NAPOLEON — With a goal of getting bigger and stronger, Napoleon coach Tory Strock likes the play in the trenches as he builds off a Wildcat team that went 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Northern Lakes League.
“Things begin and end with offensive and defensive lines,” admitted Strock, who is 70-56-1 at Napoleon heading into his 14th year. “We’ve got good size and depth. This is a very athletic group.”
The line returns its center in junior Lane Crossland, and both tackles in juniors Carter Burken (6-2, 268) and Demetrius Hernandez. They will be joined by junior guard Brock Wiemken.
Strock likes the line, but like most coaches is looking for more depth.
“We must continue to build depth on the offensive line,” mentioned Strock. “We’ve got a few younger guys who need to mature quickly.”
Another strength for the Wildcats will be the running back. First team NLL running back Jarrett Gerdeman is back for his senior season. Last year, the bruising fullback ran for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs. Junior Mikey Chipps is back as well after running for 363 yards and two scores.
“The running game will be solid,” said Strock. “Led by Gerdeman, and depth provided by Mikey Chipps and Justin Aldrich.”
Senior Zack Rosebrook will take over at quarterback. The 6-0, 168-pound senior have a couple solid targets to work with in his first season at the varsity level behind the graduated Andrew Warncke (46-89, 505 yards, 5 TDs).
Juniors Nathan Brubaker (eight catches, 40 yards), Joshua Mack (6-4, three catches, 35 yards) and and Tanner Rubinstein (6-2, three catches, 29 yards) all caught passes last year.
“We’ve got 6-8 legitimate threats on the outside,” Strock said of the improved passing game. “Each one has a unique skill set.”
The defense will be without top tackler Wes Jeffries-Babcock, who made 71 stops. However, there is quite a bit of talent back at all levels.
Crossland will play on the defensive line, where he had 2.5 sacks. Aldrich may switch to linebacker after starting 2019 at defensive end. His 36 tackles and two sacks were good enough to be named second team NLL and all-district.
Gerdeman also made 35 stops on defense and was named a second team linebacker in the NLL.
The secondary is also in good shape with Mack, Rosebrook and Tanner Rubinstein. Mack led the team last year with four interceptions. Rosebrook had two picks to go with 28 tackles and was named second team NLL and all-district as a cornerback.
“As I watch this team practice day in and day out, there is nothing glaring that stands out,” Strock said of possible weaknesses. “This is a pretty complete football team.”
Mack was also a second team all-district punter, averaging 36.3 yards per punt.
The experienced players has Strock believing this team could battle the top teams in the NLL.
“I am optimistic by nature and this team is no different,” added Strock. “I fully expect this football team to be extremely competitive.”
Now that everything is straightened out in the Northern Lakes League schedule for the fall, Strock sees the usual teams battle for the title.
“If all goes well, expect Anthony Wayne to be in the mix once again,” Strock said of the NLL race. “They have it rolling and are a confident group. Springfield’s coaching change will be interesting. Perrysburg has continuity and some very good younger players. After that, it’s anyone’s guess. I believe that we will be as good as anyone.”
