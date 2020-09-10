2020 Defiance Area Golf Tournament
First Round Tee Times
At Auglaize Golf Course
8 a.m. - Josh Scott, Jason Leatherman
8:10 a.m. - Dave Egler, Rob Cupp
8:20 a.m. - Rob Lott, Greg Nixon
8:30 a.m. - Ralph Rhamy, Ralph Melchor, Hunter Perry
8:40 a.m. - Gabe Vittorio, Jacob Moore, Michael Ramirez
9 a.m. - Brandon Layne, Justin Sampson, Brian Sampson
9:10 a.m. - Travis Sigler, Tom Roberts, Carl Stehulak
9:20 a.m. - Jim March, Brian Irwin, Nate Hodge
9:30 a.m. - Dennis Brubaker, Kyle Brubaker, Brok Coburn, Tom Russell
9:50 a.m. - John Yeager, Larry Burroughs, Roger Detmon
10 a.m. - Phil Eberle, Emilio Mora, Raul Valle
10:10 a.m. - Nancy Gutman, Amy Zeller
10:20 a.m. - Shelly Bowsher, Kimmie Marten
10:30 a.m. - Sammy Seibel, Jody Deal, Stacey Fay, Mary Walter
10:50 a.m. - Matt Haviland, Stephan Assaf
11 a.m. - Zach Hinkle, John Hammon, D.J. Gustwiller
11:10 a.m. - Phil O'Donnell, Rex Shreve, Jack Dunbar
11:20 a.m. - Dave Scheirer, Jim Barnes, Norm Walker
11:30 a.m. - Greg Everhart, Ron Coles, Bob Figgins
11:40 a.m. - Larry Meyer, Dave Brown, Dave Heidepriem, Dave Slocum
Noon - Charlie Rogliatti, Austin Willitzer, Jesse Scott
12:10 p.m. - Corbin Stykemain, Chance Lee, Mike Ross
12:20 p.m. - Jacob Behringer, Matt Behringer, Brian Scott
12:30 p.m. - Bill Meyer, Steve Meyer, Tim Leonard, Keith Ross
2:30 p.m. - Burt Morlock, Jerry Martinez
2:40 p.m. - Casten Reed, Chad Cramer, Andrew Robinson
3 p.m. - Ian Marten, Toby Kennerk, Don Gorrell, Chris Zacharias
