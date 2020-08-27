COLUMBUS GROVE
With a returning quarterback, Columbus Grove wants to break away from a shared NWC title in 2019 with Allen East and Spencerville and work on an outright title for the Bulldogs.
The shared title capped a 7-3 season for Columbus Grove, one that saw the Bulldogs on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
Gunslinger Blake Reynolds is back for his senior season at Columbus Grove. Last year, he was 105 of 193 passing for 1,863 yards with 25 TDs last year. On top of that, he also led the team with 803 yards on the ground.
He lost two of his top three targets, however Gabe Clement is back for his senior season. Clement caught 28 passes for 690 yards (24.6 yard average) with 10 scores. His 690 receiving yards was good for third in the NWC.
Clement also had two interceptions on defense.
Running back Colin Metzger is back for his junior season after running for 551 yards and three TDs.
Up front, senior Jeff Meyer and junior Mitchell Douglass will led the way.
The linebacker group looks to be in good shape with seniors Ryan Bogart and Ezra Jones. The secondary returns Jon Banal (three INTs) with Clement.
LEIPSIC
In its last year before heading to the NWC, the Leipsic Vikings might be going through some rebuilding under coach Joe Kirkendall.
It comes off the heels of an 11-2 season that saw the Vikings advance to the regional final, where they fell to Patrick Henry.
“We will be incredibly young, so that will cause some growing pains,” said Kirkendall. “There is a lot of talent, but the youth will need to grow up quickly. It is a transition year for Leipsic.”
Dillan Niese will take over at quarterback for the Vikings. He will be joined in the backfield by Lorenzo Walther, Aaron Hernandez and Caleb Ellerbrock.
Walther stepped up and handled much of the running game late in the season and the postseason.
Tyler Sickmiller is a returning receiver and the team is high on freshman receiver Trent Siefker.
The Vikings return a third-team BVC lineman in Lorenzo Martinez.
On defense, Leipsic will be without two all-league linemen and one linebacker. Walther was also a second team linebacker, plus Adrian Carrillo returns after earning all-league honors as well.
PANDORA-GILBOA
The Rockets are looking to rebound after a season where they finished 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the BVC.
On offense, the Rockets are in good shape. Junior quarterback Silas Schmenk is back after throwing for 2,497 yards and 27 TDs in 2019. His top target, senior Bryce Basinger, is also back. Basinger caught 58 of those passes for 1,134 yards (19.6 yard average) and caught 10 TD passes. Also back is senior Bryan Pugh and Blake Steiner.
Senior Reid Liechty will be in the backfield with with Sam Burkholder.
Up front, three linemen return in Gavin Biery, Carson Altman and Thomas Hovest.
The defense will need rebuilt. Gone are the top three tacklers from last year in Isaac Stall (188), Seth Burkholder (99) and Cole Wentz (72).
Tanner Liechty, Carson Meyer and Wyatt Russell will be looked at to fill the void.
“If we continue to work hard, then we should be competitive against anyone who may end up on our schedule,” said P-G coach Matt Hershey. “The ball bounces the right way for players that give it their all.”
