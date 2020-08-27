ARCHBOLD – David Dominique tallied the best season he’s had in six years at Archbold in 2019, as the Streaks shared the NWOAL title with Liberty Center and advanced to the Division VI regional title game before bowing out to Anna, finishing at 11-2.
“Last year was a very good year for our program,” said Dominique. “We were led by a very good group of seniors that led by example and had great work ethic both on and off the field. We were able to claim a share of the league title and lost in the regional finals to the eventual state champions, Anna. Although it did not end how we wanted, it was a great year for our program and we are looking to build on it this year.”
With six starters back on offense and seven on defense, the Streaks will try to match the effort in 2020 and perhaps go higher.
At quarterback, junior DJ Newman (6-1, 170) took over from Brandon Taylor during the season and Newman ended up throwing for 2,017 yards and ran for another 623.
Taylor moved to a full-time receiver role, where he hauled in 30 passes for 438 yards.
Taylor is of two talented pass-catchers returning, joined by senior Antonio Cruz (5-11, 170) who caught 64 passes for 952 yards, which earned him honorable mention all-Ohio accolades.
Archbold’s top running back, Noah Gomez (5-8, 180) is also back for his senior season. He ran for 976 yards, plus caught 22 passes for 262 yards. He was named second team all-district.
“One area we feel that we are strong coming into in the 2020 season is our skilled positions,” said Dominique. “We have the majority of starters in our offense and defensive backfields returning so we are going to really rely on them and the experience they have gained over the past couple of years.”
The line took a bit of a hit with losses of a pair of first team all-NWOAL linemen in Matthew Gladieux and Mason Babcock. Back will be seniors Biship Tuckerman (5-11, 210) and Josh Richer (5-9, 210).
Looking to step into new roles will be senior Carson Meyer (5-11, 195), senior Caleb Ranzau (6-2, 205), senior Gavin Schaffner (5-11, 330) and sophomore Devon Morris (5-11, 190).
“After losing a number of key linemen to graduation, one are we lack experience in will be on the offensive and defensive lines,” admitted Dominique. “Although we lost some good players in the trenches, we are looking to continually improve up front and watch the competition for those open spots unfold throughout the preseason.”
Meyer was already a stalwart on defense, where he is a returning second team all-Ohio linebacker. He led the team with 110 tackles last season.
Meyer will be joined by fellow senior Johnny Yoder (5-10, 185) who added 70 stops with five sacks.
Ranzau and Morris will be two starters on the defensive front. Junior Charlie Krieger (6-4, 195) and junior Hunter Cullen-Lemley (6-1, 190) are battling for the opposite end spot of Ranzau.
Schaffner and Tuckerman will be in a rotation with senior Zeke Miller (5-6, 155) and junior Spencer Simon (6-0, 290) in the middle of the line.
The secondary returns Taylor at cornerback, who made 16 stops, and senior Caleb Hogrefe (5-11, 195) and Gomez at the safety spots. Hogrefe had two interceptions and was named honorable mention all-district.
Newman will also handle the punting, where he averaged 38.5 yards a kick last season.
Like the other coaches in the league, Dominique expects a fight at the top of the NWOAL.
“Last year, the league from top to bottom, was one of the most competitive I have ever seen and I expect it to be no different this year,” said the Archbold coach. “With the experience coming back, I expect Liberty Center and Wauseon to be near the top and a number of other teams being much improved from last season. As we found out last year, you must properly prepare yourself each week in order to compete and find success in the NWOAL.”
