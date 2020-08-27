METAMORA — New faces will dot the lineup for the Evergreen Vikings has Aaron Schmidt tackles his fourth season at Evergreen.
In each of his first three seasons, Schmidt has had the same overall season record — 4-6.
“This group of kids are very hardworking and receptive to coaching,” Schmidt said of the 2020 squad. “Their ability to learn will allow them to be successful as possible.”
The Vikings lost a leader in Jack Etue under center. Etue ran for 1,162 yards and 14 scores, plus passed for 1,045 yards with 11 touchdowns last season.
The graduation of Etue turns the signal-caller roll over to junior Payton Boucher, who completed 3-of-4 passes in limited 2019 varsity action. Also in the mix is senior Tanner Polland.
The Vikings will also be without a pair of running backs in Jack Crispin and Brian Floyd. Crispin ran for 621 yards and added 290 yards receiving.
A pair of juniors, Brock Hudik and Ethan Loeffler, look to fill those spots.
Up front, the Vikings will also need to recover from the losses of Will Smithmyer, Levi Moore and Tyler Peppers.
On defense, Evergreen will be without top tackler Nick Beemer, who made 77 stops with two sacks. In the secondary, Etue and Crispin each had two interceptions.
“There has been a lot of turnover since the past season,” admitted Schmidt. “There are lots of new faces in prominent roles for this upcoming season.”
On to the good news. Evergreen has a building block on the line in senior Jacob Fuller, who was a first team all-NWOAL guard.
Junior Cody Sheller and sophomore Sam Worline also bring back a year of experience.
On defense, junior Landen Vance will anchor one of the defense end spots. Vance made 44 stops with an interception last season, which was good enough to be named all-league honorable mention.
Riggs and Smith are two players who could see action in the secondary.
Vance will also take over the punting duties from Crispin.
“There is a lot of learning to be done for all the kids on this team,” admitted Schmidt. “Our season outcomes will depend on how well the kids improve throughout the course of the season. That job falls on both the duties of the players and coaches as well.”
Schmidt sees the usual teams as the favorites in the NWOAL.
“The NWOAL will once again be very competitive,” he added. “Archbold, Liberty Center and Wauseon will probably be towards the top in vying for the league title, but every week any team could beat any other one. There are a lot of good coaches in this league that will have their kids prepared every week to compete and knock off the favorite.”
