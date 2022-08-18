As the hype and excitement for the 100th meeting between Defiance and Napoleon ramps up ahead of Friday’s kickoff at 7 p.m. at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon, the X’s and O’s and the nitty-gritty of the game show a pair of teams with confidence but inexperience heading into the season-opening slobberknocker.
On the Defiance side of things, second-year Bulldog coach Travis Cooper has a group that replaces 10 of 11 defensive starters from last year’s 3-7 squad but has the upper hand following a 7-0 victory last season.
On the Napoleon side, the Wildcats return 13 starters from a team that finished 4-6 but rebounded from a tough 0-5 skid to start the season. The most notable new face for the Navy and White will don a headset as Tyler Swary takes on his first career game as a head coach after taking over for longtime coach Tory Strock.
With a large contingent of newcomers and roles being changed, Friday’s century matchup between the two river rivals could be a wild one.
“Any time you’re getting ready for this game, you always have some kids that are playing in it for the first time,” said Cooper. “They’re excited … the biggest thing is … you have to be able to put things in perspective. The last thing you want is guys to be too amped up for the game and losing their minds. We’ve got to couple that excitement with playing within this environment.”
The Bulldogs were decimated by graduation in the trenches, with only junior Caden Allman returning as a starter on the offensive line. However, Cooper’s squad brings back starting experience at receiver, quarterback and running back, along with an addition at tight end in senior Christian Commisso, who started two seasons at Tinora before transferring to DHS this past February.
Sophomore QB Brez Zipfel (34-of-57, 321 yards, two TDs) will get his first career start against Napoleon with junior Brogan Castillo (87 rushes, 403 yards, three TDs) in the backfield with him. Anthony Wilder, who rushed for 402 yards and four scores as a freshman, will be used as a receiver to maximize the Bulldogs’ athleticism while Commisso will be a flexible weapon at tight end and possibly in the run game after rushing for 576 yards and six scores at Tinora last season.
Tasked with defending that offensive unit will be an experienced group of Wildcat defenders, that despite returning plenty of talent, lose a first-team all-Ohio defensive back in Josh Mack (51 tackles, one INT) and second teamer in Tanner Rubinstein (96 tackles, five INTs).
6-4, 225-pound senior Caleb Stoner (59 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks) leads the defensive front with junior Henry Eggers (Jr., 39 tackles, 13 TFLs, five sacks, three fumble recoveries) and senior Noah Leatherman (five tackles) while the linebacking crew brings back veterans in senior Preston Speaks (29 tackles) with junior Jacob Aguilar (41 tackles, three TFLs) and sophomore Trey Rubinstein (eight tackles).
Defensive backs Brett Bostelman (20 tackles, three pass break-ups) and Andrew Williams (eight tackles) will bring back some veteran leadership to defend Defiance receivers Jackson Walter, Brian Phillips, Andrew Irizarry and Antonio Lopez.
Statistics aside, the two rivals know that with the passion and history of the rivalry, many assumptions can be thrown out the window.
“I’ve been a part of all of it,” said Swary, who served as an assistant under Strock for nine seasons before taking on the lead role this year. “It seems like I’ve seen every different way you can win or lose this game. When it comes to talent, you can look back and say this team was more talented but they lost but it comes down to who makes less mistakes and whether or not you can take advantage of what mistakes the other one made.
“Like last year for example, we felt like we were the better team. We almost doubled them in yardage but we made a couple errors, had a return taken back by a penalty and had the ball inside the five four times and didn’t score.”
Noted Cooper: “You can look at game film from every year we play them, there’s always a little play that may not get remembered in a 21-point game but a lot of times, those are the plays that decide games. There’s so many games in the history of this rivalry that have come down to one small play. We’re not expecting anything different. There’s going to come a point in time in the fourth quarter, it’s tight, and it’s going to come down to someone making a play. It might be a go-to guy or it might be a role player that right now has no idea he’s going to make an impact on this rivalry.”
For Defiance, the return of senior safety Brian Phillips marks the only returning starter for a DHS unit that matched the grittiness of the Western Buckeye League for much of the year by allowing less than 20 points in five of its nine league games.
Commisso will start at inside linebacker in the Bulldogs’ 3-4 scheme after tallying 61 tackles and four sacks for Tinora last year while Irizarry, senior Gavino Gomez and sophomore Abel Rubio round out the linebacking corps behind a smaller, but quick, defensive front of Castillo (6-1, 179) and seniors Michael Mullins (5-10, 185) and Gavin Miller (6-0, 186).
Wilder will see time at corner along with Lopez and sophomore T.J. Kellermyer with 6-3 junior Garret Rodenberger patrolling at safety.
That defensive unit will face a stiff test with Napoleon’s senior QB Blake Wolf back under center after passing for 708 yards and five TDs (46-of-92) a season ago. The Wildcats lose their top two rushers in Michael Chipps (1,015 yards, 12 TDs) and Rubinstein (411 yards, three TDs) but still bring back firepower offensively with Stoner (eight catches, 79 yards, one TD) at tight end and a speedy Andrew Williams moving from receiver (17 catches, 395 yards, four TDs) to full-time running back (365 yards, three TDs) this year.
The key for the ‘Cats may come in four returning starters on the O-line, including behemoths Shane Deblin (Sr., 6-4, 295) and Isaac Lehman (Jr., 6-3, 290) at tackle and junior center Gabe Yantiss (5-10, 275) leading the charge.
“No doubt about it, it’s going to start up front on both sides of the ball,” said Cooper. “They want to run the ball and if they can control the line of scrimmage, there’s no reason to do things differently. I think with us returning our QB, our top two rushers and experience at the skill positions, we have a little advantage in that area … it’s going to be a really dynamic game, it’ll be interesting to see how they attack us.”
In separate interviews with the two coaches, the two mentors shared nearly identical sentiments of the historic nature of the rivalry and its added meaning this season in the 100th meeting.
“It’s a great honor to be able to coach in this game and for the players to play in it,” said Cooper. “I think it’s arguably the best high school football rivalry in the state of Ohio. It’s just awesome, many schools in Ohio haven’t even had football for 100 years.”
Added Swary: “I think it’s a privilege to coach in this game, for our players to play in it and our communities to participate in it. Not everybody gets this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.