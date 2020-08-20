• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Stewart Rodger (1st season).
Last season: 12-5-1, 5-0-1 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Chase Kohler, Devin Witte, Ethan Hagans, Elijah Zimmerman, Josiah Kindinger, Noah Chaney, Josiah Magalannes, Silas Whiteman, Jarrett Waidelich.
Returning letterwinners: Trey Theobald, Krayton Kern, Kaden Rufenacht, Karson Rufenacht, Ethan Stuckey, Miles Rupp, Kyler Boulton.
Promising newcomers: Colten Beaverson (Fr.), Brodie Dominique (Fr.), Lance Ramirez (Fr.).
Strength: ”A team with good pace and stamina that is organized and has a close bond as a group.”
Weakness: ”We graduated 20 seniors over the last two seasons. The result is a young team that will lack a bit of experience early in the season.”
Overall outlook: ”A solid season that develops and improves as the boys gain experience and confidence.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Andrew Storer (2nd season, 3-12-1 record).
Last season: 3-12-1, 1-5 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Adam Wells (first team NWOAL), Zach Skeens (first team NWOAL), Samuel Storer (honorable mention NWOAL), Nathan Weirauch (honorable mention NWOAL), Tyler Grooms, Brendon Imhoof, Kaden Chamberlain.
Returning letterwinners: Asa Killam (Sr., second team NWOAL), Ryan Tonjes (Sr., honorable mention NWOAL), Daniel Geise (Sr.), Michael Romine (Jr., honorable mention NWOAL), Isaiah Estelle (Jr.), Hunter Miller (Jr.), Shawn Neumeier (Jr.), Cole Roth (Jr.), Wes Wymer (Jr.), Jackson Wheeler (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Jake Speith (Jr.), Devin Norris (So.).
Strength: ”I’m excited about the 10 returning lettermen. They are working really hard and have set the bar pretty high.”
Weakness: Filling spots from graduated players.
Overall outlook: ”We are hoping to bounce back from a rough year. I feel we have a good group of kids that are willing to work hard and do what’s needed to have a great season. Our conditioning is miles ahead of where we were last year. Our goal, as always, is to compete for a league title.”
League outlook: ”The NWOAL is always a tough league. Archbold, Bryan and Swanton will be our toughest opponents.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Casey Elson (3rd season, 13-12-11 record).
Last season: 10-3-5, 4-1-1 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Jameson Gray (5 goals, 3 assists); J.T. Hutchinson (6 goals, 4 assists); Ethan Glover (2 goals); Diego Marugan; Chase Soltis (9 goals, 3 assists); Andrew Pile (1 goal); Brandon Martinez (3 goals, 2 assists); Johan Figgins.
Returning letterwinners: Beau Reeder (1 assist); Easton Delgado (1 goal, 458 saves); Colin Kinnersley; Keegan Waxler; Benicio Vielma (1 assist); Manuel Gante (1 assist); Zander Kesler; Eli Delgado (14 goals, 9 assists); Ethan Heller; Logan Richer; Jacob Hageman (2 goals, 2 assists).
Promising newcomers: Gavin Gerig (Fr.); Benicio Torres (Fr.); Braden Vajen (Fr.); Maddux Chamberlin (Sr.).
Strength: ”In the past, our strengths have been on the defensive side, but this year our offense looks strong with lots of speed and young talent. Our defensive strengths this year are our returning goalie, Easton Delgado, and our returning sweeper, Logan Richer.”
Weakness: ”We lost some key defensive players from last year, so our young players have some growing to do to make up for those losses. Luckily, we have quite a few senior players to help mold the newcomers this season.”
Overall outlook: ”We are looking forward to improving each players technical skills and abilities and improving the quality and consistency of the team’s performance during games.”
League outlook: ”We strive to continue to improve as a team. We look forward to this season and we hope we can compete for the league title again this year.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Brian Stegbauer (10th season, 87-58-17 record).
Last season: 11-6-1.
Returning letterwinners: Westin Okuley (Sr., 3 goals, 8 assists); Bryce Recker (Sr.); Reed Warnement (Sr.); Wyatt Davis (Jr., 15 goals, 1 assist); Andrew Hoeffel (Jr., 1 goal, 1 assist); Konnor Knipp-Williams (So., 52 saves).
Promising newcomers: Alex Sharritis (So.); Elijah Mays (So.).
Strength: Talented group of freshmen and sophomores.
Overall outlook: ”I feel like this season the team is bonding well and pushing each other daily to get better. I just hope and pray these kids get to play this season. After the past few months these kids (like all kids) need a break from the negative of COVID and just need to play. We are trying some new things to fit the skill set of the players we have. This has been a learning process and will continue to be as the season progresses. All the guys have been working hard and willing to learn their new roles. As the weeks move forward we will continually improve. We are a very young as a group so this will pay large dividends in the future.”
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Kevin Deitering (2nd season, 6-11-1 record).
Last season: 6-11-1, 1-3 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: Ezra Deitering (first team PCL, second team all-district), Nick Gable (second team PCL, honorable mention all-district), Anthony Inkrott (honorable mention PCL), Nathan Demuth, Dan Siebeneck, Collin Oedy.
Returning letterwinners: Brent Verhoff (Sr., three-year letterwinner, 2 goals); Joseph Deitering (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 240 career saves); Mason Rieman (So., one-year letterwinner, 5 goals); Samuel Ellerbrock (Jr.); Phil Ellerbrock (So.).
Promising newcomers: TJ Michel (Sr.), Zach Fillinger (Sr.).
Strength: ”We will be fielding one of our most athletic teams compared to other years and we have much more depth as our numbers have improved since last year. We have good leadership from our upperclassmen, which will be important with such a young team.”
Weakness: ”We are a very young tea, and will be starting 6-7 freshmen who obviously lack experience. Its a big transition from eighth grade to high school soccer and hopefully our young guys will be able to handle the physicality.”
Overall outlook: ”Our main goal for the season is to compete and get better each time we take the field. I think we are going to struggle at times since we are so young but I think these boys will rise to the challenge.”
League outlook: ”The league will be very competitive this year but Continental has to be considered the favorite as they are returning several players from an outstanding team from last year.”
• TAAC
PETTISVILLE
Head coach: Barnaby Wyse (4th season, 28-18-7 record).
Last season: 6-10-2.
Letterwinners lost: Mitchell Avina, Joel Flory, Felipe Chavez, Nick Davis, Tyler Smith, Luke Young.
Returning letterwinners: Brayden Barrett (Sr.), Blake Eyer (Sr.), Ben Morris (Sr.), Isaac St. John (Sr.), Harley Crossgrove (Jr.), Zakkai Kauffmann (Jr.), Quinn Wyse (Jr.), Bryce Beltz (Jr.), Ellie Grieser (So.).
Strength: “We are returning nine players that contributed on the varsity pitch last season. We again have some strength with quality players in the midfield and should be strong in the middle of the pitch.”
Weakness: “We are looking to find some consistency on the defensive side of the ball and have two new starters among the back four. We have not had the ability in the preseason to find that consistency with limited contact and no scrimmages.”
Overall outlook: “This season we should see some growth and improvement throughout the season with a hard working group. I think we will find some leadership in the senior group which should positively affect overall growth and chemistry.
League outlook: “As always, Ottawa Hills should be the frontrunner in the league and Maumee Valley has some quality players returning as well. We hope to find ourselves with a league record above .500 at the end of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.