As the hype and excitement for the 100th meeting between Defiance and Napoleon ramps up ahead of Friday’s kickoff at 7 p.m. at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon, the X’s and O’s and the nitty-gritty of the game show a pair of teams with confidence but inexperience heading into the season-opening slobberknocker.

