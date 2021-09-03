The Defiance girls' soccer team was blanked by Western Buckeye League foe Celina on Thursday, 4-0.
Celina improves to 3-1 overall and to 2-0 in the WBL, while the loss puts Defiance at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the league.
Next up for Defiance is a road matchup with unbeaten Miller City on Saturday.
