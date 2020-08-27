PAULDING — The 2019 season marked another positive step in Paulding’s improvement, with the Panthers’ 4-6 record serving as the most wins in a Paulding season since a 6-4 finish in 2008.
A key cog of that 2008 squad, current head coach Tyler Arend, will guide the Panthers in his sixth season in charge of the program and has optimism for 2020 with the team’s leading passer, second-leading rusher and leading receiver back in Maroon and White this fall.
“We took steps forward in the 2019 season but we still fell short of where we wanted to get to,” said Arend, who saw his squad nearly reach the .500 mark if not for a one-point loss in the season opener to Wayne Trace. “We are excited for the potential of this year’s team and we look forward to keep building and improving as a program.”
The Panthers’ power spread attack was fueled by a running game that averaged nearly 208 yards per contest. The anchor of that attack, tailback Jacob Deisler (1,150 yards, 14 TDs), is now at Ohio Northern, but senior Fernando Garcia does come back after tallying 646 rushing yards and six scores.
Junior Carson Perl (81 rush yards, one TD) and sophomore Dawson Lamb will join Garcia in the backfield rotation while junior Logan Vance will compete at fullback.
A total of 14 seniors return on the Paulding roster, including starting quarterback Payton Beckman. The 6-5 signal caller completed 52 percent of his passes a season ago for 872 yards and seven scores, providing a leader on the field for Arend’s staff.
Second team all-Northwest Conference receiver Caleb Manz led the Panthers with 25 catches, 430 yards and six of the team’s eight touchdown receptions. Deyton Price caught six passes a season ago as a junior and will be counted on more this season, with Hunter Kauser (Sr.) and 6-2 senior Adrian Manz (three catches, 40 yards, one TD) also serving as pass-catching options.
Three-year letterman and second team all-NWC lineman Cole Mabis departs but again, the Panthers’ line should be a strength. Brendan Hornish (Sr., 6-1, 280) and Nolan Johanns (Sr., 6-3, 280) will serve as pillars of the unit, with Quintin Gonzales (Sr.), Preston Hill (Sr.) and Sam Woods (Jr.) rounding out the front.
“This will be our biggest senior class that I have ever coached and we are excited with the amount of experience returning,” said Arend. “Not only is this group talented but they are a tight-knit group that is fun to be around every day.
“As long as we stay focused and we have some players step up in some key positions, we feel we will have a successful 2020 season.”
Defensively, Price headlines the top returners for the Panthers defensively after garnering second team all-NWC honors at defensive back with 53 tackles and an interception.
Caleb Manz also picked off a pair of passes a season ago and will flank Price in the backfield. Garcia, Hornish, Gonzales and Adrian Manz also will see time on the defensive line while the sophomore trio of Lam, JB Rickels and Brayden Sanders will battle for time at the linebacker spots following the loss of four starters at the position a season ago.
Caleb Manz will return as a weapon in the kicking game in 2020 after averaging 15 yards a return last season. Special teams will be a bit of a question mark following the graduation of kicker and punter Evan Edwards.
Senior Dominic Carnahan did see limited action as a place kicker, hitting four of five PAT attempts.
Overall, the Panthers saw improvement on both sides of the ball last season, with 40-plus point offensive efforts against Antwerp, Delphos Jefferson and Ada last season while battling gamely against league co-champions Spencerville and Allen East.
2020 will mark the final season in the Northwest Conference for Paulding, which will head to the Green Meadows Conference following the 2020-21 school year. The Panthers have been NWC members since 1967.
Paulding’s final NWC campaign will be a memorable one as the conference’s format for the adjusted six-game regular season features a three-game round robin plan with two four-team divisions. Paulding will play division foes Delphos Jefferson, Crestview and Spencerville before then playing three games in a tournament format.
County rivals Wayne Trace and Antwerp will potentially be played on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, respectively, pending any results in the OHSAA playoffs.
“We need to stay focused on being our best every day and putting in the time it requires to be successful,” said Arend. “If we control what we can control, good things will happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.