ARCHBOLD — Baseball in Archbold has, over the years, become an iconic part of the school’s athletic history, no small feat with storied programs in boys and girls basketball, volleyball, football, soccer, wrestling and track all having high levels of success.
For the Bluestreak hardballers, six Northwest Ohio Athletic League championships since 2000 and four straight regional trips from 2016-2019 have been backed up over the summer circuit by ACME state titles in 2016 and 2017 as part of four straight trips to the finals.
Scoop Miller’s 190-76 mark over 10 seasons (1999-2008) and current skipper Dick Selgo’s 246-105 record in the ensuing 11 campaigns have helped propel Archbold baseball to its highest peaks, aided by D-I talents like Kade Kern (Ohio State), Rigo Ramos (Bowling Green), Tyson Schnitkey (Dayton, Bowling Green) and others.
But no team in Bluestreak baseball history stands above the 2005 team. That edition finished with a school-record 24 wins, a share of the NWOAL title and the first and only state trip in school history, which was capped off by a pair of outstanding wins in the Division III state tournament in Dayton.
Here is their story:
SETTING THE STAGE
The 2005 Archbold baseball program entered the season on a mixed note.
Positively, the 2004 squad rolled to a 24-4 mark, a shared NWOAL title with Bryan and Wauseon and a trip to the regionals before falling to Gahanna Columbus Academy.
In the 2005 school year, the Bluestreak boys basketball team reached the D-III state tournament before falling to Ironton 70-66 in the state semis, featuring senior Kirk Weldy and junior David Borcherdt in the starting lineup, along with senior Patrick Shannon off the bench.
With a robust roster of seven seniors, nine juniors and a sophomore, everything seemed primed for the Streaks to equal the ‘04 effort, if not better it.
That was before a late-season basketball injury to standout athlete Josh Johnson, however.
The junior pitcher, set to be the ace in 2005 with college looks from Ohio State and Michigan, tore three knee ligaments that kept him out of the postseason hoops run and sidelined him for the full baseball season.
“I still remember him going down,” said Weldy, a pitcher and first baseman for the Streaks. “Him not playing baseball was a huge hit for us. We knew we had Josh and Lando (junior Landon Good) and I was kind of that third man.”
“Josh Johnson had pitched every tournament game the year before and blew out his knee,” recalled Miller. “Everybody just stepped up. There was so much confidence on that team.
“(Assistant coach Jeff) Brunswick and I commented all the time they tried to wear us out, staying after practice and wanting extra grounders or blocking balls or shagging fly balls.”
With Johnson down, Good took over as the ace of the rotation with Weldy and senior Kevin Mignin filling in most of the other innings along with junior Dan Higginbotham.
The rest of the lineup, however, was reason for confidence. Speedy outfielder Mike Evans, Borcherdt at catcher and sluggers like Weldy and senior outfielder Casey Nofziger were back to help right the ship.
“We had a lot of depth for different roles,” said Nofziger. “We’d played together for so many years, going back to when we were 10-11 years old. We had a really successful ACME season that summer before so it was one of those things where you know you’re good, you just don’t know how good.”
REGULAR SEASON BEGINS
The season started well for the Streaks, which ripped off a 7-1 start before falling at Defiance in early April. Bats like Nofziger (two home runs against North Central in 16-9 win), Borcherdt (six hits in doubleheader vs. Perrysburg) and Evans (three hits, home run vs. Stryker) got the Streaks going early, while Good got off to a solid start, combining with Higginbotham to ho-hit Liberty Center.
The 5-9, 145-pound righthander belied his size with a dominant campaign, fanning eight in a comeback win over Fairview, striking out 11 in five frames against LC and a three-hit, 10-strikeout shutout of Bryan in league action after the Bears entered the contest 13-1 (3-0 NWOAL).
As the season neared the midway point, however, a 12-3 start (4-0 NWOAL, outscored league opponents 51-1) did see some rockiness.
A 3-2 loss at Evergreen saw the Streaks face seven pitchers as the Vikings kept Archbold from an unbeaten league run.
Two weeks later, a surprise league title contender in Delta blanked the Streaks 7-0 as Craig Walter held Archbold to two hits.
Between those setbacks came one of the NWOAL’s all-time classics.
On May 2, Archbold welcomed powerhouse Patrick Henry for a key league contest at the height of the league’s talent. Good and PH pitcher Mike Inselmann put on a show, combining for 31 strikeouts and 10 total hits combined.
PH took an early 1-0 lead in the second aided by two wild pitches and a hit batsman from Good The Bluestreak arm cruised from there, allowing just two baserunners over the final five frames and coming two punchouts short of Gene Bridges’ record 20 set in 1962.
A Nofziger triple turned into the tying run in the third frame and a Wade Rychener RBI knock put the Streaks up for good.
“We were lucky to have such great leaders on our team,” said Good. “We had a couple of seniors specifically, that were the glue to our chemistry. Through the downs, they did not let our chemistry waver.”
The depth of both teams’ talent, which set the stage for a future showdown, was apparent.
“That was their heyday,” sad Miller of the Pats. “When your No. 2 (pitcher) is (future Toronto Blue Jays’ minor leaguer) Ajay Meyer, that tells you what they’re capable of doing. It was some good old fashioned baseball and getting them in the regional final, that’s what we expected then too.”
POSTSEASON PATH
With the frustration of the shutout at the hands of Delta and their second league loss, the Streaks tightened up in early May as the postseason approached.
As luck would have it, there was an outlet for that frustration as Archbold’s sectional championship matchup was against none other than Delta.
The Streak bats were far from quiet in a 13-3 rematch, ripping off 17 hits, scoring in six of seven frames. Nofziger went off at the plate, slugging two doubles and a three-run homer over the 365-foot sign in center field and Good fanned eight over six frames while adding two singles and a triple.
Two days later, the Panthers did the Streaks a solid by knocking off Bryan in eight innings while Archbold beat Wauseon 11-7 the same night, forcing a three-way tie between the Bears, Streaks and Panthers for the NWOAL crown.
The bats continued to get hot in some postseason tuneups with Borcherdt, Nofziger and Shannon homering in a 20-3 win at Napoleon and Shannon slugging a pair of longballs along with Mignin in an 8-5 win at Fairview.
Nofziger’s bat again came in handy in the Streaks’ next tourney tussle with Tinora, making its first district trip in years. The senior outfielder went yard in the first inning and also scored on an RBI triple from Borcherdt to go up 3-0 in the fifth.
“Being a senior on the team, there’s always the opportunities to lead by example and through pushing people and picking them up,” said Nofziger, who finished with seven homers in his senior campaign. “I was blessed in the moment to get some big hits and execute.”
After topping Tinora, Elmwood awaited the Streaks in the district finals at Carter Park in Bowling Green. Good walked the first two batters he faced but kept the Royals off the board, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. An RBI knock from Jaron Bernath helped make the difference as Weldy nearly tallied a homer in the sixth but two runs were enough to propel the Streaks back to regionals.
REGIONAL ROUND
First up at Elida were the Mustangs of Clear Fork, who proved to be no match for the red-hot Streak plate attack as Archbold ripped off 13 runs in an eight-run triumph.
Evans and Borcherdt were the batters du jour for the Streaks on that day with the former rapping four singles and the latter ripping off a single, triple and five RBIs. Good didn’t get the start in a coaching gamble by Miller, but Weldy backed up the choice with five solid innings to help Archbold advance.
The win over Clear Fork set the stage for one of the most hotly-contested and anticipated matchups of the year in the finals.
Once again, the Bluestreaks had to get over the hump against Patrick Henry and coach Greg Inselmann to reach their dreams.
Just as in the regular season, the postseason rematch did not disappoint.
With Good and Inselmann reprising their roles on the bump, both sides knew runs would be at a premium.
Archbold scratched theirs on the board first. An RBI double from junior Brooks Wagler put Archbold up 1-0 in the second before a Zach Botjer RBI knock in the third tied things.
That move set the stage for the senior shortstop Wade Rychener.
A solid contact threat but not a power bat at the plate with a .385 average, Rychener found the power he needed on the program’s biggest stage as the veteran sent a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field for his first career home run and a 2-1 lead.
Marc Krauss scored on an RBI single in the fifth from Inselmann to knot things back up, however, setting the stage for a clutch effort in the bottom of the frame.
Wagler got things going with a single but took second on a bad hop in the outfield. A sacrifice moved him to third and again Rychener came up big, sending an Inselmann offering into center field for a 3-2 lead and eventually the win.
“That PH game is one I’ll never forget,” said Weldy. “We had battles with them in football, basketball. That’s what makes sports so great. They knew us, we knew them … That was one of the most entertaining games I’ve ever been a part of.”
“That second PH game was the most intense game I think I’ve ever played in,” said Wagler. “There wasn’t a lot of love lost between us … I’m not sure our fans cared much for their fans either … The biggest moment from that game was Wade’s home run, no doubt.”
Added Miller: “That personified the whole team. Wade had a tremendous season, he was so good defensively at shortstop. He picked a perfect time for his only career home run.”
The matchup, which featured an unranked Archbold squad against No. 2 Patrick Henry, could have easily still produced a state champion no matter the result, according to Nofziger.
“If they’d beaten us, I’d put money they could’ve won the title,” said the Streak outfielder of PH. “There was so much excitement around winning. That game put us in a very good headspace, like we could conquer the world.”
STATE TOURNEY TIME
Conquering the world was what it may have felt like when Archbold drew its state semifinal opponent, top-ranked Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.
The statistics for the No. 1 Eagles were staggering, as the powerhouse program averaged a .460 batting average as a team, stole 215 bases in 220 tries that season and racked up an astounding 366-96 scoring margin (12.2-3.2 per game), including an 85-5 total in five postseason games.
With five players garnering Division I college attention and a first-year head coach that had spent the last nine seasons coaching Xavier University, the Bluestreaks were just another step to take for a title for CHCA.
“Cincinnati Hills, man that might have been the best high school team I’ve ever seen,” admitted Miller. “They were just so talented … they had everything you’d want. When a guy comes up hitting .430, it’s a sigh of relief.”
Added Nofziger: “There’s three things I remember about them. One, if they didn’t lead the state in steals, they were right at the top. Second, they threw their best pitcher at us, and he’s throwing high 80s, low 90s. Third, just the physical size of their players and that pure depth.”
“I remember looking at the lineup comparisons in the paper the morning or so before the game and just laughed at the ungodly batting averages CHCA had one through nine,” recalled Wagler. “Looking back, though, we were the tested team, not them.”
With ace Landon Good toeing the rubber to start, it was the battery of Good and Borcherdt that made the biggest plays of the game to seize control.
After a 1-2-3 first inning and an RBI fielder’s choice from Weldy to draw first blood, the second frame saw a pair of clutch plays from the junior Bluestreak backstop. A leadoff walk to cleanup hitter Chris Hatfield, a Miami (Ohio) commit with a .541 average, 43 steals and 56 RBIs set up the Eagles to go off and running. A pair of pickoff throws to first later, Borcherdt gunned down Hatfield at second for the first out.
Again, Good dealt a walk, this time to Tom Andrews, who had 27 steals on the year. Moments later, Borcherdt again ripped a throw to second to second baseman Patrick Shannon to pick off Andrews and wreck the Eagles’ gameplan.
“Those might have been the biggest plays of the game,” said Miller. “If they’re successful on even one of those, they may keep running. Their coach said he never envisioned a battery shutting them down like that. I think they timed it from Landon to home was 1.08 seconds and from Borcherdt to second was 2.0 seconds and he said, that’s bad math for our baserunner.”
The Streaks then scored a run in the third on a two-out RBI single from Weldy to go up 2-0 before doubling the lead in the fourth. Wagler scored pinch runner Josh Bernath on a groundout and Evans put Archbold up 4-0 with a booming triple.
The Eagles were far from silenced, ripping off three runs on four hits in the fifth, including a triple from Hatfield and a double from Sean Swallen, a starting safety on the CHCA football team that lost 42-30 against Patrick Henry in the D-V state football championship.
Again Archbold had an answer in the bottom of the fifth, this time from a familiar bat as Nofziger slammed a one-out offering down the left field line for yet another postseason home run to make it a 5-3 ballgame.
A Wagler leadoff single and a Rychener double set up Evans for a two-run knock to put Archbold up 7-3 and seemingly sealing the game for Good on the mound.
CHCA nearly had the miracle rally in store with four base hits off Good. But with the bases loaded, the Archbold ace came up big when he had to, inducing a flyout from pinch-hitter Clayton Webster to Shannon at second for the upset victory.
“I remember Landon told me, I can’t throw the ball by these guys and I told him, these guys hit it off everybody you’re doing fine,” added Miller. “I remember that Cincinnati Hills coach admitted to me, we didn’t really scout you guys, all we heard was PH, PH, PH. You guys weren’t on our radar.”
STATE FINALS
With No. 1 CHCA and No. 2 Patrick Henry slain, the only thing left between Archbold and a title was No. 10 Frankfort Adena.
Paced by first team all-Ohioan Colton Coy leading off in center field, the Warriors were certainly confident but after the Streaks’ semifinal showing, there was no doubt of the result.
With Good having thrown seven innings and 134 pitches Thursday against CHCA, Miller had a choice between seniors Weldy (4-2, 4.56 ERA, 31 strikeouts coming in) and Mignin (4-1, 3.92 ERA, 32 strikeouts) to start the state finals.
Weldy made the Streak skipper’s choice a little easier following the semifinal win.
“Landon was a no-brainer for the state semifinals and then we get to the finals, I honestly had no idea, do I throw Kevin, do I throw Kirk?” recalled Miller. “My wife told me after the semifinal game, she saw a reporter go to Kirk Weldy and asked who’s pitching the state final and he said I am. She told me that and my decision got easier.
“He had that confidence, he wanted the ball in his hand. Both those guys studied that lineup up and down and they were both ready and I had confidence in both. Kirk made us look awfully smart.”
Weldy took the mound, struck out Coy but gave up a single to Dylan Givens, who was advanced to third on two wild pitches. Adena cleanup man Joe Jaskowiak connected for an RBI knock to put Archbold behind early 1-0.
“I hung a curveball,” said Weldy, rueing the memory. “I think Dave Borcherdt still gives me a hard time because I shook him off.”
The threat ended with a strikeout, though and Archbold again had the answer with Nofziger’s bat.
For the second straight game, the fourth time in the postseason and the seventh time that year, the Streak senior slugged a round-tripper over the left field fence to tie things up.
“I think we were on cloud nine coming into the finals,” said Nofziger. “We watched (Adena’s) game prior to our win and I’ll tell you as we watched their game, we knew we could win. It was a matter of doing our job.”
Added Good, who played third for the Streaks in the finals: “I think once we got past CHCA, nothing was going to stop us getting that title.”
That included the Adena lineup, which Weldy mowed down with precision over the final six frames. The senior retired the side in the second and third frames, allowed two runners in the fourth before ending the threat and finished off an outstanding career with a dazzling line of seven innings, one run, two hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.
The Bluestreak bats came alive down the stretch as well. Consecutive hits from Borcherdt (triple), Nofziger (RBI double), Weldy (single) and Good (RBI fielder’s choice) put the Streaks back up 3-1 through three.
In the fifth, Archbold slammed the door shut on the Warriors. Evans and Borcherdt singled before Nofziger walked to load the bags for Weldy, who promptly helped out his own cause with a two-run single to center.
Good helped his fellow pitcher with an RBI knock as well and, along with an RBI single from Borcherdt in the sixth, Archbold brought home baseball gold for the first time ever with a 7-1 win.
“When we got the final out, just being able to celebrate with my teammates, knowing all our hard work paid off, that’s what I’ll remember most,” said Good.
“We went into that championship game loose and ready to take the whole thing,” added Wagler. “Kirk’s outing on the mound that game was just outstanding, it was exactly the type of performance we needed in that game.”
Said Weldy sheepishly: “That curveball was working that day.”
LEGACY TALK
Though nearly two decades have passed since that thrilling summer run in 2005, the legacy and the impact of the state champion Streaks remains.
Archbold has not reached state since then but have been in the regional tournament four straight seasons. A pair of outright NWOAL titles in 2017 and 2019 have also come home to Lafayette Street, but no accomplishment shines brighter than the D-III crown, fueled by a talented but driven group of players that had seen the highs and lows.
“We never took a day off,” said Miller. “The edge those guys had they stayed after it. Even if we said they had the day off, you could tell those guys just wanted to be out there.”
Added Weldy: “Looking back at that year, I wouldn’t say we were underdogs but we always fought. Our chemistry and our energy and our competitiveness were what drove us. We had nine guys that got after it, we were competitive.”
In contrast to the loaded roster of CHCA, just Borcherdt (Bowling Green) and Johnson (Toledo) went on to play Division I baseball. Good and Rychener played a few seasons at Taylor University while Weldy went east to Ashland University before returning to Archbold and now coaching the Archbold ACME program.
“We had a lot of depth for a lot of different roles,” said Nofziger, who graduated from Ohio State and now works in logistics in Columbus with a second child born Thursday morning. “Team chemistry can be thrown off if there’s a few guys with outside motives, showing off for D-I scouts, things like that. Everybody had an interest in pulling their weight and just being good and that’s what made the difference for us.”
Recalled Miller: “That state title team, I was trying to talk the school into having a freshman team and they were thinking ‘nah, it’s not worth the time.’ We ended up and had the team and moved two freshmen up to JV. One was Dan Borcherdt, who ended up not playing baseball and playing D-I basketball at West Point. The other we moved up was Kevin Mignin.
“Those other guys, Weldy, Shannon, the Bernaths, they won one game their freshman year. That state championship game in 2005, we started six seniors. All six played on that freshman team, the one we didn’t start was Mignin.”
Noted Weldy: “I think that’s what made us tick, we had something to prove. We all wanted to put Archbold baseball on the map then and I think we did.”
