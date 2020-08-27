DELTA — Coming back to Delta, Nate Ruple suffered through an 0-10 season in charge of the Panthers.
Now another year older, the Panthers are looking to break out of the NWOAL basement.
“We return multiple positions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball from 2019,” said Ruple, who is 12-38 at Delta. “Continuing to build on the experience of those returning players will be critical for success in 2020.”
Senior quarterback Nick Mazurowski (5-11, 150) will be the full-time starter. Not required to throw much out of the Wing-T, Mazurowski completed 16 of 34 passes last year for 125 yards with one touchdown.
Experience in the backfield will be plenty. Senior running back Max Hoffman (5-10, 205) is back after leading the team with 371 yards on the ground last fall. Also back are juniors Josh Tresnan-Reighard (6-1, 200) and DJ Davis (5-9, 175). Tresnan-Reighard ran for 255 yards and Davis added 175 yards.
Four experienced linemen return as well in senior Austin Michael (6-2, 265), plus juniors Austin Kohlhofer (5-10, 250), Evan Perry (5-9, 173) and Rollin Robinson (6-2, 220).
Perry leads a group of returning linebackers. Perry led the team in tackles in 2019 with 68. Hoffman added 48 stops and returns as well, along with Tresnan-Reighard.
Senior Blake Schauwecker (5-9, 150) and Michael return as defensive ends in the 5-2 alignment. Another senior, Ty Osborn (5-11, 230) will see some action inside.
The secondary has three returning players in Mazurowski, Davis and junior Kalvin Tenney (5-6, 165).
“We look to continue to improve as a program in 2020,” mentioned Ruple. “With a roster that includes many experienced players, we expect to be much more competitive in the NWOAL this upcoming season.”
Even with the experience back, Ruple is worried about depth. The Panthers do have a roster of 42 players out this season.
“We will need to work to build depth and may need to rely on some younger players as key contributors at some positions,” closed Ruple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.