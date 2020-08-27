HOLGATE — Third-year coach Colton Wagner found something that worked last year, running out of a spread attack to finish a perfect 8-0 in Holgate’s first try at 8-man football.
“2019 was a crazy season,” admitted Wagner. “From thinking the Hicksville 7-on-7 was the last thing we would do as a team to what we did that year. I’m really proud how the guys handled all the adversity, and were able to have a successful season, going 8-0.”
Now, the Tigers will need to replace some the weapons from that undefeated team.
Gone are a pair of running backs in Ethan Altman and Jeradt Nagel. Altman ran for 1,313 yards and scored 22 total TDs.
Nagel added 652 yards on the ground and scored 10 times. Altman was also the top tackler on defense.
The team also lost a pair of linemen in Freddy Alvarez and Hayden Birr.
“We lost a lot from both sides of the ball,” said Wagner. “We are replacing our two leading rushers, leading receiver and three starting linemen. We have a lot of new faces and guys moving to new roles where they have little experience in.”
Back at quarterback is Gavyn Kupfersmith, who threw for just under 1,000 yards on the season. Hunter Gerschutz, who returned four kickoffs for touchdowns, and Brandon Hohenberger, who be the new running backs.
Abe Kelly, Garett Sidle and Xavier McCord will be the receivers.
“We are bringing back a lot of physicality from last year’s team with Gavyn Kupfersmith and Brandon Hohenberger leading,” said Wagner. “We also are bringing back a lot of athleticism and speed with guys like Hunter Gerschutz and Abe Kelly.”
On defense, Brodi Burgel and Chris Plotts will be two of the linebackers. Gerschutz leads the secondary with three interceptions.
Wagner is excited about the chance to play for a league title also.
“Last year going undefeated, we really didn’t get recognized for the season we had,”said the third-year coach. “Going into this season, we have made it a goals to win the first Northern 8 conference championship. I do think it’ll be challenging with the home and home series with the conference. It is never easy playing teams twice.”
Holgate played all four teams in the league last season and the coach knows what the teams in the Northern 8 are capable.
“Every team has at least one stud that can be a game changer and given night, especially in 8-man,” added Wagner. “I do look for Toledo Christian to be very competitive. They have a lot of speed and a lot of experience. We are excited for the first season of Northern 8 football.”
