(This article was originally published on Nov. 23.)
Defiance City Hall’s finance director — who presided over an award-winning department in recent years — has decided to take a post with Defiance College.
John Lehner, the city’s top financial officer for 13 years, will take a similar position with DC beginning in January as vice president for finance and administration. Essentially, he will serve as the college’s chief financial officer, but also oversee facilities and computer systems.
“Thirteen years at the city and (I’ve had) a great job — I’ve enjoyed it,” said Lehner. “But the opportunity to go to work in the college in a similar capacity is something of a dream come true and an opportunity that I can’t just pass up.”
Lehner said he wasn’t even looking to change jobs until the opportunity came up last month. He submitted his notice to the city last week while his last day in Defiance City Hall will be Dec. 31.
“Right after New Year’s I’ll start with the college,” said Lehner who hails from the Akron area originally. As for his replacement, the city already has begun advertising for a new finance director and will accept applications until Dec. 21. Thereafter, the city’s human resources manager, Lanie Lambert, will team with Mayor Mike McCann — who hires the city’s other top three officials (administrator, finance director and law director) with the consent of city council — to decide which ones to interview.
An initial two-year contract is granted to each of those three officials followed by renewal on an annual basis.
Lehner said he would be available to provide any assistance needed during the upcoming transition to a new finance director.
“I will not have any overlap,” he explained. “They’d (the city) be very fortunate if they brought someone in before the end of the year. I have offered to the mayor and to the finance staff that I’m still in town and will be available for questions or any kind of assistance I can provide through a transition.” Under Lehner’s direction the city finance office has received numerous annual “awards with distinction” from the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
He and his wife, Micelle, plan to remain in Defiance where they own a home.
Had he stayed as finance director, he would have been paid a salary of $119,750 in 2023.
Said McCann about Lehner’s decision:
“We are certainly all very disappointed that John is leaving, but excited for him as the position at the college fulfills a lifelong dream,” said McCann “We wish Jon and Michelle well, and we will now go to work appointing someone that to the position with a similar skill set. My hope is that we fulfill someone else’s dreams by hiring them to be our next finance director at the City of Defiance. We have things moving in the right direction and I would think there will be many people that would like to join our team.”
