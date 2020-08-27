The 2019 season was a self-admitted disappointment for the Defiance Bulldogs. With hopes of improvement and contention with key pieces back from a 4-6 uptick in 2018, the Bulldogs struggled the following season with a 2-8 mark.
With a familiar area face back in Bulldog blue on the coaching staff and some athleticism at the skill positions, Defiance has hopes on continuing to build during head coach Kevin Kline’s fifth campaign at the helm.
“It was definitely a step back,” admitted Kline of the 2019 result. “Expectations were much higher in terms of wins and losses. That group worked hard, we just made too many mistakes that we couldn’t overcome. This year we’ve got to rebound and rebuild.”
A major part of that rebuilding will come on offense, both in the passing game with new starter Drew Davis at QB and with new offensive coordinator and former Wauseon head coach Travis Cooper.
Cooper and Kline share a pair of connections as Fairview graduates, former Defiance assistants (Cooper 2003-07, Kline 2015) and former Bryan head coaches (Cooper 2008-10, Kline 2011-14).
Davis, a 6-4, 190-pound senior, replaces two-year starter Aaron Cruz (1,012 pass yards, six TDs, 117 rush yards, two TDs) at QB following some time in mop-up duty and as the JV starter for Defiance last season (5-11, 52 yards, one TD).
“Drew’s played a lot of quality snaps for us on the JV team and he’s done a tremendous job in the offseason in his progression,” said Kline. ‘These are guys that played more JV last year that are ready to make that jump up.”
After losing offensive weapons Tyrel Goings (373 rush yards, three TDs, 18 catches, 155 yards, two TDs), Caden Kline (40 catches, 407 yards, four TDs, 131 rush yards, honorable mention all-WBL) and tight end Romero Pearson to graduation, an offense-by-committee approach will be taken.
Speedy juniors Drew Kellermyer (107 receiving yards, 137 rush yards, three TDs) and Kam’Ron Rivera (11 catches) will see time at receiver and in the slot carrying the ball in the DHS offense, along with senior wideout Simeon Sweeney (10 catches, 140 yards) and back Zac Loose. Payton Switzer rejoins the Bulldog roster as well as senior Jaiden Haynes and junior Gavin Hale in the backfield and 6-2 junior receiver Nick Mitchell.
“I don’t know that we’ve got one player that we have to get the ball to a certain number of times,” said Kline. “We have a group of guys that can share the workload. It will make us tougher to prepare for. If we keep a mentality of playing together and sharing that workload and if we don’t care who takes the credit, we can be a good football team.”
The offensive front will need some time to gel following the graduation of linemen Zach Parrish, Christian Maldonado, Johnny Ceballos and Alec Ehlinger.
However, junior Jose Fernandez, Mason Beauprez, Alex Hoeffel and Dawson Hornish provide a core of experience to protect the team’s new starter at QB.
“We’re always trying to get that unit of five guys that know how to work together and play together,” noted Kline. We feel like we’ve got five, six, seven guys competing for spots, now we’re trying to find that cohesiveness.”
Defensively, things were a struggle at times in 2019 as the unit found themselves on the field often and fatigued late after close starts with talented teams like Kenton and St. Marys.
The unit will have to replace the top four tacklers from last year’s roster, including honorable mention all-WBL linebacker Romero Pearson (80 tackles) and the strength of the side in defensive linemen Ceballos (60 tackles), Parrish (70 tackles) and Goings.
Linebacker Alex Hoeffel, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, recorded 50 tackles as a sophomore and will be the anchor of the DHS defense.
Junior Dominic Tracy saw action late in the year and brings back experience to the group behind D-line leader Mason Beauprez.
Sweeney and Hale return in the DHS secondary, which will have to fill the hole left by Calvin Held’s 50 tackles. Zac Loose will also see time in in the defensive backfield.
Special teams is perhaps the stablest area on the DHS roster as Hernandez will be back as the DHS punter (33 punts, 34.8 yards per kick) and Loose and Kellermyer will again return kickoffs and punts. With Jacob Hutcheson gone at placekicker (14-16 PATs, 2-2 FGs), a mixture of candidates will see time. Soccer players Josh Thompson (Jr.) will likely boot place kicks for the Bulldogs along with Brandon Gmutza (So.) handling kickoff duties.
With perennial powers St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Kenton and Ottawa-Glandorf returning core talent, the road to Western Buckeye League contention will be a difficult one for Kline’s program. Following the most tumultuous offseason in high school football history, however, just returning to the field is a small victory to start.
“Right now everything looks really positive,” said Kline. “But there’s one man that’s got the power to shut everything down (Gov. Mike DeWine). Hopefully he sees we can do this and do this safely. We feel good about where we’re at right now, I hope we’re able to play. I think there’s a lot of excitement.”
The Bulldogs’ traditional season opener at Napoleon has been shifted to a tentative Nov. 6 date. Instead, Defiance will host Ottawa-Glandorf to start before road games against Van Wert and Lima Shawnee. Kenton and Elida will visit Fred J. Brown Stadium ahead of an Oct. 2 date at Wapakoneta to conclude the pre-playoff six-game slate.
