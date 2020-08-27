SHERWOOD — A season that saw the Fairview Apaches win 10 games in a row and claim the Green Meadows Conference is now in the rear view mirror as coach Doug Rakes will look to reload his team for 2020.
After falling to Wauseon on a last-second field goal in week one, Fairview ripped off 10 wins in a row before falling to eventual state champion Anna in the second round of the Division VI playoffs.
Eight starters on both offense and defense will return from that 10-2 team.
“Our senior class has a lot of experience in big games, as many of them are two and three-year letterwinners,” said Rakes, who is 40-35 at his alma mater. “Our junior and sophomore classes don’t have that same experience, but will be relied upon to fill vital roles for us. How well they are able to do that will go a long way in determining the success we experience this season.”
One big loss on offense is quarterback Cade Polter.
The first team all-Ohio QB did a little bit of everything. He was 238 of 359 passing for 2,967 yards with 34 TDs and 7 interceptions. He also was third on the team in rushing with 226 yards and six more scores.
Former receiver Doug Rakes (6-0, 160) will take over the reins of the spread offense. In limited time at the position, the senior completed 5-of-5 passes for 162 yards.
“In the offense that we run, the quarterback spot is always important,” said coach Rakes. “Doug has done a good job this summer and has a lot of help surrounding him at the receiver, running back and offensive line positions.”
Rakes will have plenty of returning targets at receiver. Back are senior Caleb Frank (6-1, 165), who led the team with 57 catches for 728 yards. Two other seniors, Russ Zeedyk (5-11, 195) and Cade Ripke (5-11, 185) return as well. Zeedyk hauled in 17 passes for 177 yards and Ripke had 33 catches for 364 yards.
Luke Timbrook, who was first team all-GMC on both sides of the ball, returns for his senior season as well. Timbrook (6-0, 175) led the team with 509 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Frank’s contributions can’t be understated as the wideout not only earned first team all-GMC honors for his pass-catching, but also was named to the first team at defensive back, kicker and punter.
Up front, four lineman are back as well. Senior Bryan Lucas (6-0, 260) is back at center after a second-team GMC year, plus seniors Aaron Leyman (5-11, 185) and Corbin Keegan (5-7, 200) are back at guard. One tackle is also back in senior Austin Bostater (6-2, 260) who was a third-team all-Ohio player.
The Apache defense, which held seven opponents to a touchdown or less with five shutouts, also returns eight starters.
“We felt that we had a really good defense last season,” added coach Rakes. “Going into the playoffs, it was the No. 2 scoring defense in Division VI. With that being said, we lose Chayse Singer, who was an all-Ohio linebacker. The good news is that we do return eight starters on that side of the ball and will start 10 seniors who are comfortable in their roles.”
The loss of Singer will be tough. He led the team in tackles (164) and added five sacks.
The two returning linebackers, Layman and senior Caleb Skinner (5-10, 185) will be counted on to fill the void. Layman made 57 tackles and Skinner had 56 stops in 2019.
Up front, senior Kaden Blair (5-8, 140) keys the middle of the defensive line. Blair, who had 27 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery, was named first team GMC. Beside him will be Wes Bowers, who made 22 stops.
Zeedyk will be one of the outside linebackers in the 3-4 formation. He comes back after making 51 tackles with 4.5 sacks last season.
The secondary appears to be in good shape with Ripke, Frank and Timbrook. Ripke brings back two interceptions at cornerback, while Frank had three at safety to be named special mention all-Ohio. Timbrook added 86 tackles and two interceptions and was named first team GMC.
Rakes sees a lot of good teams in the GMC this season.
“The conference should be really competitive with a number of teams bringing back key pieces from last season.”
