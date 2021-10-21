MASON — Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus will compete at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio on Friday in the first round of the state doubles tournament.
They’ll take on Maddie Kavenaugh and Morgan Dobos from Richfield Revere, who earned the No. 2 seed in their district after falling in the championship.
This is the first time in the history of the girls tennis program that a duo has gone to state in back-to-back seasons. Head coach Mitchel Owens is ecstatic about what the two girls have been able to accomplish.
“It is amazing. I was thrilled for them. I was thrilled for our program,” Owens said of the pair reaching the milestone. “It helps our program and gives us another way to level up but I’m just thrilled because they deserve it, they have worked so hard.”
Bassett is a senior, but Grothaus is a junior so she will have a chance to make a third-straight appearance at state next year.
For now, however, the girls will be focused on competing for a state title and to win the title, they’ll need to win four-straight matches over the course of Friday and Saturday.
