said Schriner of the Titans’ ability to reload seemingly on an annual basis. “When your name is called, you better be ready. Our challenge right now is making sure our guys are in the right position.”
The Titans’ three WBL home games will come against Elida, Van Wert and Kenton while they travel to Defiance, St. Marys and Lima Bath in 2020.
