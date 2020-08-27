ANTWERP — Antwerp went through growing pains in head coach Jason Hale’s first season as varsity mentor, struggling to an 0-10 finish with an extremely youthful roster.
A total of 16 lettermen return for the Archers in 2020, however, and Hale and the program have high hopes on improvement with a growing roster and an infusion of athleticism.
Junior Hunter Sproles is the leading returning offensive threat for the Archers, tallying 410 receiving yards, 155 rushing yards and six total touchdowns a year ago.
The 6-3, 200-pounder will again be counted on in the Archer offense, this time under center. Sproles will share time with freshman Carson Altimus at QB, replacing starter and four-year letterman Blake Schuette (1,442 yards, 11 TDs, 314 rush yards, five TDs).
The receiving corps will be a strength for Antwerp in 2020, as seniors Landyn Reyes (25 catches, 344 yards) and Jordan Buerkle (23 catches, 330 yards, five TDs) are back, along with juniors Kaden Recker. 6-2 freshman Landon Brewer could also see time at the spot.
A very notable newcomer to the roster is 6-6 junior Jagger Landers. The reigning GMC basketball Player of the Year will don the helmet for the Archers this fall at receiver and safety.
“We return a lot of experience from last year,” said Hale. “We played a ton of young guys last year and already during practice, you can see the difference in the speed. Our strength of team chemistry will also be very good this year. Our numbers are up 10 guys from last year to 36 so that helps as well.”
The offensive line will also have some experience coming back, with senior John Buehrer, juniors Mason Steel, Kaden Phares and Kaden Miller and 6-3, 280-pound sophomore Kendric Robinson among players back in Blue and White. Seniors Ryan Van Vlerah and Peyton Lang also lettered last season for Antwerp.
The Archer defense surrendered 46.5 points per game on average last season as a youthful unit, but leading tackler Hayden Wagner (55 tackles) is back, along with Reyes (37 tackles), Hines (39), Recker (21), Buerkle (20) and junior Trayce Lengacher (19) also returning.
Athletic junior Chase Clark will see time at linebacker for the Archers while Landers, Altimus and Brewer will join the defensive backfield.
“I’m very excited for the season to get started,” said Hale. “I feel like we are a year older and more experienced, which will help us in the game. We have a stable of athletes at multiple positions that we are going to take care of. We will look to spread the ball to those athletes and let them make plays.”
The Archers’ attitude has Hale optimistic as well.
“Our work ethic through the summer and so far into the season has been tremendous,” added the second-year mentor. “Guys are buying into our system on both sides and in my second year, it is a completely different look for our squad. I am very excited to get this thing rolling.”
Antwerp will begin the year with three straight road games at Ayersville, Edgerton and Tinora before rounding out the pre-playoff campaign with games against Fairview and Wayne Trace.
The league schedule will round out with Hicksville on Oct. 30 and non-league games at Paulding (Oct. 16) and against Hilltop (Oct. 23) tentatively scheduled.
