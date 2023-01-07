(This article was originally published on Nov. 4.)
Occasionally, Defiance becomes the political center of attention.
Past presidents have visited Defiance at some point in their career — Dwight Eisenhower, George W. Bush (before he won the White House) and William Howard Taft — all stopped by. So did at least two unsuccessful Republican presidential candidates: John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012.
Large crowds gathered around McCain when he spoke outside of Defiance Community Auditorium on Arabella Street and thousands attended the Romney rally at Defiance High School’s Fred J. Brown Stadium only days before he was defeated by Democrat Barack Obama, who won a second presidential term that year.
The next U.S. presidential election is still two years off, so no one of that political stature was on hand this week in Defiance, and the crowds that came out to see the candidates weren’t huge. But the impressive slate of candidates who showed up Tuesday and Wednesday would seem to have rivaled any two-day tally in Defiance’s political campaign history for shear numbers if nothing else.
Most of them were mentioned in Thursday’s Crescent-News while Democratic Party candidate Jeff Crossman’s appearance is detailed on this page today. Consider the list of candidates for state and federal office that visited Defiance either Tuesday or Wednesday.
• Jennifer Brunner, a Democratic Ohio Supreme Court justice and candidate for chief justice.
• Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio attorney general.
• Pat DeWine, a Republican Ohio Supreme Court justice and candidate for re-election.
• Pat Fischer, a Republican Ohio Supreme Court justice and candidate for re-election.
• Jim Hoops, Ohio’s 81st House District state representative and unopposed Republican candidate for re-election.
• Jon Husted, Ohio’s lieutenant governor, a Republican and running mate to Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election.
• Roy Klopfenstein, Republican candidate for Ohio’s 82nd House District.
• J.R. Majewski, Republican candidate for Ohio’s 9th U.S. Congressional District.
• Rob McColley, Ohio’s 1st District senator and unopposed Republican candidate for re-election.
• Terri Jamison, Democratic candidate for Ohio Supreme Court justice.
• Robert Sprague, Ohio’s state treasurer, a Republican and candidate for re-election.
• JD Vance, Republican candidate for one of Ohio’s two U.S. Senate seats.
• Marilyn Zayas, Democratic candidate for Ohio Supreme Court justice.
While not all of Ohio’s state and federal candidates this fall came to town Tuesday and Wednesday, most have made the trip during this campaign season.
Vance’s opponent for the U.S. Senate seat, Democrat Tim Ryan, was here before along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican; Taylor Sappington, Democratic candidate for Ohio auditor; Craig Swartz, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District (which will not include Defiance beginning in January); Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for governor and her running mate for lieutenant governor (Cheryl Stephens); Frank LaRose, Ohio’s secretary of state and Republican candidate for re-election; U.S. 9th District incumbent Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat; and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy, Brunner’s Republican opponent in the chief justice race.
So why all the interest in Defiance?
“I think because it’s a crucial election, and on our (Democratic) side I’d been beating the drum (about) the statewide candidates being here,” said Defiance County Democratic Party Chairman Charlie Bakle.
His counterpart, new Defiance County Republican Party Chairman David Kern, also believes that outreach to the candidates and, perhaps, redistricting played a role in getting them to come here in good numbers.
The U.S. 9th District has new boundaries which will include Defiance County, and it has an intriguing race between Kaptur and Majewski.
“We’re starting to do a pretty good job of getting to those candidates and letting them know they have support here in Defiance County,” said Kern.
