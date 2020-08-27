WAUSEON — For his second season at his alma mater, coach Shawn Moore is looking to do what he did a year ago.
The goals are to keep Wauseon in the NWOAL race and advance into the playoffs. Those were both accomplished last year as the Indians went 9-3 and finished a game back of Archbold and Liberty Center in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League race.
Now, filling key roles on both sides of the ball will be a big part of filling the 2020 season.
One of those spots to fill is at quarterback, where Cody Figy had a tremendous season. Last year, the Tribe QB threw for 2,959 yards, plus led the team with 398 yards on the ground.
The battle for the spot is between senior Brady Thomas (5-11, 170) and sophomores Landon Hines (6-4, 186) and Zaiden Kessler (5-10, 180).
“We will be looking for someone who can manage our offense by making the correct reads and getting those guys the ball in space,” Moore said of what he’s looking for in a new quarterback.
Whoever wins the battle will have threats to work with.
Second team all-Ohio receiver Connar Penrod (6-2, 180) is back for his senior season after catching 73 passes for 1,254 yards and 16 TDs last season. Penrod saved his best for last with a dazzling nine-catch, 267-yard effort in the Indians’ playoff opener against Bellevue, catching four touchdowns.
Even in a second-round defeat to Ottawa-Glandorf, the Bowling Green baseball commit starred, catching seven balls for 99 yards and two more TDs.
Also back is senior Kolton DeGroff (5-9, 172) who caught 14 passes for 249 yards, and junior Jonas Tester, who hauled in 31 passes for 336 yards.
“We again have some good players on the outside,” said Moore. “We have lots of athleticism at the skill positions on both sides of the ball. We will continue to look to get those guys the ball in the open field and allow them to make some plays.”
The backfield returns some talent as well. Seniors Tyson Britsch (6-1, 198) and Isaac Wilson (6-2, 221) both ran for close to 300 yards each.
The offensive line lost three of honorable mention players in Holden Serres, Wes Spadafore and Trent Sauber. Seniors Jaden Banister (6-0, 290) and Jack Shema (6-0, 217) are key holdovers.
“We will have to fill some spots on the offensive and defensive lines, so it will be interesting to see how those positions develop through the summer and fall,” said Moore. “We will have to build up our depth across the board to allow some guys to get a break here and there.”
The defense for the Indians is looking for a repeat performance. Junior Matthew Shaw (6-4, 286) is back on the line after making 19.5 tackles with 6 sacks.
Britsch and Wilson will handle the linebacker spots. Britsch had 46 tackles, 2.5 sacks and had two interceptions while Wilson made 79.5 stops with 3 sacks and one theft.
One big loss on the defensive line will be Sean Brock, an honorable mention all-Ohio player.
The secondary is in good hands with Penrod, DeGroff and Tester. Penrod, who doubled as a second team NWOAL defensive back, led the team with five interceptions. Tester added three and DeGroff had one.
“We must also continue to play swarming defense,” said Moore. “We are looking to not give up the big plays that set us back in our losses last season.”
Another plus for the Indians is the return of senior kicker Samuel Blanco. Blanco opened the 2019 year by kicking the game-winning field goal against Fairview.
With all the talent back in the league, Moore sees another exciting year of NWOAL football.
“The league will again be very competitive from top to bottom this year,” he said. “I see returning champions Archbold and Liberty Center having strong teams again this year and should be the teams to beat. Every team will need to bring their ‘A’ game each and every week.”
