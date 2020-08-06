2020 Big Ten Football Schedule

All kickoff times/TV broadcasts TBD

Thursday, Sept. 3

Ohio State at Illinois

Friday, Sept. 4

Indiana at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 5

Purdue at Michigan

Minnesota at Michigan State

Maryland at Iowa

Nebraska at Rutgers

Northwestern at Penn State

Saturday, Sept. 12

Rutgers at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Purdue

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Penn State at Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 19

Ohio State at Purdue

Penn State at Michigan

Illinois at Indiana

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Michigan State

Rutgers at Maryland

Iowa at Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 26

Indiana at Ohio State

Michigan at Rutgers

Maryland at Northwestern

Purdue at Illinois

Nebraska at Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Penn State

Saturday, Oct. 3

Michigan State at Michigan

Wisconsin at Maryland

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Nebraska

Penn State at Rutgers

Byes: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 10

Nebraska at Ohio State

Iowa at Illinois

Indiana at Minnesota

Purdue at Wisconsin

Byes: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers

Saturday, Oct. 17

Ohio State at Michigan State

Michigan at Indiana

Illinois at Northwestern

Rutgers at Purdue

Maryland at Penn State

Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 24

Michigan at Ohio State

Iowa at Penn State

Rutgers at Michigan State

Illinois at Wisconsin

Purdue at Minnesota

Nebraska at Northwestern

Maryland at Indiana

Saturday, Oct. 31

Ohio State at Maryland

Wisconsin at Michigan

Michigan State at Iowa

Penn State at Nebraska

Minnesota at Illinois

Northwestern at Purdue

Indiana at Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 7

Ohio State at Penn State

Maryland at Michigan

Illinois at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan State

Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wisconsin at Iowa

Nebraska at Purdue

Northwestern at Minnesota

Byes: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 21

Iowa at Ohio State

Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan State at Nebraska

Penn State at Illinois

Minnesota at Maryland

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 28

Open week for potential rescheduled games

Saturday, Dec. 5

Big Ten Championship Game, Indianapolis

