Last year: 6-19 (2-5 GMC)
Head Coach: Michael Gilliand (1st year).
Letterwinners lost: Clayton Flegal (three years, .362 average, 5 RBI, 10 SB, 3.36ERA, second team all-GMC) and Brayden Cape (three years, .388 average, 10 RBI, 9 SB, first team all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Nolan SWank (P/3B), Rocco Green (P/OF/IF), Jaron Cape (P/C/IF) and Arryn Pahl (OF). Juniors: Noah Landel (P/C), Isaiah Cannales (OF), Kaleb Merillat (IF) and Troy Wolfe (IF), Creed Muehlfeld (P/1B) and Jordan Warner (utility). Sophomore: Gannon Ripke (P/OF).
Strengths: Experience and pitching, returning 11 letterwinners.
Weakness: “Struggled hitting last season.”
Overall outlook: “I look for us to be competitive in the league and play hard day in and day out.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last year: 26-4 (7-0, first in NWOAL).
Head coach: Dick Selgo (12th season, 246-105).
Lettermen lost: Rigo Ramos (POY in NWOAL, first team all-Ohio); Corey Erbskorn (first team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio); Jeron Williams (first team all-NWOAL); Holden Galvan (second team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio); Aiden Warncke (second team all-NWOAL); Travis Ziegler (HM all-NWOAL); Mitch Grosjean (HM all-NWOAL); Kreighton Sims; TJ Rice; Clay Nafziger
Returning lettermen: Kade Kern (Sr., 3 letters, CF, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio); Drake Mohring (Sr., 1 letter, 1B); Ethan Hagans (Sr., 1 letter, P); DJ Newman (So., 1 letter, P/SS); Chase Kohler (Sr., 1 letter, OF).
Promising newcomers: Noah Garcia (Sr., 3B); Brandon Taylor (Jr., P/IF); Caleb Hogrefe (Jr., C); Noah Hogrefe (Sr., OF); Dawson Liechty (Sr., OF); Adam Walker (Sr., OF); Kobe Kennedy (Jr., IF); Jaybe Birkle (So., P/IF).
Strengths: Good overall defense, hitting ability, key returning pitcher.
Weaknesses: “We lost 10 quality players to graduation that all made significant contributions in a highly successful season. Seven of those players were all-league. They all had a tremendous passion for baseball.”
League outlook: “It is very difficult to win a strong league, especially when you only play a single round of seven league games. Bryan will definitely be the favorite. They have quite a few players returning that have proven themselves over the past couple years.”
Overall outlook: “This group is hungry to show they can continue the tradition of Archbold baseball. A strong non-league schedule including Defiance, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green and Toledo Central Catholic, plus many teams in our immediate area and league, will be quite challenging.”
BRYAN
Last year: 17-11 (5-2 NWOAL, second place, lost in district semifinals).
Head coach: Jeff Inselmann (9th year, 153-59).
Lettermen lost: Connor Lemons (HM all-NWOAL); Ethan Khandaker (first team all-NWOAL); Zach Dye (HM all-NWOAL); Zach Pittman (HM all-district).
Returning lettermen: Nate Miller (Sr., 3-letters, C/OF/P, first team all-district); Logan Clemens (Sr., 3 letters, INF/P); Brooks Brown (Sr., 2 letters, OF/P); Dom James (Sr., 2 letters, IF/OF/P, first team all-district); Connor Arthur (Sr., 2 letters, OF); Breven Deckrosh (Jr., 1 letter, OF/3B/1B/P).
Promising newcomers: Nolan Kidston (Jr., SS/P); Keith Huard (Jr., 1B); Caleb Kepler (Jr., OF); Clayton Rupp (Jr., IF/P); Quinn Brown (So., OF/IF/P); Mikey Wolff (So., C/IF/OF/P).
Strengths: Team chemistry, defense, strong hitting at the top of the order.
Weaknesses: Consistency at the bottom of the order, pitching depth.
League outlook: “As I look at the NWOAL race this season, I believe that Archbold, Wauseon and Bryan are projected at the top with a number of key starters back and then the rest of the league teams will be competing to stay near the top of the standings. Howere, I truly believe any team in the league is capable of beating anyone on any given night. It should make for a very exciting league race.”
Overall outlook: “We will look to replace four seniors who graduated from a team last year that finished 17-11 and finished 5-2 in the NWOAL. This year’s team features six returning letterman from a year ago. Overall, six seniors and several juniors are competing to crack the starting lineup. Coming off another successful summer with winning the state ACME title, the expectations are very high to contend for the NWOAL title and get back to districts and hopefully beyond in the state tournament. Our non-conference schedule is extremely difficult and this team will be battle tested by the time the sectional tournament is here. Our season will depend on our ability to stay healthy as a team and for our players to execute in the clutch.”
DELTA
Last year: 2-21 (0-7 NWOAL, lost in sectional semifinals).
Head coach: Damon Mattimore (6th season).
Lettermen lost: Kayden Purth (HM all-NWOAL); Tristan Seager; Jacob Schneider; Dalton Richards; William McQueen.
Returning lettermen: Chase Cooper (Sr., 2 letters, P/OF, second team all-NWOAL); Hunter Hamilton (Jr., 2 letters, HM all-NWOAL); Drew Clifton (Sr., 1 letter); Trevor Wittes (Sr., 1 letter); Austin Michael (Jr., 2 letters); Jayce Helminiak (Jr. 2 letters); Max Hoffman (Jr., 1 letter); Chase Stickley (Jr., 1 letter); Bryce Reeves (So., 1 letter).
Promising newcomers: Jacob DeGrie (Sr.); Lane Oyer (Jr.); Kalvin Tenny (so.); Bryce Gillen (Fr.); Bryar Knapp (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have an experienced group of varsity players this year. They have played a lot of baseball together. They are very coachable and they want to go out and compete everyday.”
Weaknesses: “Our team will be learning how to grind bats out and get into hitting counts. We also have to be better defensively in key situations in the field.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL continues to be one of the strongest leagues in the area. We feel Archbold is the league favorite until someone is able to take the title away from them. We feel that we will have to compete night in and night out to be in the top tier of the NWOAL. Any of the teams in the league are capable of knocking off anybody else on any given afternoon. It should be another exciting spring season.”
Overall outlook: “This team showed good signs last summer during our ACME season and in the state ACME tourney. We are committed to never be satisfied and to work together as a team.”
EVERGREEN
Last year: 10-13 (4-3, 4th in NWOAL, lost in sectional final).
Head coach: Tim McCarthy (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Bryce Hudik (4 letters, first team all-NWOAL); Bryce Eisel (HM all-NWOAL); Adam Baumgartner; Dave Carroll; Zach Lumbrezer; Collin Loeffler; Thomas Pollard; Sam Lubinski.
Returning lettermen: Mason Henricks (Sr., 3 letters, IF/P, second team all-NWOAL); Jack Krispin (Sr., 3 letters, C); Garrett Betz (Sr., OF); R.J. Shunck (So., IF/P, HM all-NWOAL); Landen Vance (So., IF/P); Brock Hudik (So., OF/P).
Promising newcomers: Peyton Boucher (So., IF/P); Mason Luttrell (So., C/P); Nick Smithmyer (So., IF/P); Ashton Sayers (So., IF/P); Joe Mitchey (So., OF).
Strengths: “I really like our overall depth. We have a nice mix of seniors and underclassman. Pitching-wise, although untested and pretty inexperienced, we have seven to eight guys that I would feel comfortable putting out there on the mound. Four year starters, Mason Henricks (IF) and Jack Krispin © have provided great leadership for the younger guys. The trio of sophomores, R.J. Shunck (P/IF), Brock Hudik (OF/P) and Landen Vance (IF/P) gained valuable experience starting as freshman last year which will certainly help heading into the season.”
Weaknesses: “Overall inexperience is a concern. We will need some offensive consistency. We return two of the top three hitters from 2019 but the lineup is relatively unproven at the varsity level. The pitching staff is deep but lacks varsity experience as well. Overall consistency, both offensively and defensively, mental toughness and newcomers stepping up will go a long way in deciding how good we will be in 2020.”
League outlook: “As always, I believe the league will be tough in 2020. There are some really good teams with some really good players returning. As proven every year in this league, anyone can be beat anyone on any given night. Going in it would be hard to not pick Bryan as the favorite. I believe Archbold and Wauseon will also contend for the league title.”
Overall outlook: “I feel we have a talented mix of underclassman and seniors. Expectations for my first year in the program will be pretty high. In year one as a staff, we have thrown a lot of different methods and terminologies their way but they have embraced the challenge. It’s been fun watching them compete and get better every day. With new philosophies and different ways of doing certain things, I believe the continued hard work and improvement will lead to a successful season.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last year: 12-10 (4-3 NWOAL, fourth).
Head coach: Ryan Zeiter (6th season).
Lettermen lost: Jarrett Krugh (4 letters); Austin Like (4 letters); Connor Sonnenberg (4 letters); Gabe Hinton (4 letters); Max Weaver (4 letters); Brady Gerken (1 letter); Conner Johnson (1 letter).
Returning lettermen: Trent Murdock (Sr., 3 letters, SS, .373 BA); Carter Burdue (Sr., 3 letters, C, .371 BA); Cole Zeiter (Sr., 2B); Jacob Pogan (Sr., 1B).
Promising newcomers: Riley Weaver (Jr., IF/OF); Zane Garber (Jr., IF).
Strengths: “We have a really great senior class looking to lead the team. We also have many young players who are eager to step into positions left by last year’s graduating class.”
Weaknesses: “many of our big position players graduated last year. We need our young players to fill those positions.”
League outlook: “As always, the league will be competitive this year.”
Overall outlook: “We will be young with limited experience. This year’s senior class have taken their leadership role seriously and the underclassmen are responding in a positive way.”
SWANTON
Last year: 16-10 (3-4 NWOAL, fifth in NWOAL, lost in sectionals).
Head coach: Josh Siewert (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Hunter Mix (first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Michael Lawniczak (second team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Roman Epley (HM all-NWOAL, HM all-district); Austin Luce (HM all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Billy Nowakowski (Sr., SS/P, second team all-NWOAL, HM all-district); Austen Hayden (Sr., C/OF); Devon Crouse (Jr., C/OF).
Promising newcomers: Raymond Shad (Sr., IF); Sam Dominique (Jr., IF); Justyn Bartlett (Sr., OF/P); Gabe Swartz (Jr., IF); Blake Szalapski (Jr., OF/P); Garrett Swank (So., IF); Trent Weigel (Jr., U); Ryan Oshea (Fr., IF).
Strengths: Speed and athleticism.
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
League outlook: “We play in one of the toughest leagues in the area if we can throw strikes and play solid defense. I feel we will be able to compete.”
Overall outlook: “For a young team, we have good team chemistry. If we can grow and learn from every game, we will have a successful season.”
WAUSEON
Last year: 13-14 (3-4 NWOAL, lost in district final).
Head coach: Trent Thomas (13th season).
Lettermen lost: Eric Parker (3 letters); Joe Shema (3 letters, second team all-NWOAL); Trent Armstrong (3 letters); Levi Krasula (2 letters); Trevor Rodriguez (2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Sean Brock (Sr., 2 letters, IF/P, second team all-NWOAL, HM all-district); Cody Figy (Sr., 1 letters, 1B/DH); Jameson Gray (Sr., 1 letter, OF); Jaden Conrad (Sr., 1 letter, OF/P); Connar Penrod (Jr., 2 letters, U/P, HM all-NWOAL, HM all-district); Sam Krasula (Jr., 1 letter, C); Brady Thomas (Jr., 1 letter, IF/P); Kolton DeGroff (Jr., 1 letter, IF/P).
Promising newcomers: Cam Cantu (Jr.); Maddux Chamberlin (Jr.); Hunter Nofziger (Jr.).
Strengths: Eight returning lettermen, key returners on the mound, tournament experience, quality depth at many positions.
Weaknesses: Team speed, outfield depth, power hitting.
League outlook: “As always, I believe the NWOAL is very competitive from top to bottom. Any team could come out and play well enough to win on any given night. Bryan and Archbold have been at the top of the league for the last 3-4 years and I know they will once again have quality teams. However, the rest of the teams in the league have quality players returning and could make some noise. With the single round league it will come down to who stays the healthiest and get the hottest at the right time or the right week. We hope to get off to a good start and that our tough non-league schedule will prepare us for the grind of the NWOAL season as well as the tournament.”
Overall outlook: “We have eight returning letter winners from last season. Some of which were everyday players and others who platooned at different positions. We hope to be a competitive team in the very competitive NWOAL this season. We also look to build off our D-II tournament run which ended in the district finals last year. We also have several hitters who lacked experience a year ago but gained valuable at-bats last year and stepped up in a big way. We will have several capable players competing for varsity time that will have to mature quickly to fill in gaps in the lineup or fill roles off the bench.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last year: 11-12 (3-6 WBL, lost in district semifinals).
Head coach: Nick Miller (13th year, 215-162).
Letterwinners lost: Beau Fawcett.
Returning letterwinners: Ethan Alt; Logan Miller; Trey Nienburg; Jacob Balbaugh; Jaxon Buddlemyer; Wes Davidson; Dylan Wagner; Nate Maag; Brayden Buckland; Grant Hovest; Cory Warnecke.
Promising newcomers: Carter Schimmoeller; Landon Jordan; Brandt Utrup.
Strengths: “We have a lot of returning players this year that should take a step forward. We also have some young talented players that could push for some time also.”
Weakness: “The ability to go out and throw strikes on a consistent basis.”
Overall outlook: “With the number we have coming back from last year’s team, we should be a more competitive team this year. We will be a team that looks to be playing its best baseball by tournament time.”
League outlook: “The WBL is wide open this year. There are five or six teams capable of winning the league.”
• BBC
NORTH CENTRAL
Last year: 10-13 (6-6, third in BBC, lost in sectional finals).
Head coach: Eric Smeltzer (11th season, 119-140).
Lettermen lost: Layne Cogswell; Dalton Joice; Colton Schmunk; Roman Sutton.
Returning lettermen: Jack Bailey (Sr.); Levi Williams (Sr.); Zayde VanAuken (Sr.); Ben Turner (Jr.); Zach Hayes (So.); Colton Hicks (So.); Sam Wheeler (So.).
Promising newcomers: Brandon Baker (Jr.); Kaiden Russell (Jr.); Ryan Pfund (So.); Quin Burt (Fr.); Skyler Bostater (Fr.); Coltan Wilson (Fr.); Clayton Douglass (Fr.).
Strengths: “We return seven lettermen who will lead this team on getting better every day and the very experienced talent we have coming back.”
Weaknesses: “Possibly the youth that will be in the starting lineup every game but this could be a strength as well.”
Overall outlook: “This great group of young men look to work hard and be successful by improving each and every day and look to compete for a BBC championship and a long tournament run.”
PETTISVILLE
Last year: 5-14 (2-10 BBC, lost in sectional final).
Head Coach: Paul Bishop (16th season).
Lettermen lost: Devin Beltz; Austin Horning; Logan Rufenacht.
Returning letterwinners: Josh Horning (honorable mention BBC); Brayden Barrett; Jake King; Nate Keim; Gideon Myers; Josh Basselman; Nate Rupp; Josh Norr.
Strengths: “Our team has been working hard and have been showing improvement every day in practice. We have a few more athletes out this year which will help us be more competitive. We have a solid group of juniors returning with two years of experience. Josh Horning will be our top pitcher and he will cover a lot of ground in centerfield when not pitching. Brayden Barrett will be back at catcher after missing most of last year because of injuries. Nate Keim (1B) and Jake King (3B) provide solid leadership in the infield. Also back with a year of experience are sophomores Josh Norr (SS), Gideon Myers (2B), Josh Basselman (INF) and Nate Rupp (OF).
Weaknesses: “Pitching depth will need to be an area of major growth for us this year. Josh Horning (32 innings) and Nate Keim (12 innings) are out top two pitchers back. We will need to have some uncderclassmen step up and provide quality innings on the mound. We do not have any seniors on this year’s team, so the juniors and sophomores will need to step up and be leaders. Overall experience will also be a factor as we will have a few positions that need to be filled up by freshmen or other new players.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to come out, learn, and compete in every game we play. We also look to improve on our record from last year.”
STRYKER
Last year: 10-11 (6-6 BBC, tied for fourth, lost in sectionals).
Head coach: Zac Holsopple (first season).
Lettermen lost: Logan Boetz; Thomas Bost; Izayah Ferguson; Daniel Fether; Alex Grice; Reece Hall; Luke Holsopple; Izayuh Littin; Tristin Sampson.
Returning lettermen: Gavin Campbell (Sr., 2 letters, C/3B/P); Wyatt Short (Sr., 1 letter, OF/P); Noah Huffman (Sr., 2 letters, 1B/C/DH/P); Kaleb Holsopple (Jr., 2 letters, SS/2B/P); Joe Ramon (Jr., 1 letter, P/U); Payton Woolace (Jr., 2 letters, 2B).
Promising newcomers: Brandon Bowers (Jr., 2B/SS/3B/P); Josh Rodeheaver 9Jr., OF); Mason Gurzynkski (Jr., OF/U/P); Teyvon Harris (So., P/1B/OF); Logan Liechty (Jr., OF/C); Devon Weirauch (Jr., OF/IF/U).
Strengths: “We have a really strong mix of dedication and leadership. Losing as many seniors from last year year’s group as we did, this year’s seniors have had to assume a leadership role. As a group, these three have really taken great strides in that aspect since becoming the ‘big men on campus’ in the fall. They will really set the tone for our team this season, on the field and at practice, holding their teammates accountable and making sure we go about our business the right way. Leading by example, I really see these guys making a lot of big plays for us.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a lot of seniors, all of them being multi-year letterman. That being said, we lose the majority of our offensive production as well as our pitching experience. Development at every position, especially pitching, will be our biggest asset moving forward.”
• PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last year: 15-7 (6-2 NWC, 6-1 PCL, third NWC, PCL champions).
Head coach: Eric Naughton (3rd year, 24-21).
Lettermen lost: Nick Woods (4 letters); Brady Hauenstein (3 letters); Dylan Mason (2 letters); Dane Schroeder (2 letters); Kurt Griffith (2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Alex Schneider (Sr., 2 letters, second team all-PCL and NWC); Owen Macke (Sr., 2 letters, HM all-PCL and NWC); Brady Rudasill (Sr., 2 letters, first team PCL, second team NWC); Grant McCauley (Sr., 1 letter); Austin Macke (Sr., 1 letter); Evan Schroeder (Sr., 1 letter); Tayt Birnesser (Jr., 2 letters); Luke Otto (So., 1 varsity).
Promising newcomers: Nate Ramirez (Sr.); Colin Metzger (So.); Shep Halker (Fr.); Brenton Renner (Fr.).
Strengths: “This team is a very solid core of experience, leadership and youthful talent coming into the program. With seven seniors and eight returning lettermen, as well as several athletes coming back to play baseball instead of other spring sports, we look to stay highly competitive in both leagues. The loss of five seniors was very tough but we still have plenty of talent and experienced varsity players to fill those positions. Depth will be a key this year for the Bulldogs. The program numbers are very high this spring and there will be 16 players on the varsity roster. We will still boast a very talented offense and defense this season full of speed.”
Weaknesses: “Losing a four year letter winner and all time strikeout leader, Nick Woods, as well as his backstop. Brady Hauenstein of three years will be a challenge to replace. We will have to shuffle some players around to fill those positions. The pitching staff will need to replace three regular starters. We have the talent but the pitching staff will be somewhat inexperienced other than three year varsity starter, Alex Schneider. There are plenty of talented younger arms but they will need to step up and prove they can handle the varsity level this season.”
Overall outlook: “We are ready to compete for league titles this season but have our sights on making a deeper playoff run than last season. With the depth we now have, if we are able to come together this spring, there will be a very competitive team on the field each day. The lineup is full of players that have had success at the varsity level and they will look to continue that this spring.”
League outlook: “Both the NWC and PCL have had some very good talent graduated but as always, there will be some very competitive teams in both leagues. Lincolnview and Paulding are deep and ready to fight for title as well as Kalida and Ottoville in the PCL. If we look to win titles, we will have to play some of our best baseball in these matchups.”
FORT JENNINGS
Last year: 9-14 (2-5 PCL, lost in sectional final).
Head coach: Matt Dube (4th year, 63-92).
Lettermen lost: Derek Luersman (4 letters); Aaron Kloeppel (4 letters); Nolan Grote (4 letters); Simon Smith (3 letters).
Returning lettermen: Kyle Norbeck (Sr., 3 letters, 1B/P, second team all-PCL, .387 BA); Thomas Calvelage (Sr., 3 letters, C/P); Brad Eickholt (Sr., 2 letters, CF/C); Zach Schulte (Jr., 2 letters, SS/P, HM all-PCL); Evan Hoesrten (Jr., 2 letters, 3B/P); Noah Wittler (Sr., 1 letter, P/U); Eli Zehender (Jr., 1 letter, LF/OF); Aiden Grothouse (So., 1 letter, 2B/P); Jessie Calvelage (So., 1 letter, OF/P).
Overall outlook: “Last season was tough for our program. We had several injuries that prevented us from achieving our goals. I hope to bounce back with this team and make a little noise in the PCL. Our pitching staff is seasoned and tested and may be a strong point for us. Our offense is still the question mark. We will be working on producing runs and timely hitting throughout the early season.”
PANDORA-GILBOA
Last year: 3-18 (2-9 BVC, 0-7 PCL, 10th in BVC, 8th in PCL).
Head coach: Levi Hovest (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Brennen Morman (3 letters, HM all-BVC); Riley Larcom (1 letter); Nick Meyer (1 letter); Travis Maag (1 letter); Peyton Traxler (1 letter).
Returning lettermen: Ryan Johnson (So., 1 letter, P/1B); Trey Hovest (Jr., 2 letters, 2B); Tommy Hovest (Jr., 2 letters, 3B/C); Drew Meyer (Jr., 2 letters, P/U); Eli Huffman (So., 1 letter, SS, HM all-PCL and BVC); Bronson Kulhman (Sr., 1 letter, OF); Isaac Stall (Sr., 1 letter, C).
Promising newcomers: Austin Miller (Sr., OF); Walker Macke (Sr., OF); Jake Maag (Fr., 1B/P); Sam Norton (So., 3B); Silas Schmenk (Jr., OF); Thomas Bauman (So., IF); Noah Burkholder (Fr., OF); Derek Maag (Fr., 2B/C); Grant Farthing (1B/P); Krosby Miller (Fr., OF); Cisco Lugo (Sr., OF); Cruz Lugo (Sr., IF).
Strengths: “We return our whole infield from last year. We also return all but one on our pitching staff. We have a lot of depth. Plenty of speed on the base paths as well. We have many multisport athletes that compete very hard in football, basketball and track that we believe can make big plays for us.”
Weaknesses: “Our weakness this year will be an inexperienced outfield. We have a lot of guys that haven’t faced much live pitching. We do have a lot of depth but a lot of those players are playing for the first time ever so it will take a while for many to get acclimated.”
Overall outlook: “We expect to finish with a winning record and compete in both the BVC and PCL. If we are the hardest working team on the field each day, we believe we can fight from last place last year to the middle of both leagues. We believe that we can make a push into districts and become the second team in school history to do so.”
