(This article was originally published on Dec. 8.)
NAPOLEON — A new city manager has been named to oversee operations here, and he offers a familiar face.
James Andrew Small — the town’s former mayor more than 10 years ago — will begin his duties on Jan. 9, according to a press release issued by the city Thursday morning. Small has been an engineer at Defiance’s General Motors plant for many years.
Small, better known as “Andy,” will replace Joel Mazur who stepped down in September to take the city administrator’s job in Oregon. In his place, Napoleon’s city engineer, Chad Lulfs, has served as acting city manager, but will return to his regular duties in early January.
City council will be asked to approve Small’s appointment at its Dec. 19 meeting.
City officials expressed great excitement at Small’s selection. Mayor Jason Maassel, part of a three-member personnel committee that handled the city manager search, said Small was chosen from a field of 25 candidates total, and emerged from a second group of applicants.
“Obviously, we are very excited to have Andy as our city manager,” said Maassel during an interview Thursday. “He comes with a wealth of background with Napoleon. He’s well respected in the community, and we look forward to working with him to make the city grow and thrive. ... I think the hire is absolutely a homerun ... .”
Small told The Crescent-News that during his tenure as mayor (January 2000-December 2011) the city manager’s position was something he “kind of aspired to,” but the opportunity never presented itself because of his GM career. However, at age 60, he was nearing retirement there, so that opportunity turned into reality.
“I felt like I had something to offer with the 12 years I had there and I’m almost a lifelong resident of Napoleon,” he said. “During my 12 years in office I got to know the ins and outs of how the city runs, and quite a few of the players are still there. I think the transition will be relatively smooth. There’s a good cast in place, so I look forward to the challenge.”
The city’s human resources director, Brittany Roof, stated that “throughout his tenure with the City of Napoleon, Small led the city’s community and communication efforts in a positive direction and represented the city with amazing passion and dedication. The city staff is excited to hire Mr. Small as he brings hope to a bright future here at the City of Napoleon.” Maassel complimented Roof for her work in the process.
“A big tip of the hat to Brrittany Roof,” he said. “She really shepherded us through this whole process.”
Maassel was joined on the personal committee by Council Member Lori Siclair and Councilman Dan Baer who replaced Councilman Joe Bialorucki after a first round of applications was received. “We had a first set of applicants come through, but we did not feel comfortable with interviewing any of them,” explained Maassel.
“... We reopened the window for applications, then got 14 or 15 or more.” Candidates came from such places as Maine, Indiana and even Canada among others, according to Maassel.
Small’s name arrived in the second batch of applicants while the committee chose to interview four candidates before selecting the former mayor as the next city manager.
Generally speaking, the position is responsible for the city government’s operations and oversees all of Napoleon’s department heads.
