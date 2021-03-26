NWOAL
WAUSEON
Coach: Derek Zimmerman (1st year).
Letterwinners Lost: Brandon Krutz.
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Lance Rupp and Noah Becker and junior Riley Morr.
Promising Newcomer: Freshman Carson Wenger.
Strength: "We have three returning letterwinners looking forward to a solid start to the season. New freshman Carson Wenger looks to be a solid player."
Weakness: "We did not have a season last year. We're looking to return and having a successful season."
Overall Outlook: "We should have a solid start and if we have fun playing and getting better throughout the season we will certainly have a successful year."
WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Coach: Jay Laubenthal (9th year, 77-24 record).
Letterwinners Lost: Kamron Maag, Sam Schmenk and Parker Schomaeker.
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Carter Welch (state qualifier) and Colin Welch (state qualifier).
Promising Newcomers: Seniors Ryan Kahle, Will Kaufman, Hayden Kuhlman, Jaden Lehman, Bryant Schroeder and Ryland Wehri; juniors Alex Gustwiller, Sam Recker, Eli Schmenk, Nate Schroeder, Sam Schroeder, Josh Walls and Ethan Weis; sophomores Jaiden Compher, Logan Freeman, Gavin Geiger, Brodie Kuhlman, Theo Maag, Will Schroeder and Levi Unterbrink; freshmen Will Inkrott, Matt Schroeder and Mason Welch.
Strength: "One strength that we have is that we do have two returning varsity letterwinners in Carter and Colin Welch. They were fortunate enough to qualify for the state tournament in 2019. We are going to rely on these two for their experience and leadership throughout the upcoming season.
Another strength is that we have 25 kids out for tennis this year, and so far, everyone is willing to put in the work to make up for lost time from last spring."
Weakness: "One weakness we have is very similar to what all spring coaches are going through right now, and that is trying to figure out what players are going to step up into new roles after not having a season last year."
Overall Outlook: "This will be a fun year for coaches and players because of so many of the unknowns around the WBL, and not knowing much background/scouting information on area tennis players. It will be a great opportunity for us to focus on what we can control throughout the season, and to continuously improve our game."
