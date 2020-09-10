2020 Defiance Area Golf Tournament

First Round Tee Times

At Auglaize Golf Course

8 a.m. - Josh Scott, Jason Leatherman

8:10 a.m. - Dave Egler, Rob Cupp

8:20 a.m. - Rob Lott, Greg Nixon

8:30 a.m. - Ralph Rhamy, Ralph Melchor, Hunter Perry

8:40 a.m. - Gabe Vittorio, Jacob Moore, Michael Ramirez

9 a.m. - Brandon Layne, Justin Sampson, Brian Sampson

9:10 a.m. - Travis Sigler, Tom Roberts, Carl Stehulak

9:20 a.m. - Jim March, Brian Irwin, Nate Hodge

9:30 a.m. - Dennis Brubaker, Kyle Brubaker, Brok Coburn, Tom Russell

9:50 a.m. - John Yeager, Larry Burroughs, Roger Detmon

10 a.m. - Phil Eberle, Emilio Mora, Raul Valle

10:10 a.m. - Nancy Gutman, Amy Zeller

10:20 a.m. - Shelly Bowsher, Kimmie Marten

10:30 a.m. - Sammy Seibel, Jody Deal, Stacey Fay, Mary Walter

10:50 a.m. - Matt Haviland, Stephan Assaf

11 a.m. - Zach Hinkle, John Hammon, D.J. Gustwiller

11:10 a.m. - Phil O'Donnell, Rex Shreve, Jack Dunbar

11:20 a.m. - Dave Scheirer, Jim Barnes, Norm Walker

11:30 a.m. - Greg Everhart, Ron Coles, Bob Figgins

11:40 a.m. - Larry Meyer, Dave Brown, Dave Heidepriem, Dave Slocum

Noon - Charlie Rogliatti, Austin Willitzer, Jesse Scott

12:10 p.m. - Corbin Stykemain, Chance Lee, Mike Ross

12:20 p.m. - Jacob Behringer, Matt Behringer, Brian Scott

12:30 p.m. - Bill Meyer, Steve Meyer, Tim Leonard, Keith Ross

2:30 p.m. - Burt Morlock, Jerry Martinez

2:40 p.m. - Casten Reed, Chad Cramer, Andrew Robinson

3 p.m. - Ian Marten, Toby Kennerk, Don Gorrell, Chris Zacharias

