STRYKER — Still looking for its first win, Stryker is working under the same coach for back-to-back years for the first time as the Panthers transition into 8-man football and a new conference in the Northern 8.
“I am very proud of our seniors and for the team for continuing to grind and improving our young football team,” coach Kent Holsopple said of the departed group. “We did make significant improvements.”
The Panthers are still looking for that elusive first win and hope that experience this season is the key.
It starts quarterback, where senior Payton Woolace (5-11, 170) is back after completing 58 of 178 passes for 869 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
He has his top two targets back in senior Kaleb Holsopple (5-11, 170) who caught 26 passes for 537 yards and sophomore Levi Barnum (6-3, 200) who caught 21 passes for 198 yards.
Top running back Logan Liechty (6-0, 185) is a senior who ran for 242 yards.
Up front, team brings back experienced linemen in senior Amos Sloan (5-10, 215) and sophomores Jeff Pace (6-1, 210) and Jaydin Rethmel (6-0, 235).
Junior James Dixon (5-9, 180) keys the defensive line. He had one sack among his 18.5 tackles last year.
Woolace (34.5 tackles) led the team in stops last year from his linebacker spot. Sophomore Matthew Froelich (5-11, 190) plays in the second line of defense and could also see some time at quarterback.
Holsopple will be joined by Mateo Villanueva (5-10, 145) and Jacob Vadwell in the secondary.
Coach Holsopple is also excited at the first year of conference play for the Panthers in the Northern 8.
“The Northern 8 will bring an exciting brand of high school football to Ohio,” said the Stryker coach. “The teams will showcase a growing format of football for other small schools. We expect all the teams to compete very well and hopefully continue to grow the 8-man football community in Ohio.”
The Panthers will get a chance to foster a new rivalry at the eight-man level with a round-robin schedule in conference play against Holgate, Danbury and Toledo Christian.
Outside the league, the Panthers will take on Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic on Oct. 3 and host Holgate in their season debut.
Following the Oct. 23 regular season finale, the standings of the N8FC will determine a championship and third-place game between the top two teams and the third and fourth-place teams.
Those contests will be played at the higher-seeded team on Friday, Oct. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.