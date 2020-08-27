BRYAN — A season of high expectations fell a little flat a year ago as the Bryan Golden Bears stumbled to a 1-3 start and finished 5-5 and out of the Division IV Region 14 playoff picture.
It was also a season of close calls. The Bears lost to NWOAL champion Archbold by two points (35-33) and GMC champion Fairview by three points (17-14). They also fell to another playoff team in Wauseon by a touchdown (14-7) and knocked off previously-unbeaten Liberty Center in a 35-30 comeback win.
“Our 5-5 season was disappointing for the team,” said coach Grant Redhead, who is entering his sixth year at Bryan. “We lost three close games. Hopefully, we have learned and matured.”
Two dynamic playmakers are gone from the Bryan offense.
Nate Miller, a two-time NWOAL Player of the Year, leaves a big spot to fill at quarterback. Last season, Miller was 150 of 238 passing for 2,031 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also added 593 yards on the ground with three more scores.
Three players are in a battle for the quarterback position as senior Ethan Wasson (5-9, 155), junior AJ Martinez (5-8, 156) and sophomore Dylan Dominique (5-10, 185) try to step up.
Martinez will also see some time at receiver this season.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle will have a big target to throw to.
Titus Rohrer (6-6, 248) is back for his senior season after catching 35 passes for 619 yards and seven TDs. That will help make up for the loss of Conner Arthur, who had 702 receiving yards and finished the season with 16 total touchdowns in 2019.
The group has some other experience on the outside as seniors Canon Lamberson (6-2, 176) and Dakota Shaw (6-3, 184) also return.
“We have speed and athleticism,” Redhead cited as strengths for the season.
Joining the quarterback in the backfield this season will be junior Korbin Shepherd (5-7, 174) at running back.
The line was hit with a couple tough losses, as three-year player Carter Hoffman and two-year player Payne Frank depart. Back will be junior Kellen Rigg (5-11, 175). He will be joined by two other juniors in Jack Miller (5-9, 156) and Joey Douglas (6-4, 277).
“Offensive line is our biggest weakness,” admitted Redhead.
The defense will be built around some returning players. Loses of three players with 100-plus tackles (Dom James, Isaiah Hale and Logan Clemens) will hurt. Arthur was also a solid defensive player, leading the team last season with four interceptions.
Back in the trenches will be the ends of Rohrer and senior Dylan McCandless (6-0, 227).
Senior Breven Deckrosh (6-0, 186) will move from linebacker to safety to make up the loss of Miller. Senior Caleb Kepler (5-8, 175), junior Jay Damron (5-11, 177) and Lamberson also have experience in the secondary.
Junior Mikey Wolff (5-9, 179) has one of the linebacker spots in the 4-2-5 alignment filled. The other is still up for grabs between juniors Brady Foth (5-10, 157) and sophomores Lane Hurlbert (5-6, 150) and Elijah Breckler (5-9, 160).
Rohrer will also handle the punting.
Whoever the Bears put on the field, Redhead is looking for the group to be intense.
“Execution of assignments and matching the physicality of our opponents will be keys for a successful season,” mentioned Redhead.
Redhead is also experienced enough in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League to know how tough the race is. He is looking to improve upon the Bears’ 4-3 league finish.
“After five years I have learned the NWOAL is anybody’s game,” he said.
