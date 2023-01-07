(This article was originally published on Dec. 26.)
CONTINENTAL — A fire that burned here furiously Friday afternoon amidst sub-zero temperatures and howling winds gutted a two-story building that had included space for two business and two occupied apartments.
But firefighters saved the north section of the same building that was protected by a fire wall and houses the Continental Post Office, an ice cream shop and another apartment. And no one was injured. (The apartment residents were not home at the time, according to Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson.)
The fire’s cause was undetermined as of Monday morning, he noted, and an investigation was continuing.
Firefighters were called to 113 S. Main St. at 12:42 p.m. Friday, and found the building fully engulfed upon arrival, according to Williamson, who was the first on the scene.
“I had heavy flames on all three sides of the structure — the front side, the south side and the east side,” he recalled.
The fire eventually burst through the roof of the brick building, where winds that gusted to approximately 45 miles per hour whipped the flames like a blow torch.
Temperatures of minus four degrees also complicated the situation, and the howling winds pushed the heavy black smoke from the fire into the nearby residential neighborhood on Continental’s east side.
A family in a house just east of the building across a narrow street was evacuated as a precaution. Heavy smoke covered the home at times.
“We ended up evacuating them about halfway through,” Williamson explained.
Firefighters from 11 area departments responded to the scene, led by the Continental Fire Department which is not from the burning building, located at the northeast corner of Maple and Main streets.
About six hours were needed before the fire was brought under control and damage was severe to the fire-ravaged portion of the building. This included catastrophic water damage that caused a ceiling to collapse. But the building’s north side, which was protected by a brick fire wall, survived and its space was completely spared damage, according to Williamson.
The building has two parts — the southern section with a lower roofline and a section to the north with a higher roof. The southern section was the most severely damaged.
“We were afraid we were going to lose the whole block,” said Williamson, adding in reference to the firewall that “God must have been on our side. There was a firewall that definitely saved us. As far as we know we had no fire damage (on the north section).”
Williamson described the firewall as a “double row of bricks” that blocked the fire.
“It was charred pretty good, but the fire never penetrated it,” he said.
While the fire was brought under control by 7 p.m. Friday, crews remained on the scene throughout the night. And at 4 a.m., Williamson said, Continental was called back for a “very, very small” rekindle that was extinguished.
He believes the time it would have taken to put out the fire may have been doubled due to the miserable winter conditions. Temperatures below 0 Fahrenheit and wins gusting to approximately 45 miles per hour complicated things immensely.
Frozen hoses and pumps, and cold firefighters and ice-covered equipment all presented challenges.
“Weather was our worst factor due to the extreme conditions, “said Williamson. “We had a lot of challenges. ... Had it been a normal day it would (have been) half the time.”
When the fire was out, the building’s brick shell remained — at least from the Main Street view. But some of the back wall — visible from Maple Street — had become a pile of rubble.
An excavator was used to pick through the debris on Saturday morning.
Ice covered the remaining walls of the building Monday morning from the large amounts of water that were poured onto the structure, some of it freezing and forming icicles. In all, perhaps 300,000 gallons water were used by Williamson’s count.
He said there was no truth to a rumor that the town’s water tower failed. While water was being drawn from that source, the voluminous amounts needed did deplete the supply.
“The water tower worked fine, it just couldn’t keep up,” he said. “There was just so much water we were putting on it.”
Defiance’s aerial ladder truck helped move a lot of that water. Defiance Fire Chief Bill Willkins who was on the scene along with other city firefighters, said the aerial can drop up to 1,000 gallons of water a minute.
Had water pressure in the town dropped too far, Continental village officials might have had to issue a boil alert.
“We never got to a boil alert, but it was close a couple of times,” said Williamson. “I was in personal contact with village employees and the mayor. We were talking to each other every half hour.”
They decided that “if we got to the point” of needing a boil alert, “we were going to cut off (Defiance’s) aerial, but we never did.”
Main Street remained closed Monday in the 100 block while Maple also was shut off at Main. And Williamson said this may go on longer until things thaw out and the building’s structural integrity can be better assessed.
Continental’s fire chief since 2020, Williamson has been with the department since 1993, so he’s seen a few emergency scenes. This one, he indicated, is comparable to Continental’s bowling alley fire in 1991, but “probably the biggest one I’ve seen since 1993.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.