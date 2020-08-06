2020 Big Ten Football Schedule
All kickoff times/TV broadcasts TBD
Thursday, Sept. 3
Ohio State at Illinois
Friday, Sept. 4
Indiana at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 5
Purdue at Michigan
Minnesota at Michigan State
Maryland at Iowa
Nebraska at Rutgers
Northwestern at Penn State
Saturday, Sept. 12
Rutgers at Ohio State
Michigan at Minnesota
Illinois at Nebraska
Iowa at Purdue
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Michigan State at Maryland
Penn State at Indiana
Saturday, Sept. 19
Ohio State at Purdue
Penn State at Michigan
Illinois at Indiana
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Northwestern at Michigan State
Rutgers at Maryland
Iowa at Minnesota
Saturday, Sept. 26
Indiana at Ohio State
Michigan at Rutgers
Maryland at Northwestern
Purdue at Illinois
Nebraska at Iowa
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Penn State
Saturday, Oct. 3
Michigan State at Michigan
Wisconsin at Maryland
Northwestern at Iowa
Minnesota at Nebraska
Penn State at Rutgers
Byes: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State
Saturday, Oct. 10
Nebraska at Ohio State
Iowa at Illinois
Indiana at Minnesota
Purdue at Wisconsin
Byes: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers
Saturday, Oct. 17
Ohio State at Michigan State
Michigan at Indiana
Illinois at Northwestern
Rutgers at Purdue
Maryland at Penn State
Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
Saturday, Oct. 24
Michigan at Ohio State
Iowa at Penn State
Rutgers at Michigan State
Illinois at Wisconsin
Purdue at Minnesota
Nebraska at Northwestern
Maryland at Indiana
Saturday, Oct. 31
Ohio State at Maryland
Wisconsin at Michigan
Michigan State at Iowa
Penn State at Nebraska
Minnesota at Illinois
Northwestern at Purdue
Indiana at Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 7
Ohio State at Penn State
Maryland at Michigan
Illinois at Rutgers
Indiana at Michigan State
Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 14
Wisconsin at Iowa
Nebraska at Purdue
Northwestern at Minnesota
Byes: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 21
Iowa at Ohio State
Michigan at Northwestern
Michigan State at Nebraska
Penn State at Illinois
Minnesota at Maryland
Purdue at Indiana
Rutgers at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 28
Open week for potential rescheduled games
Saturday, Dec. 5
Big Ten Championship Game, Indianapolis
