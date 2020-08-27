EDGERTON — A new era of Edgerton football begins in 2020, as a new head coach, a new bellcow running back and 12 returning lettermen will take the field for the Bulldog faithful.
Following nine seasons at the helm, head coach Ben Wilhelm stepped down in late December. Wilhelm racked up 57 wins over nine seasons, including four playoff trips and the program’s first Green Meadows Conference title in 35 years in 2018.
In his place will be 2012 Edgerton grad Brody Flegal, a former Bulldog quarterback, GMC Offensive Player of the Year and an assistant on Wilhelm’s staff the last three seasons.
The offense, where Flegal spent his time assisting, will have to replace quarterback Jaron Cape (61-99, 871 yards, 15 TDs, honorable mention all-GMC), first team all-GMC linemen Tyler and Trevor Eustace, second team league honoree Logan Showalter (34 catches, 523 yards, 8 TDs) at tight end and most notably, Division VII state offensive Player of the Year and two-time defending Hunter Prince (1,887 rush yards, 29 TDs in 2019, 5,826 yards, 90 TDs from 2017-19).
The Bulldogs will be far from talent-depleted, however, with first-team all-GMC tackle Ashton Miller and guard Jordan Warner returning as seniors. Kolby Stark, (Sr.), Isaiah Kellogg (Jr.) and Cooper Everetts (So., 6-0, 250) also return to bolster the offensive front.
Seniors Craig Blue (446 yards, 2 TDs) and Isaiah Canales (262 yards, 3 TDs) both saw time in the backfield spelling Prince in 2019 and will be counted on more to tote the rock in 2020.
Flegal, who played in Kevin Kline’s spread offense before playing his last varsity season under Wilhelm, will incorporate more spread concepts into the offense, and opening up some opportunities for new quarterback Corey Everetts (So.) to throw to.
Senior Jared Swan (6-2), Ripke (6-3, Jr., 519 rush yards, 5 TDs, 11 catches, 176 yards, 3 TDs, honorable mention all-GMC at running back), and 6-4 tight end Nate Timbrook (Jr.) will be some main targets as Everetts gets his legs under him.
“We have a group of seniors returning that have experience in key positions,” explained Flegal. “Our experience on the offensive and defensive line is also one of our strengths.
“We as a team will focus on competing and improving each week. We must execute the fundamentals (blocking, tackling) and be disciplined in our assignments to put ourselves in positions to win games.”
The Bulldog defense, while not quite as dominant as the 2018 unit that held 11 of 13 opponents to one score or less, was still plenty stingy last season, recording a pair of shutouts and forcing 20 turnovers.
The defensive line was hit hardest by graduation with Prince, Showalter (62 tackles, 7 sacks, 13 TFL) Tyler Eustace and Hunter Hamblin all departing from the unit. Warner (first team all-GMC defensive tackle, 35.5 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 TFL) and Miller (19.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL) will hold down the fort, along with Stark (13 tackles, 3 sacks), Timbrook and sophomore Cooper Everetts.
Canales (26.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries), Kellogg, Ripke (18.5 tackles, 5 TFL) and Nichols will see time at the linebacker spots, with juniors Terrell Nickells and Alex Koerner and sophomores Blake Flower and Isaiah Fry joining the rotation.
Second team all-leaguer Colin Gary (36.5 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 1 INT) is gone at cornerback, but the secondary’s athleticism remains as Swan (46 tackles, 1 INT), Corey Everetts and Nickells will suit up against some potent GMC passing attacks.
The Bulldogs’ 2020 schedule remained mostly intact from the original 10-game format, with four straight home games to start the season in GMC action, including tricky tilts with Hicksville and Tinora to start the year.
Non-league contests against Hilltop, Montpelier and Edon remain, just shifted from early September to late October on the calendar, pending any possible D-VII postseason run.
