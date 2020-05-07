GMC
ANTWERP
Head coach: Jason Hale.
Record: Eighth in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Ashton Barnhouse (sprints, 2-year letterman); Divyne East (regional qualifier hurdles, 2-year letterman); Jake Ryan (regional qualifier distance, 3-year letterman); Luke Brewer.
Returning lettermen: Garrett Laney (Sr., distance, two-year letterman); Jordan Buerkle (Jr., sprinter, two-year letterman); Landyn Reyes (Jr., sprints, two-year letterman); Gaige McMichael (So., hurdles); Jagger Landers (So., throws); Kaden Phares (So., sprints); Hayden Wagner (sprints); Austin Wade (sprints).
Promising newcomers: Ross Lee (Fr., throws); Avin Johnson (Fr., distance).
Strengths: A good group of boys, 24. Experienced upperclassmen, “a great mix of talent in all grades.”
Overall Outlook: “We will be strong in certain events, (particularly in) the pole vault and throwing. We return some sophomore sprinters (who) had a big year last year in Wade, Wagner and Phares. We will lean heavily on them. McMichael had a very good year in the hurdles and (pole)vault and are looking for him to have a big year this year. Landers also had a big year. He did a good job of stepping up and getting us points. We will lean heavily on him this year.”
League outlook: “Fairview could be dominant again and Edgerton returns some good athletes. We look forward to the challenge and look for a great, exciting and fun year.”
FAIRVIEW
Head coach: Doug Rakes.
Record: First in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Eric Culler (first in the GMC 100 and 200); Kevin Macsay; Nicholas Reed; Luke Skinner.
Returning lettermen: Kaleb Ankney (Sr.); Alex Nichols (Sr.); Trey Scantlen (Sr.); Chris Yagel (Sr.); Brayden Kolb (two-year letterman); Ethan Thompson (Sr., second in the GMC discus, two-year letterman); Treyvon Hastings (Jr., second in the GMC 1600, 3200, 400, two-year letterman); Luke Timbrook (Jr., second in the GMC high jump, two-year letterman); Doug Rakes (Jr., two-year letterman); Noah Volz (Jr., second in the GMC shot put, two-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Evan Saylor; DeAndre Hastings; Jeffrey Smith; Kaiden Kern; Brody Retcher; Clayton VanArsdalen.
Strengths: Sprints, distance, jumps and throws.
Weaknesses: Depth in filling out the relays.
Overall Outlook: “We return some athletes who should be competitive, but will need to develop depth in order to compete with the top area teams.”
League outlook: “We return a few guys who scored will in the GMC meet, but also lost a number of key pieces. We should be in the mix, if we are able to develp depth. Based on what each team has returning, Edgerton, Holgate, Tinora and Hicksville should also be competitive in the league.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Paul Payne.
Record: Sixth in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Michael Myers; Miciah Ankney; Gunnar Carwile; Elias Delagrange; Kody Schooley; Josh White.
Returning lettermen: Josh Carns (Sr., throws); Nathan Sullivan (Sr., middle distance); Owen Allen (Sr.,sprints, middle distance); Josh Swift (Sr., hurdles); Ephraim Delagrange (Sr., distance); Boston Hootman (Jr., throws); Kole Wertman (Jr., sprints); Chase Railing (Jr., throws); Ian Gruetman (Jr., throws); Isaac Ridgway (Jr., pole vault, sprints); Jo Ankney (So., distance); Kyler Baird (So., hurdles, long jump); Josh Myers (So., distance).
Promising newcomers: Zach Bell; Hunter Betz; Travis Stoffer; Calvin Lichty; Junior Mendoza; Gustavo Perez; Ryan Schliesser; Ashton Sentle; Michael Villena.
Strengths: “We have a good core of expereinced athletes, whose contributions will be very important to our success. We are very excited a bout a good group of new athletes, with lots of potential. We expect to be very competitive in most events.”
Weaknesses: “We have some events where wea re weak or unproven. We will need some of our athletes to step up their performances to fill those voids.”
Overall Outlook: “I am looking forward to an exciting year. We have a good group of kids who are working very hard.”
League Outlook: “The GMC race should be wide open. There are probably two or three teams who could win the league. Fairview has won the last few years. Time will tell if someone can unseat them as league champions.”
HOLGATE
Head coach: Scott Giesige.
Record: Fourth in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Cody Sonnenberg (distance); Cole Snyder (long jump, sprints); Michael Young (throws).
Returning lettermen: Ethan Altman (pole vault, sprints, 4x100 regional qualifier); Avery Casillas (Sr., distance); Luke Wenner (Sr., district champion 100, 4 x 100 regional qualifier); Owen Fry (Jr., throws, sprints); Hayden Hartman (Jr., distance); Garrett Sidle (Jr., sprints, middle distance); Anthony Swary (Jr., distance); Addison Casillas (So., distance, middle distance); Richard Bower (So., middle distance, distance); Jason Jordan (So., middle distance, distance); Levi Zachrich (So., middle distance, distance).
Promising newcomers: Darion Schwartengraber (Jr., middle distance); Bailey Sonnenberg (Jr., distance); Sylas Cash (So., throws); Hunter Gerchutz (So., sprints); Doug Nienberg (So., throws); Dalton Thome (So., middle distance); Ethan Fritz (Fr., distance); Cole Payne (Fr., throws); Gabe Salez (Fr.,hurdles, sprints); Jack Westrick (Fr., distance).
Strengths: “The distance runners, coming off a cross country season that included a league title and a trip to the state meet. But it will be balanced as well, able to score in distance, sprints and field events. We are adding depth in sprints, distance and field events will have some new faces, looking to make an impact.”
Weaknesses: Lack depth in sprints and some field events.
Overall Outlook: “Will be led in sprints by Wenner and Casillas. Wenner was a regional qualifier in the 100 and I see him having a big impact in our league and beyond. In distance, Casillas will lead a talented group of runners with high expectations. Our main goal is to consistently give great effort daily, so that we can reach our potential individually and collectively.”
League Outlook: “(We are) looking to build upon our foiurth place GMC finish. We did lose part of oiur scoring to graduation in C. Sonnenberg (1600/3200) and Snyder (long jump and relays). We have added some faces, which gives us more depth and will help us be competitive. We are hoping to get some individual titles at the GMC meet and compete with defending champion Fairview, Edgerton and Tinora for a team title.”
TINORA
Head coach: Jim Winseman (sixth season).
Record: Third in GMC.
Lettermen lost: Isaiah Colon (state qualifier 400, regional qualifier 800 relay); Landon Rinkel (regional qualifier 800 relay); Mark Bobb (regional qualifier 800 relay); Clay Bowden (regional qualifier 3200 relay).
Promising newcomers: Evan Willitzer (Sr.); James DeHart (Sr.); Max Grube (Jr.); Ethan Sattler (Jr); Jaxen Durfey (Fr.); Shea McMaster (Fr.); JR Bohn (Fr.); Will Brown (Fr.); Austin Strayer (Fr.); Cole Sweinhagen (Fr.); Brandon Edwards (Fr.); Brennen Ort (Fr.).
Strengths: “We’ll have great depth at many events. A lot of great athletes that will fill in nicely.”
Weaknesses: “A lot of young and new athletes that will be learning on the fly.”
Overall outlook: “We will be strong at many events. We will struggle a little at the beginning of the season but by the end of the year, we will surprise a lot of people in our conference and district. I’m very excited for this season.”
WAYNE TRACE
Head coach: Troy Branch.
Record: Fifth in the GMC.
Lettermen lost: Evan Mohr (shot put, regional qualifier pole vault, discus); Noah Hasch (shot put, discus); Austin Reed (distance, regional qualifier); Jacob Stouffer (shot put, discus).
Returning lettermen: Richie Dunno (So., pole vault, middle distance); Tyce Homier (Sr., high jump, long jump, middle distance); Owen Manz (Jr., middle distance); Brayson Parrish (So., pole vault, hurdles); Andrew Sinn (Sr., sprints); Gage Tinlin (Jr., middle distance, hurdles); Cale Crosby (Sr., high jump, sprints); Eli Moore (Jr., sprints); Ethan Moore (Jr, long jump, sprints); Isaac Head (Jr., sprints); Jeremiah Molitor (So., middle distance); Nate Showalter (Sr., shot put, discus); Jacob Stouffer (Sr., shot put, discus); Jarrett Hornish (So., pole vault, sprints); Trevor Sinn (So., distance); Devin Huffine (So., shot put, discus); Garrett Williamson (Jr., distance).
Promising newcomers: Derreck Dangler (Fr., distance); Joel Reinhart (So., sprints); Ryan Wenninger (Jr., middle distance); Elliott Boroff (Fr., sprints, long jump); Grayson McClure (So.).
Strengths: A lot of returning lettermen.
Weaknesses: Some running events.
Overall Outlook: “We should be in the upper half in most invitationals.”
League Outlook: “This conference should be pretty even this year, with Fairview leading the pack.”
BBC
STRYKER
Head Coach: Kyler Norden.
Record: Sixth in the BBC.
Lettermen lost: Hayden Meyer (distance).
Returning lettermen: Emmanuel Villanueva (distance); Jamison Treane (sprints).
Promising newcomers: Jaydin Rethmel (Fr., throws); Tyler Domms (Fr., middle distance); Sage Woolace (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: “We have a lot of exception talanets. We also have some good promising freshmen coming up for us.”
Weaknesses: Overall low numbers.
Overall outlook: “We have a very hard working and dedicated group of student athletes and I think this will be a great track season.”
League outlook: “We look forward to to a great season against some great BBC competitition.”
WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Head Coach: Brian Heebsh.
Record: Seventh in the WBL.
Lettermen lost: Jopsh Rosengarten (distance, four-year letterman); Connor Niese (distance, regional qualifier 4 x 800 relay, two-year letterman); Dwayne Quinn (sprints, two-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Shawn Beverly (Sr., sprints, three-year letterman); Garret Croy (Sr., middle distance, regional qualifier 4 x 800 relay, three-year letterman); Eric Heebsh (Sr., sprints, three-year letterman); Clay Recker (Sr., sprints, third in the 200, fifth in the 100, three-year letterman); Solomon Bensman (Sr., sprints, three-year letterman); Gavin Hedrick (Jr., hurdles); Carter Schroeder (Jr., regional qualifier in the 110 hurdless; Ian Fenbert (So., middle distance); Jason Balash (So.).
Promising newcomers: Derek Crumrine (Jr., long jump, middle distance); Luke Brickner (So, middle distance); Easton Osting (So., pole vault); Hunter Stechschuylte (Fr., distance).
Strengths: “We have a strong corps of nine returning lettermen that gained valuable experience and were competititive in the league and districts.” They are looking to improve on last year’s performance and hopefully emerge in the top half of the WBL.” These seniors are a great group of kids (who) love track and field and will look to lead the way.”
Overall outlook: “These seniors are a great group of kids (who) love track and field and will look to lead the way.”
League outlook: “They are looking to improve on last year’s performance and hopefully emerge in the top half of the WBL.”
PCL
LEIPSIC
Head Coach: Stacy Campbell.
Record: Fifth in the PCL.
Lettermen lost: Cole Williamson (sprints, relays); Caleb Lammers (sprints, relays); Ethan Chambers (moving out of the area).
Returning lettermen: Juan Pena (Sr., sprints, hurdles, relays); Anthony Roman (Sr., sprints, relays); Alex Hernandez (Sr., distance, distance relays); Ryley ‘spangler (Sr., throws); Hunter Spangler (Sr., throws); Gabe jimenez (Jr., middle distance); Roman DeLaRosa (So., middle distance, distance); Ethan Lammers (So., sprints, relays, jumps).
Promising newcomers: Marcus Amador (Jr., jumps); Lorenzo Martinez (Jr., sprints); Noah Flores(Fr., hurdles); Jeremy Reynolds (Fr., distance); Landen Erickson (Fr., distance); Payton Lammers (Fr., throws); Seth Apple (Fr., throws).
Strengths: “A strong corps of returning lettermen across all areas. The numbers are up, with twice the number of boys as last year.”
Weaknesses: “Over hlaf the team are either new, or are freshmen. A lot of inexperience.”
Overall outlook: “I look for a strong senior leadership, with seniors returning in each of the general areas. With a large group of freshmen and newcomers, I think this season will be one of unpredictability and a lot of trial and error, until we find just the right fit for each boy.”
