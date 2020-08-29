• GMC
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Deanna Zimmerman
Last season: Fifth in GMC, Sixth at district, 20th at regional.
Letterwinners lost: Noah Fisher.
Returning letterwinners: Brayden Wooten (Jr.), Brayden Amoroso (Sr.), Hunter Rue (Jr.), James Zimmerman (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Ben Amoroso (Fr.), Liam Krouse (Fr.), Ben Sokolowski (Fr.).
Strength: “The team should be a strong team this year and compete well, as long as we stay injury free and healthy.”
Weakness: “Freshmen need to get used to high school running.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Paul Payne
Last season: Eighth at GMC, 15th at district.
Letterwinners lost: Nathan Sullivan, Ephraim Delagrange, Jo Ankney, Calvin Lichty.
Returning letterwinners: Josh Myers (Jr.), Ryan Schliesser (Jr.), Michael Villena (So.), Kelton Stone (So.).
Strength: “We have a solid core of veteran runners who are working hard to improve.”
Weakness: Depth.
Overall outlook: “We have a good group of guys who are working hard. I am excited by the potential of this team.”
TINORA
Head coach: Jim Winseman
Last season: Second in GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Christopher Ferguson.
Returning letterwinners: Clay Carpenter (Sr., state qualifier), Jacob Cramer (Sr.), Evan Flory (Sr.), Adam Harr (Sr.), Lucas Meyer (Sr.), Lance Rinkel (Jr.), Brysen Bigley (Jr.), Shea McMaster (So.), Jaxen Durfey (So.).
Promising newcomers: Bryce Meyer (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have tons of experience. This is a very hardworking group of boys. With track being cancelled, they’ve put in major milage for this cross country season.”
Weakness: Injury prone.
Overall outlook: “This is going to be one of those special teams in Tinora cross country history. If they can all stay healthy, we will be a top 10 team in the state. As long as the season doesn’t get cancelled, they will surprise a lot of people. If everything falls into place, this will be the first boys team to qualify for state since 1984.”
League outlook: “Holgate is the two-time defending GMC champs and they will be extremely loaded. I think it’s going to be a phenomenal race to watch. You never want to forget about Fairview, because they always seem to be right there in the end.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman
Last season: Fourth in NWOAL.
Lettwinners lost: Ivan Cobb, Adam Walker, Devin Witte, Noah Cheney, Edward Rash.
Returning letterwinners: Aden McCarty (So.), Ethan Stuckey (So.), Corbin Stamm (So.), Landon Stamm (So.), Dane Riley (So.), Jackson Beck (So.), Ben Dowdy (So.), Elijah Schumacher (Jr.), Rhett Hudson (Jr.), Brady Johns (Jr.), Kenny Walker (Jr.), Daniel Oyer (Sr.), Weston Ruffer (Sr.), Andrew Francis (Sr.), Miles Rupp (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Mason Conway (Sr.), Austin Roth (Sr.), Kaden Rufenacht (Jr.), Karson Rufenacht (Jr.), Brennan Garrow (Fr.), Asa Hudson (Fr.), Jackson Keiser (Fr.), Aaron Miller (Fr.), Lance Ramirez (Fr.), Gavin Walker (Fr.), Brad Voll (Fr.).
Strength: "We have a strong group of returning athletes who are ready to be leaders. We add in a large and talented group of freshmen and some newcomers that will add some depth to our team."
Weakness: Not having a front runner.
Overall outlook: "The NWOAL will be competitive as always. Our guys will look to break into the top three."
BRYAN
Head coach: Matthew Kaullen.
Last season: Third in NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Ethan Cox, Zach Foust, Braddon Link, Tyler Manon, Noah Meyer, Kabryn Myers, Caleb Zuver.
Returning letterwinners: Trevor Mason (So.), Blake Grube (Jr.), Ethan Psurny (Jr.), Joshuah Taylor (Jr.), Parker Rosebrook (Sr.), Lucas Will (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Logan Moss (Jr.), Xander Fackler (Fr.).
Strength: "Many of our runners have been getting out and putting some miles in over the summer. We have some opportunities to take advantage of packing up our runners when it comes to the meets this season."
Overall outlook: "We have sat down and set some realistic goals for our runners. If times go the way we plan, I think the postseason looks rather interesting for some of our boys."
DELTA
Head coach: Lee Mitchell.
Letterwinners lost: Walker Sniegowski.
Returning letterwinners: Nick Sherick (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Gray Dunford (Jr.), Ethan Cone (Fr.), Blake Hilton (Fr.), Rylan Andrews (Fr.), Mace Reckner (Fr.), Wes Dunford (Fr.).
Strength: "We have some very good leadership with boys captain Nick Sherick, a three-time regional qualifier."
Weakness: "We will need to train smart to have all boys healthy and achieve a team score for the first time since 2018. Lack of numbers and depth are very obvious problems."
Overall outlook: "We have several individual runners who will try to achieve first or second team league honors and will try to advance to the regional and beyond."
League outlook: "The NWOAL is a very competitive league for cross country and Liberty Center routinely makes runs in the state tournament."
EVERGREEN
Head coach: Andrea Hesson.
Last season: Sixth in NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Chandler Ruetz, Alex Majewski.
Returning letterwinners: Evan Pennington (Sr.), Anderson Tipping (Jr.), Austin Pennington (Jr.), Carson LeRoux (So.), Brayden Bull (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ivan Applin (Fr.), Walter Foster (So.).
Strengths: Strong leadership, optimistic attitudes, pack running.
Weakness: Small incoming freshmen roster, depth.
Overall outlook: Be competitive, able to complete season, help runners achieve their fullest potential.
League outlook: Finish in top five.
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Tim Alkinson.
Last season: First in NWOAL, 17th at state.
Letterwinners lost: Chris Miles, Drew Bowser, Ethan Borstelman.
Retuning letterwinners: Nathaniel Elieff, Kenny Miles, Matthew Marlow, Derek Dulle.
Promising newcomers: Cody Minnich (So.), Vincent Gutierrez (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have four solid veteran runners that possess big meet experience at the state championship level."
Weakness: "Our team numbers are small for a program that has had the past success that we have had."
Overall outlook: "We are small in numbers but rich in talent once again. Our goal is to represent our school and community at the state championship for the eighth consecutive year and improve upon our finish from a year ago."
League outlook: "We look to contend with the league favorite Wauseon for our fourth consecutive NWOAL championship. Our team returns four all-league runners from a year ago."
SWANTON
Head coach: Andy Artiaga
Last season: Seventh in NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Garret Bradish.
Returning letterwinners: Abel Carmer (So.), Tyler Boyd (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Santana Serratos (Fr.), Devin Nijakowski (Fr.), Owen Hansen (Fr.).
Strength: "Although this is my first year coaching a high school team, a majority of these runners I coached in junior high. So many of the runners are familiar with my system and expectations. We have a larger team than previous seasons and competition will be fierce for varsity spots."
Weakness: "We are very young with half the team being freshmen. Getting freshmen acclimated to running longer distances will be an obstacle."
Overall outlook: "I am excited to see how our incoming freshman class competes with the upperclassmen. Having a youth movement, coming from a place of success, should lift the entire boys program."
WAUSEON
Head coach: Joe Allen
Last season: Second at NWOAL.
Lettwinners lost: Greg Moore.
Returning letterwinners: Braden Vernot (Sr.), Layton Willson (Sr.), Carter Nofziger (Jr.), Hunter Wasnich (Jr.), Anthony Cheezan (Jr.), Jack Callan (So.), Aidan Pena (So.), Zaden Torres (So.).
Promising newcomers: Garrett Leininger (Fr.), Xander Ankney (Fr.).
Strength: Returnees Braden Vernot and Layton Willson.
Weakness: “We are very young. Many sophomores have to learn how to push themselves to the next level this season. If they can do it, we could be very good. I also believe we need further development out of our 4-7 runners this year.”
Overall outlook: “We have to develop a 3, 4 and 5 runner and we have to rely on some sophomores to perform this year. If they do, we will be a very good cross county team. The boys have worked hard and have some big goals to push forward.”
League outlook: “I would say that Liberty Center is the favorite team. Archbold and Bryan will also be strong. Delta, Evergreen, Swanton and Patrick Henry have some individuals who will factor into the league meet. We hope that we can also factor into the meet.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Head coach: Holly Flueckiger.
Returning letterwinners: Max Buddelmeyer (Sr.), Matthew Schneeg (Sr.), Noah Schnipke (Jr.), Ty Buckland (So.), Theo Maag (So.), Hunter Stechschulte (So.).
Promising newcomers: Carson Trombley (Sr.), Ryland Wehri (Sr.), Ashton Burwell (Jr.), Michael Basinger (Jr.).
Overall outlook: “The team is looking forward to repeating and exceeding the accomplishments of the 2019 season. The varsity team will continue to be strong after only losing phenomenal senior leaders. Those seniors helped instill the dedication, determination and motivation to continue the success that these guys have experienced. Max Buddelmeyer, Hunter Stechschulte and Ty Buckland will be the key to getting the next group of runners to buy in and put in the work. We have several guys that have the ability to fill the 4-7 spots on varsity. I am excited to see who will step up and take that challenge.
• BBC
HILLTOP
Head coach: Dan Hurd
Last season: First in BBC.
Letterwinners lost: Zakk Horton, Colton Beres, Tucker Beres, Jay Garrett.
Returning letterwinners: Joe Reamsnyder (Jr.), Carson Jennings (So.).
Strength: "We have a lot of varsity high school boys and two promising newcomers. We have a decently talented boys team this year."
Overall outlook: "I think our varsity boys team has a shot at winning the BBC again this year. However, we still have a young team."
MONTPELIER
Head coach: Hollie Carroll
Letterwinners lost: Daniel Belknap, Scott Hillard.
Returning letterwinners: JT Fackler (Jr.), Garrett Walz (So.), Andie Augirre (Jr.).
Promising newcomer: Klayton Gearhart (So.).
Strength: "Returning two runners with league honors."
Weakness: "Not a full team."
STRYKER
Head coach: Kevin Beck
Letterwinners lost: Emanuel Villaneuva (state qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: None.
Promising newcomer: Michel Donovan (Fr.).
• PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Head coach: Terry Schnipke
Letterwinners lost: Breece Pingle, Tanner Smith.
Retuning lettwinners: Derek Birkemeier (Sr.), Dylan Birkemeier (Sr.), Carson Closson (Jr.), Caleb Stechschulte (Jr.), Trent Kock (So.).
Promising newcomers: Roy Langhals (Jr.), Tayden Pingle (Jr.), Caleb Morman (Jr.), Logan Mershman (Fr.), Evan Pitts (Fr.), Luke Ellerbrock (Fr.).
Overall outlook: "We have a good mix of seniors, juniors and sophomore runners who all compete at a high level. We look to finish strong this year after an upsetting end to the 2019 season."
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Bob Kaple
Returning letterwinners: Cole Furley (Sr.), Adam Kimmet (Sr.), Adam Looser (So.), Michael Steffan (Jr.), Austin Landin (So.).
Promising newcomer: Ryan Looser.
Overall outlook: “We lost our two top runners Nolan German and Kyle Looser. Michael Steffam and Cole Furley should take their place.”
