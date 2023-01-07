The above building houses Defiance’s new granulated activated carbon system that is now 100% online. The $9 million filtration system helps meet an Ohio EPA mandate concerning the removal of trihalomethanes in city drinking water.
(This article was originally published on July 1.)
A new filtration system at Defiance’s water plant is fully online.
Installation of the granulated activated carbon (GAC) process began in early 2021, and the project is virtually completed now, according to plant Superintendent Adam McDowell. The GAC system filters out impurities in the city’s drinking water, including trihalomethanes (THMs) which have been deemed by EPA to be harmful to certain parts of the population. These have been present in city water above Ohio EPA-established levels of 80 parts per billion, thus requiring regular notices to be sent to residents.
But with the GAC system now “100%” online, these are expected to disappear later this year.
“We’re seeing pretty massive differences in the system as far as THM numbers,” said McDowell. “... We’re seeing numbers probably a quarter of what we saw last year. It’s pretty significant.”
Notices still have been sent out — despite the GAC system being partially or fully online within recent weeks — because the required sampling is averaged over a particular period. While this skews the data for the present, that should not be the case by the fourth quarter.
McDowell said the city likely will see one more quarter that’s not quite in compliance due to this sampling dynamic, but “we should be done with them after that. The fourth quarter we should be fine.”
The new GAC system was installed by Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, at a cost of $9 million.
City officials aren’t expecting a big jump in water rates to pay for this work because other water-related debt for past projects is dropping off.
As for the new GAC process, McDowell called it “a great addition to treatment. It’s been a long project and we’re still trying. It’s been a lot of work for us, but it’s working really well.”
A few small “punch list” items remain with the contractor before the project officially wraps, according to McDowell.
“We’re basically finishing the contract,” he said Thursday. “... We still got operational hiccups here and there. We’re working through that with our vendors, trying to figure out what the best mode is for us to operate in. We’re getting some compliments. The water taste is definitely better.”
