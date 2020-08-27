HICKSVILLE — Four returning offensive lineman will help keep a new quarterback upright as the Hicksville Aces begin season No. 13 under coach Lucas Smith.
The Aces are looking to improve upon a 6-4 season that included a 5-2 mark in the Green Meadows Conference.
Both the left side and right side of the line look to be a strength for Smith.
Senior Ian Greutman (6-2, 245, second team all-GMC on offense and defense) and Lex Koerber will anchor the left side, while seniors Chase Railing (6-0, 277) and Boston Hootman (5-9, 234) will handle the right side. The team will have a new center in Mason Slattery.
“We are as big and strong as we’ve been in years,” said Smith, who is 87-45 at Hicksville. “We also return a lot of our offensive and defensive lineman.”
Quaterback is a spot that is open right now.
Senior Landon Turnbull (5-10, 189) and junior Jackson Bergman (6-5, 190), who both started at receiver, are battling for the spot. They both have big shoes to fill, stepping in for Jacob Miller, who threw for over 1,100 yards and was second on the team in rushing with 327 yards last season.
Running back will be another major spot to fill. Leading rusher Mason Commisso is gone, along with his 1,030 yards. Stepping in will be senior Kole Wertman (5-10, 175), who saw action and ran for 280 yards.
Whoever loses the quarterback job will return to lead the receiving corps. Turnbull was second in the team in catches (18) and yards (326) in 2019. Junior Kyler Baird (5-9, 156) is also back after catching 12 passes for 169 yards.
Commisso was a do-everything player for the Aces last season.
Along with leading the team in rushing and receiving, he also tied for the team lead in interception and sacks, lead the team in tackles and also handled the punt and kickoff returning.
“We lost several statistical players from last year’s team,” admitted Smith.
Depth will also be an issue. After hoping for numbers in the 40s, Smith is looking at a roster of 30 players in 2019.
“We have low numbers and will lack depth,” said Smith. “I thought we were going to have a roster in the mid-40s, but I think missing the last three months of school and kids having time to sit at home and relax has negatively impacted those numbers.”
With the small roster, the same faces will also see action on defense. Greutman, Koerber, Hootman and Railing will be joined in a rotation with juniors Travis Stouffer (6-2, 318) and Cade White (5-11, 275) on the line.
All of them bring back experience.
“We had several injuries to our senior class last year, so a lot of young guys got a lot of playing time,” said Smith. “We have 15 returning letterwinners.”
The linebacker corps looks in good shape with Baird, Wertman and Bergman all back. Wertman tied for the team lead in sacks with four.
Balser and Turnbull will be back in the secondary. Joining them will be seniors Cam Straub (5-4, 162) and Isaac Ridgeway (5-9, 126).
With the number of experienced players back, Smith is looking for consistent play out of the Aces in 2020.
“We had a roller-coaster year,” Smith said of 2019. “We played really well some nights and won some big games, but we also had some poor performances and were too inconsistent.”
Consistent play could see the Aces factor into the Green Meadows Conference title race.
“The conference should be very competitive this year with Tinora and Fairview as the front-runners,” added Smith. “If we are accountable, have character and put forth the max effort, we should contend for the GMC title.”
