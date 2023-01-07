(This article was originally published on August 16.)
16 miles separate Defiance and Napoleon, but across the flat farmland between the two communities, you can likely hear the chants from one city to the other.
“Go ‘Dogs, beat ‘Cats!”
“Go ‘Cats, beat ‘Dogs!”
The two communities, each with one high school in their city limits, have shared a bond for nearly 200 years settled on the Maumee River and have continued that bond on the gridiron for 106 years dating back to the first meeting in 1916.
With only eight years in that span not having a matchup between the two, the 2022 edition of Defiance-Napoleon football is historic as the two shades of blue will battle for the 100th time on Aug. 19 at Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon.
Though a stretch of dominance by Napoleon in the 1970s has the Wildcats leading the all-time series 55-42-2, it seems fitting that the fiercely competitive rivalry began with a tie all the way back in 1916.
The two teams met twice that year, with Defiance taking the first advantage in the win-loss mark with a 7-0 victory later in the campaign.
Defiance won seven straight games after that opening tie, two coming by forfeit, as it took until 1929 for the Wildcats to tally their first win, a 13-0 triumph. The teams did not meet in 1918, 1921, 1923 and from 1926-28.
Beginning with the 1932 season, the matchup became a staple on both teams’ schedules, a circle-the-calendar date if ever there was one. The only thing halting a potential run of 90 straight years of games was Defiance’s conference changes in the mid-1970s.
The Bulldogs competed in the short-lived Lake Plains Conference with Bowling Green and Lima Central Catholic from 1964-69 but amidst a move to the Western Buckeye League, scheduling knocked out the matchup in 1973 for a one-year hiatus.
Every year since 1974, Defiance and Napoleon have met up on the gridiron to open their yearly football campaigns, outside of one season where it concluded the season. With a COVID-altered slate of games, Ohio football teams in 2020 had six weeks of games to play ahead of an all-teams-included postseason, allowing for games to be added following a playoff loss. With both Defiance and Napoleon ousted, the two teams played their 10th game of the 2020 season against each other at Buckenmeyer Stadium, a 28-0 Wildcat victory that saw winter coats and hand warmers donned instead of the traditional late-August attire of shorts and sunglasses.
Dozens of coaches and thousands of players and countless fans and supporters have had their connection to the Defiance-Napoleon rivalry throughout the years. Model T Fords, station wagons and minivans alike have brought spectators into venues like Loose Field in Napoleon and Central Field and Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance. Not that the rivalry needed any more fuel or motivation, but the incorporation of the River Rock traveling trophy did just that in 2009, giving a hefty hewn piece of stone from the Maumee River to the winner of the annual bout. Napoleon has taken the Rock nine of the 13 times it’s been at stake but Defiance currently has possession following a down-to-the-wire 7-0 victory to open Travis Cooper’s DHS coaching career a season ago. Tons of words and quotes and adjectives could be used to try and describe the meaning of the game, but none would quite encapsulate the way players’ eyes narrow in focus as kickoff approaches or just how loud the roar of the home crowd gets when a ballcarrier breaks free for a touchdown. The electricity in the air is apparent when these two teams collide, not just at kickoff or following a big play, but even hours beforehand when fans haven’t entered the stands yet and players are warming up on the field and stretching.
These two teams want to beat each other in every sport, be it a golf dual match in August or a boys tennis match in May. Both schools have a majority of multi-sport athletes that carry that passion all school year long. The 2022 meeting likely evens out in terms of non-football fire, as Defiance’s basketball veterans will still be burning from a 53-41 sectional final upset defeat to Napoleon that ruined the top-seeded Bulldogs’ playoff hopes and Napoleon’s baseball returners undoubtedly have Defiance’s sixth-inning rally in a 4-2 district final defeat still in their minds as well. No matter the result on the scoreboard and no matter the fierce collisions and on-field play on Aug. 19, one thing will be certain. Both sides will enter and depart the game with a respect for their rival that elevates this 100-game series to the upper echelon of high school football in the state of Ohio. For those neutral to the rivalry and aren’t attending another game that Friday night, I can’t recommend it enough. Bring a few extra bucks to try and take advantage of the 50-50 drawing and take in one of the best spectacles around.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.