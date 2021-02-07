Super Sunday included a stop for area basketball coaches as the sectional and district tournament draws were held around the area.
In a tough Division II district at Spencerville, Defiance earned the fourth seed and will host the seventh seed in Van Wert in a sectional final.
Awaiting the winner would be top-seeded Lima Shawnee, should they be able to get past Elida and Kenton, the 10th and 11th seeds.
Wauseon scored the second seed at the Spencerville district.
"I think we had a good chance at a 2-3 seed," stated Wauseon coach Chad Burt. "The really is there wasn't a lot of difference between one and four (seed)."
Like the girls tournament, the top seeds will host sectional semifinals and finals.
Wauseon will get the winner of the Wapakoneta, the fifth seed, and Celina, the eighth seed.
"It's kinda nice to see someone you're not used to," Burt said of a future sectional final opponent.
At the Division III district at Elida, Ottawa-Glandorf earned the top seed and will host the winner of Tinora and Bluffton. Bluffton was voted the 11th seed and Tinora was 13th.
Wayne Trace is the second seed and will host the winner of the seventh seed, Riverdale, and the eighth seed, Liberty-Benton.
Fairview was voted the sixth seed and will host Allen East, the ninth seed, in a sectional semifinal. Paulding, the 10th seed, will visit the fourth seed Coldwater. Those two winners will meet each other in a sectional final, with the higher-seeded team hosting.
At Toledo, Archbold was voted the second seed behind Cardinal Stritch. The Streaks will host the winner of Liberty Center and Delta in a sectional final. The Tigers scored the seventh seed and the Panthers were the 12th.
Evergreen was the third seed and chose to play in the opening round. The Vikings will host Otsego in a semifinal. Eastwood will host Maumee Valley in a sectional semifinals. Those winners will meet in a sectional final, with the higher-seeded team hosting.
In the Division IV district at Defiance, Antwerp earned the top seed.
"It's a good honor," said Antwerp coach Doug Billman. "The regular season is rewarded and that is something we take pride in."
The Archers went on the top of the bracket, then needed to wait until the end of the meeting to find out they would get the winner of 12th seed Stryker and 14th seeded Hilltop.
"It's a unique situation when you go on the bracket first," admitted Billman. "Once you go on (the bracket) you have to wait and see what happens."
It also means the Archers, like the other top seeds, will get one more home game added to the schedule.
"That's something that hasn't sunk in with our kids yet," stated Billman. "It'll be really exciting for our kids when that happens."
In Antwerp's half of the bracket, Ayersville will host Emmanuel Christian and Montpelier will play at Fayette. Should the Pilots win in the opening round, they would host the sectional final.
Toledo Christian scored the second seed and will host the winner of Edon and North Central. Pettisville is the third seed and will host Hicksville in a sectional semifinals, with the two teams just playing Saturday. Holgate will visit Edgerton is another sectional semifinal.
In Elida, Patrick Henry will travel to Lincolnview for a sectional semifinal. In the same half bracket, Kalida will host Continental. Kalida is the highest of the seeds (4) and would host the sectional final, should they advance.
Columbus Grove is the top seed in the district and will host the winner of Fort Jennings and Pandora-Gilboa. The eighth seeded Rockets will host the 11th seeded Musketeers in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 23.
All sectional finals are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.
