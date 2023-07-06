64a4597eb070f.photo_2-jpg.jpg

Sage Posko of Defiance hauled in a large catch on Monday evening, catching this 29-pound flathead catfish at Independence Dam.

 Photo courtesy Sage Posko

Sage Posko of Defiance hauled in a large catch on Monday evening, catching this 29-pound flathead catfish at Independence Dam.

  

Tags

Recipe of the Day

Load comments