LIBERTY CENTER — As one of the most consistent winners in the area, Liberty Center rarely rebuilds and very often reloads.
2020 is likely more of the same in Tiger Country with 15 lettermen, yet another potent offensive battery and plenty of pieces on the defensive side to make another run at NWOAL supremacy.
Casey Mohler has won 29 of the 36 games he’s coached at LC, including four playoff games in three seasons. Three of those playoff wins have come with now-senior Cam Krugh under center after the QB took over as a sophomore for injured brother Jarrett in the Tigers’ 2018 postseason opener against Miami East.
Krugh helped guide LC to the D-V state semifinals that year and has continued to grow in the role into an integral part of the offense.
“For the coaches, he’s kind of a security blanket,” said Mohler of Krugh’s development, which saw the QB complete 66 percent of his passes for 1,709 yards and 18 TDs in the Wing-T offense. “We know what he’s got and what he brings to the table. We’re going to count on him to make plays for us and keep our team poised and focused on the field.”
Though normally the loss of a 1,400-yard, 17-TD running back like Zach Bowers would be crippling to some programs, the Tigers have another 1,000-yard back returning in 205-pound bruiser Max Phillips (Sr., 1,010 yards, 13 total TDs) to continue the assembly line.
Fellow senior Karter Kern tallied 563 yards on the ground last year to boost the backfield returners while senior Brecken Garretson (40 yards, 1 TD), junior Cameron Foster (60 yards) and sophomore Matthew Orr could also see time.
Even with three lettermen gone from last year’s O-line, the Tiger backfield will have plenty of talent in front of it, including second team all-NWOAL guard Owen Johnson (Jr.), honorable mention nod Evan Hogrefe (Sr.) at tackle) and center Evan Cramer (Sr.) back as well.
Seniors Zane Garber, Riley Weaver and Devin Robinson will join the rotation as well, along with 6-4, 235-pounder Owen Box (So.).
The receiving corps loses do-it-all weapon Trent Murdock (second team all-Ohio, 610 yards, 11 TDs), wideouts Connor Keller (27 catches, 369 yards, 3 TDs) and Aaron Shafer (11 catches, 190 yards, 1 TD) and wingback Alex Righi (27 catches, 358 yards, 2 TDs).
6-3 senior Trey Patterson (4 catches, 46 yards, 1 TD) will be leaned on in the pass game along with 6-4 junior tight end Evan Conrad as solid targets. Mohler tagged the quartet of Ethan Tampurages (Jr.), Noah Collins (Sr.), Owen Long (Jr.) and Riley Chapa (So.) as promising newcomers in the receiving corps.
The Tigers have built a reputation of gritty defensive play with plenty of two-way starters and the losses via graduation have also taken away Murdock (33 tackles, 10 sacks), Righi (three-year letterman, 42 tackles, two INTs) and star Maguire Vollmar (82 tackles, five sacks) at linebacker.
The secondary was also hit hard with second team all-Ohio DB Keller (84 tackles, four INTs) and Aaron Shafer (28 tackles, five INTs) departing.
Trey Patterson picked off a pair of passes last season and returns. Garretson will plug into the secondary along with senior Dylan Matthews (59 tackles).
“We’re really hoping that experience and the battles we’ve been pay dividends for us this year,” said Mohler of the battle-tested group returning for the Tigers in 2020. “A lot of those kids are battle-tested and hopefully they can share that experience and filter it down to the younger kids.”
Senior Asa Killam will again handle the kicking and punting duties for Liberty Center after hitting a pair of field goals and 38 of 44 extra points a season ago. Killam also averaged 33.6 yards per punt.
In 2019, the Tigers came just five points shy of an unbeaten run through the NWOAL field thanks to a week eight upset loss to Bryan. LC still finished as league co-champions before Archbold avenged a three-point regular season loss in the postseason with a 31-30 playoff thriller.
Still in Division VI but likely not tasked with as tough a region in 2020, the Tigers will refuel for another run at the program’s 10th NWOAL championship.
The road won’t be easy, however, especially early. A trip to Wauseon awaits in the season opener while Rex Lingruen Stadium will welcome Archbold in week two. The Tigers’ annual rivalry contest against Patrick Henry will take place in Hamler on Sept. 25.
Unless LC makes an extended postseason run, the Tigers’ clash with rival Napoleon will kick off Oct. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.