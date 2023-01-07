cantu family of the year photo

Pictured here is part of the Cantu family receiving their “family of the year” award Sept. 19, awarded by PCSAO in Columbus, Ohio. First row from left to right, Abigail Cantu, David Cantu, Marcello Jones (grandson), Nimsi Jones (granddaughter), Jonathan Cantu. Second row from left to right, Grace Cantu, Yolanda Cantu, Noah Cantu (grandson), Esther Cantu, Natalie Cantu, Angela Cantu, Hadassa Cantu. Third row from left to right, Vince Cantu, Ryan Cantu, Vinny Cantu, Sara Cantu. Not pictured is Daniel Cantu, Elizabeth Cantu, Laura Cantu, Shon Cantu.

 Photo courtesy of Shannon Cousino

(This article was originally published on Nov. 12)

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments