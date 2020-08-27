EDON
Veteran coach Bob Olwin takes over for Scott Staten at Edon. The Bombers are coming off a 7-4 season that included a loss to Norwalk St. Paul in the opening round of the Division VII playoffs.
Staten, who left as the all-time winningest coach at Edon, gives way to Olwin, who has won 200-plus games in multiple stops.
One plus for the Bombers will be the return of junior quarterback Drew Gallehue. As a sophomore, Gallehue was 126 of 227 passing for 1,893 yards with 30 TD passes. He is also the second-highest returning rusher with 221 yards.
The top skill players for the Bombers have all departed. Sophomore Wade Parrish is back after running for 230 yards. Edon also lost its top three receivers. Junior Ethan Steinke, who caught 15 passes for 164 yards, leads a young corps of receivers.
The lines on both sides of the ball will be led by senior Jobe Carlson and sophomore Konnor Prince.
“We are very young and inexperienced at several positions,” Olwin said of the Bombers.
On defense, junior Henley Dye is back after making 77 tackles. The secondary will need rebuilt as Keagan Romine, Chase Reed and Austin Kiess, who combined for eight interceptins, have all graduated.
For his first season, Olwin wants to see improvement.
“We want to show improvement week in and week out,” he said as a goal for the season. “We also want to compete for a conference title.”
To do that, everybody must face the team tough task.
“It’s Northwood until someone knocks them off,” Olwin said of a league favorite.
HILLTOP
Coming off a 2-8 season, including a finish of 1-5 in the TAAC, the Hilltop Cadets seek improvement under third-year coach Nathan Massie. With experience back at key positions, the Cadets seem primed to move up in the league standings.
Back at quarterback is Connor Schlosser (5-10, 155) for his senior year. Last season, he completed 79 of 174 passes for 1,075 yards and 7 touchdowns. One of his top targets, senior Griffin McEwen (6-1, 155), also returns. McEwen hauled in three of the scoring tosses, along with 358 yards. Another senior receiver expected to step up is Chase Whitman (6-0, 150).
One area of concern, according to coach Massie, is experience at running back. The top returnee is junior Alex Richmond (6-0, 175) who ran for 204 yards and four TDs in 2019. Another junior, Andyn Haynes (5-7, 145) was a pass-catcher out of the backfield last season.
Both offensive and defensive lines will be a strength for the season. Junior Hunter Leupp (5-10, 170), senior Evan Schoonover (5-6, 220), sophomore Trenton Funk (6-2, 235), junior Ty Creamer (5-11, 195), senior Jadyn McClary (5-10, 160) and junior Shane Spires (5-11, 290) all saw action on the lines last year.
The linebacker spots also bring back some experience. Junior Wyatt Beltz (5-11, 145) made 40 stops last year, while Leupp made 25 and Richmond had 20.
Schlosser is one of the top returnees in the secondary as well. He made 28 stops last year.
“We have a solid group coming back,” said Massie. “We are improved on the offensive and defensive lines and the key to the season is staying healthy and the integration of new starters.”
One replacement the Cadets will need to find is a punter. Kaiden Clendenin is gone after averaging 31.1 yards per kick n 31 punts.
Massie is hoping to improve from the 1-5 league slate.
“We hope to be competitive in the league,” he said.
MONTPELIER
A new coach with previous experience is set to take over a Montpelier team that finished 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the TAAC.
Joe Brigle, the current athletic director at Montpelier and football coach from 2001-08, takes over for Steven Brancheau, who went 28-62 over nine seasons.
Like all the coaches in the area, Brigle lost some time to work with his team when the coronavirus outbreak struck.
“Lost some valuable time to connect with players in my new role with them,” said Brigle. “We have a very good start to the winter lifting season and was making great strides. Not having spring lifting set us back, as it did for everyone else.”
The Locos will build around senior Gavin Wurm (6-1, 185). Wurm will see action at running back and will also play linebacker, where he was a second-team all-TAAC selection. He will be joined in the backfield by senior Holden Cieslak (6-0, 175).
Montpelier will need to break in a new signal-caller. Graduated is honorable mention TAAC player Clay Turner, and his 1,026 passing yards. Junior Landon Brigle (5-10, 150) looks to take over. The Locos also lost a pair of second team all-TAAC receivers in Alex McCord and Tyler Michael.
Graduation hurt both the offensive and defensive lines as well. Four-year letterwinner Mason Foote and three-year letterwinner Austin Peffley earned all-TAAC accolades in 2019. Other linemen gone due to graduation include Alex Vankham, Jaret Dye, Cole Dewire and Jerid Haas.
A couple returning linemen include junior Monte Treesh (5-10, 275) and Jamison Grime (6-1, 215).
According to Brigle, one thing that hasn’t changed in the TAAC is the race to catch the league favorite.
“Its Northwood until someone beats team,” Brigle said of the league race. “Ottawa Hills has speed coming back with a proven head coach and Edon will be well coached and play physical.”
