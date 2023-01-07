(This article was originally published on Nov. 12)
Local residents Vince and Yolanda Cantu are foster parents who have dedicated their lives to opening up their home to foster children for the past 14 years.
And recently, the family was recognized for its work by the Public Children Services Association of Ohio in Columbus with the “Family of the Year” award.
In an interview with The Crescent-News the Cantus noted that the award is an honor, and “not something we applied for or asked for.”
Over the years, Vince and Yolanda have fostered about 100 children in their home. Currently, the Cantus are a family of 17, with five being biological, and the other 12 being children they have fostered and since adopted.
The Cantus recalled how they decided to start fostering kids.
“We went to see some friends of ours and they were fostering and showed us a website that told us how many children were up for adoption here in Ohio, I think it was close to four or five thousand kids ...,” said Vince, pastor of Hebron Ministries on Defiances Ayersville Avenue who is residing in the Jacob-Eaton Children’s Home north of Paulding.
Originally, the Cantus’ idea was to get into foster care to adopt a son, so their son could have a brother.
“Well, we went beyond that,” he said.
When asked about the process to become a foster parent, the Cantus mentioned that they needed training for 40 hours to get their license, which took five or six Saturdays to do. They also mentioned that they have to do additional training every two years for forty hours to continue being foster parents.
“We want to make them feel loved and that they are in a place that they feel at home,” Vince frequently noted throughout the interview.
When asked about the best moments of their foster parenting experience, they said, “kids calling us back.”
Vince recalled a time when they took care of a young teen girl, and after some time of her being away from the Cantus she called Yolanda and expressed to her how “there were times when I would live with my dad and mom, but I never felt like I lived in a home until I lived with you guys.”
The Cantus to this day still have kids who call them up and want to come over and hang out for the weekend.
“Sometimes I say to them ‘hey kid, this was supposed to be a bad experience,’” Vince jokingly mentioned.
He believes that the friendships between past foster children and their current children has made them (past foster children) want to come and hang out more.
“It has it’s ups and downs,” he said. Vince told a story about a time when they fostered a child with a disability, and said, “he’s now a straight A, B student at a college, I mean that’s phenomenal. We had another one that ended up in prison ... . One of them made us feel so good about what we’re doing, and the other one made us feel like we’re failures. We can’t control how they’re going to choose to live their life once they step out. All that we can do is instill in them the best we can and hope they make right choices.”
The Cantus goal is to show foster children what it’s like to live in a home where they are loved and feel at home. Their passion and care for foster parenting has given them the title of PCSAO “Family of the Year.”
