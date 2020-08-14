Western Buckeye League
Week 1 (Aug. 28): Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance; St. Marys at Lima Bath; Wapakoneta at Celina; Kenton at Lima Shawnee.
Week 2 (Sept. 4): Defiance at Van Wert; Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf; Lima Bath at Kenton; Lima Shawnee at Celina; Wapakoneta at St. Marys.
Week 3 (Sept. 11): Defiance at Lima Shawnee; Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys; Lima Bath at Elida; Celina at Kenton; Van Wert at Wapakoneta.
Week 4 (Sept. 18): Kenton at Defiance; Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath; Celina at Elida; St. Marys at Van Wert; Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta.
Week 5 (Sept. 25): Elida at Defiance; Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf; Lima Bath at Celina; Wapakoneta at Kenton; St. Marys at Lima Shawnee.
Week 6 (Oct. 2): Defiance at Wapakoneta; Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf; Lima Shawnee at Elida; Celina at St. Marys; Van Wert at Lima Bath.
Week 7 (Oct. 9): First round of OHSAA playoffs.
Week 8 (Oct. 16): Celina at Defiance (tentatively scheduled).
Week 9 (Oct. 23): Defiance at Lima Bath (tentatively scheduled).
Week 10 (Oct. 30): St. Marys at Defiance (tentatively scheduled).
Week 11 (Nov. 6): Napoleon at Defiance (tentatively scheduled).
Green Meadows Conference
Week 1 (Aug. 28): Antwerp at Ayersville; Wayne Trace at Fairview; Hicksville at Edgerton; Tinora vacant.
Week 2 (Sept. 4): Ayersville at Wayne Trace; Fairview at Hicksville; Tinora at Edgerton; Antwerp vacant.
Week 3 (Sept. 11): Ayersville at Fairview; Tinora at Hicksville; Antwerp at Edgerton.
Week 4 (Sept. 18): Ayersville at Edgerton; Wayne Trace at Hicksville; Antwerp at Tinora; Fairview vacant.
Week 5 (Sept. 25): Hicksville at Ayersville; Fairview at Antwerp; Tinora at Wayne Trace; Edgerton at Cardinal Stritch.
Week 6 (Oct. 2): Ayersville at Tinora; Edgerton at Fairview; Antwerp at Wayne Trace; Hicksville vacant.
Week 7 (Oct. 9): First round of OHSAA playoffs.
Week 8 (Oct. 16): Antwerp at Paulding; Hicksville at Montpelier; Hilltop at Edgerton; Patrick Henry at Wayne Trace (all tentatively scheduled).
Week 9 (Oct. 23): Crestview at Hicksville; Hilltop at Antwerp; Paulding at Wayne Trace; Montpelier at Edgerton(all tentatively scheduled).
Week 10 (Oct. 30): Fairview at Tinora; Antwerp at Hicksville; Edgerton at Wayne Trace; Ottawa Hills at Ayersville (tentatively scheduled).
Week 11 (Nov. 6): Edgerton at Edon (tentatively scheduled).
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Week 1 (Aug. 28): Bryan at Archbold; Delta at Evergreen; Liberty Center at Wauseon; Patrick Henry at Swanton.
Week 2 (Sept. 4): Archbold at Liberty Center; Bryan at Delta; Evergreen at Patrick Henry; Wauseon at Swanton.
Week 3 (Sept. 11): Delta at Archbold; Patrick Henry at Bryan; Evergreen at Wauseon; Swanton at Liberty Center.
Week 4 (Sept. 18): Archbold at Evergreen; Liberty Center at Bryan; Swanton at Delta; Wauseon at Patrick Henry.
Week 5 (Sept. 25): Archbold at Swanton; Bryan at Evergreen; Delta at Wauseon; Liberty Center at Patrick Henry.
Week 6 (Oct. 2): Wauseon at Archbold; Swanton at Bryan; Patrick Henry at Delta; Evergreen at Liberty Center.
Week 7 (Oct. 9): First round of OHSAA playoffs.
Week 8 (Oct. 16): Second round of OHSAA playoffs/non-league games.
Week 9 (Oct. 23): Archbold at Patrick Henry; Wauseon at Bryan; Liberty Center at Delta; Swanton at Evergreen.
Week 10 (Oct. 30): Fourth round of OHSAA playoffs/non-league game/makeup of league contest.
Northern Lakes League
Week 1 (Aug. 28): Sylvania Southview at Napoleon; Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview; Bowling Green at Maumee; Perrysburg at Springfield.
Week 2 (Sept. 4): Napoleon at Springfield; Maumee at Sylvania Southview; Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green; Perrysburg at Anthony Wayne.
Week 3 (Sept. 11): Napoleon at Maumee; Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green; Springfield at Sylvania Northview; Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg.
Week 4 (Sept. 18): Perrysburg at Napoleon; Sylvania Southview at Anthony Wayne; Bowling Green at Springfield; Maumee at Sylvania Northview.
Week 5 (Sept. 25): Sylvania Northview at Napoleon; Anthony Wayne at Maumee; Bowling Green at Perrysburg: Springfield at Sylvania Southview.
Week 6 (Oct. 2): Napoleon at Bowling Green; Maumee at Perrysburg; Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview; Springfield at Anthony Wayne.
Week 7 (Oct. 9): First round of OHSAA playoffs.
Week 8 (Oct. 16): Second round of OHSAA playoffs; Napoleon at Liberty Center.
Week 9 (Oct. 23): Third round of OHSAA playoffs or league contests (depending on availability): Anthony Wayne at Napoleon; Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg; Springfield at Maumee; Bowling Green at Sylvania Southview.
Week 10 (Oct. 30): Fourth round of OHSAA playoffs/league contests; Napoleon at Wauseon (tentatively scheduled).
Week 11 (Nov. 6): Fifth round of OHSAA playoffs; Defiance at Napoleon.
Northwest Conference
West Division: Paulding, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Spencerville. East Division: Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove.
Week 1 (Aug. 28): Paulding at Delphos Jefferson; Columbus Grove at Bluffton; Ada at Allen East; Crestview at Spencerville.
Week 2 (Sept. 4): Crestview at Paulding; Ada at Columbus Grove; Allen East at Bluffton; Spencerville at Delphos Jefferson.
Week 3 (Sept. 11): Spencerville at Paulding; Columbus Grove at Allen East; Bluffton at Ada; Delphos Jefferson at Crestview.
Week 4 (Sept. 18): First round of NWC Tournament - No. 1 West vs. No. 4 East; No. 2 East vs. No. 3 West; No. 1 East vs. No. 4 West; No. 2 West vs. No. 3 East.
Week 5 (Sept. 25): Second round NWC Tournament - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner; Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner; Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser; Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser.
Week 6 (Oct. 2): NWC Tournament Championship - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner; Third-place game - Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser; Fifth-place game - Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner; Seventh-place game - Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser.
Week 7 (Oct. 9): First round of OHSAA playoffs.
Week 8 (Oct. 16): Second round of OHSAA playoffs or non-league game.
Week 9 (Oct. 23): Third round of OHSAA playoffs or non-league game.
Week 10 (Oct. 30): Fourth round of OHSAA playoffs or non-league game.
